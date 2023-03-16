TIPICO SPORTSBOOK KICKS OFF ITS EXCLUSIVE DAYTON DRAGONS PARTNERSHIP BY ANNOUNCING THE TIPICO CENTERFIELD PARTY DECK, FIREWORKS SERIES SPONSORSHIP AND A CUSTOM WELCOME OFFER

HOBOKEN, NJ, March 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tipico Sportsbook, a leading sports betting operator, today announced its partnership with the Dayton Dragons, the high-A MiLB affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds. To celebrate the spirit of Ohio fans, the sportsbook and MiLB team unveiled the newly named Tipico Centerfield Party Deck at Day Air Ballpark. Additionally, Tipico has been named the exclusive fireworks series sponsor this MiLB season and introduced a welcome offer for new Ohio users to receive two game tickets and a $20 team store e-gift card.

New Tipico users (up to 1,000 new customers) will receive an email from a Dragons representative with instructions on how to claim their two tickets following their first-time deposit.

Details on the promotion can be found at www.daytondragons.com/diamonddeal and on Tipico’s website.

“Baseball has long been America’s favorite pastime, and this is especially true in Dayton, the proud home of the Dragons,” said David Paschkes, Chief Commercial Officer, Tipico North America. “We are thrilled to partner with one of the most successful teams in minor league baseball, one that has established a truly devoted fan base with the longest sellout streak in MiLB history. It is this level of fan dedication that we seek to build in the Ohio region and are ecstatic to provide Dragons fans with exclusive opportunities to enhance their love of the game.”

“The unveiling of the Tipico Centerfield Party Deck, the fireworks series sponsorship and the opportunity for our fans to receive tickets are all extremely exciting promotions that we are thrilled to offer in partnership with a brand that is just as dedicated to Ohio sports fans as we are,” said Robert Murphy, President and General Manager at the Dayton Dragons. “As evidenced by our sellout streak, we are truly dedicated to creating the ultimate fan experience and Tipico is the perfect partner to help us achieve this goal by providing outstanding perks for our loyal fans.”

Tipico officially began accepting deposits in the state of Ohio as of December 1, 2022, with wagering open to users on January 1st, 2023. For more information on Tipico’s presence in the state, visit https://www.tipico.com/us/ohio.

About Tipico North America

Tipico is a leading global sports betting company offering cutting edge digital and mobile betting entertainment elevating the game experience even the most passionate fans. Placing the highest level of value on engaging play, thrilling experiences and trustworthy player protection across 30 different sports, Tipico hosts online sports betting in New Jersey and Colorado, and an online casino in New Jersey. With its U.S. headquarters in Hoboken, New Jersey, Tipico is the exclusive sports betting and iGaming provider for Gannett and provides odds for the entire USA Today Network. For more information, please visit: www.tipico.com/us, or www.tipico-group.com.

About Dayton Dragons

*Approved Dragons marks, logos, photos, and videos can be found here: https://daytondragonscs.box.com/s/vawqwub6gite6ajcinn14j6k6eb73tj9

More Information: The Dayton Dragons are the affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds and play 66 home games at beautiful Day Air Ballpark, in the heart of the Water Street District. Contact the Dragons by calling at (937) 228-2287, emailing at dragons@daytondragons.com, or go to daytondragons.com. For more information, please visit the following links:

2023 Schedule: https://www.milb.com/dayton/team/schedules

Season Tickets: https://www.milb.com/dayton/tickets/seasontickets

Group and Hospitality Options: https://www.milb.com/dayton/tickets/groupoutings

Single Game Tickets: https://www.milb.com/dayton/tickets/single-game-tickets