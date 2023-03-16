Direct Mail Advertising Global Market Report 2023: Major Players Include RR Donnelley, Valassis, Dai Nippon, Harte Hanks, Quad/ Graphics and Cenveo

Dublin, March 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Direct Mail Advertising Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the market.



The global direct mail advertising market will grow from $74.65 billion in 2022 to $76.95 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.1%. The direct mail advertising market is expected to grow to $84.72 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 2.4%.

Major players in the direct mail advertising market are RR Donnelley, Valassis, Dai Nippon, Harte Hanks, Quad/ Graphics, Cenveo, Hibbert, Gunderson Direct, Greetabl and SaasMQL.

Reasons to Purchase

Gain a truly global perspective with the most comprehensive report available on this market covering 50+ geographies.

Understand how the market has been affected by the coronavirus and how it is responding as the impact of the virus abates.

Assess the Russia - Ukraine war's impact on agriculture, energy and mineral commodity supply and its direct and indirect impact on the market.

Measure the impact of high global inflation on market growth.

Create regional and country strategies on the basis of local data and analysis.

Identify growth segments for investment.

Outperform competitors using forecast data and the drivers and trends shaping the market.

Understand customers based on the latest market shares.

Benchmark performance against key competitors.

Suitable for supporting your internal and external presentations with reliable high quality data and analysis

The direct mail advertising market consists of revenues earned by entities by providing services such as creating and designing advertisement and promotional activities campaigns for the purpose of distributing advertising materials (e.g., coupons, flyers, samples) or specialties (e.g., keychains, magnets, pens with customized messages imprinted) by mail or other direct distributions.

The content and mode of advertisement can be customized according to the target audience. These establishments may also compile, maintain, sell, and rent mailing lists. The revenues earned by distributing and delivering advertisements, such as sample products, door-to-door promotion, placing brochures and flyers are not included in this market.

The market value includes the value of related goods sold by the service provider or included within the service offering. Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.



Direct mail advertising is the process of direct marketing in which the mail is physically delivered to a prospect's mailbox via postal services or other delivery services which uses a broader messaging style and targets a larger customer base.



North America was the largest region in the direct mail advertising market in 2021. Western Europe was the second largest region in the direct mail advertising market. The regions covered in the direct mail advertising market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.



The main types of direct mail advertising are postcards, self-mailers, letters and envelops, dimensional mailers, and catalogs. A self-mailer is a piece of promotional material that is sent without an envelope. It might range from a simple postcard to a detailed brochure or catalog. Retail, banks and financial institutions, commercial buildings, media and entertainment, government, and transportation all use direct mail advertising services.The different sizes of enterprises include large enterprises, as well as small and medium-sized enterprises.



The benefits associated with direct mail advertising contributed to the growth of the direct mail advertising market. The major benefits associated with direct mail advertising include high read rate, response rate, and personalization. The tangible benefits that direct mail offers along with the facility that personal and special messages can be delivered to the target customers, builds trust in customers.

Also, direct mail tends to have a longer shelf life than email or digital marketing. According to the Postary (Postcard Marketing & Direct Mail Platform), the average response rate of the direct mail is around 2.7% - 4.4%, while the email has around 0.6%, which is comparatively very low. The average open rate varies between 57.5% - 85%, and the average return on investment is $4.09 (£3.22) for $1.27 (£1) spent on direct mail. Such benefits from direct mail advertising drive the direct mail advertising market.



The high cost of direct mail advertising is expected to limit the growth of the direct mail advertising market. For instance, for a small business operating on a small marketing budget, a direct mail advertising campaign can result in high costs. Direct mailing costs include the price of the postage, professional printing, design cost, and costs for hiring services of a professional copywriter to create a persuasive message.

In addition to this constraint, direct mail is considered junk mail by the consumers. According to a study, more than 90 percent of direct mails are tossed away without opening or reading. Therefore, to reach the customer with mail, the mail sent should be creative and to create such mail, the cost increases. The high cost of direct mail advertising hinders the direct mail advertising market.



Direct mail advertisers are using 3D mail campaigns to modernize direct mail advertising. 3D direct mail campaigns are interactive as well as provide a visual media experience to the target customers.

The countries covered in the direct mail advertising market are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, and USA.



Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 175 Forecast Period 2023 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $76.95 billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $84.72 billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 2.4% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Direct Mail Advertising Market Characteristics



3. Direct Mail Advertising Market Trends And Strategies



4. Direct Mail Advertising Market - Macro Economic Scenario

4.1 COVID-19 Impact On Direct Mail Advertising Market

4.2 Ukraine-Russia War Impact On Direct Mail Advertising Market

4.3 Impact Of High Inflation On Direct Mail Advertising Market



5. Direct Mail Advertising Market Size And Growth

5.1. Global Direct Mail Advertising Historic Market, 2017-2022, $ Billion

5.1.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.1.2. Restraints On The Market

5.2. Global Direct Mail Advertising Forecast Market, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

5.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.2.2. Restraints On the Market



6. Direct Mail Advertising Market Segmentation

6.1. Global Direct Mail Advertising Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Postcards

Self-Mailers

Letters and Envelop

Dimensional Mailers

Catalogs

6.2. Global Direct Mail Advertising Market, Segmentation By End-User, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Retail

Banks & Financial Institutions

Commercial Buildings

Media & Entertainment

Government

Transportation

6.3. Global Direct Mail Advertising Market, Segmentation By Enterprise Size, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Large Enterprise

Small and Medium Enterprise

7. Direct Mail Advertising Market Regional And Country Analysis

7.1. Global Direct Mail Advertising Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

7.2. Global Direct Mail Advertising Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/27x56x

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment