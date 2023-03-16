With 8.10% CAGR, Uncoated Paint Protection Film Market Size Worth USD 564.56 Million by 2028: Comprehensive Research Report by Facts & Factors

NEW YORK, United States, March 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Facts and Factors has published a new research report titled “ Uncoated Paint Protection Film Market Size , Share, Growth Analysis Report By Product Type (Transparent Paint Protection Film, Ultimate Paint Protection Film, Premium Self-Healing Film) By Application (Automotive Industry, Electrical And Electronics Industry, Aerospace & Defense Industry), and By Region - Global and Regional Industry Insights, Overview, Comprehensive Analysis, Trends, Statistical Research, Market Intelligence, Historical Data and Forecast 2022 – 2028” in its research database.

"According to the latest research study, the demand of global uncoated paint protection film market size & share was valued at approximately USD 353.80 million in 2021. The market is expected to grow above a CAGR of 8.10% and is anticipated to reach over USD 564.56 million by 2028."

The report analyzes the uncoated paint protection film market's drivers, restraints/challenges, and the effect they have on the demands during the projection period. In addition, the report explores emerging opportunities in the global market.

What are Uncoated Paint Protection Film? How big is the Uncoated Paint Protection Film Industry?

Market Overview:

The uncoated paint protection film market is responsible for various products, including films, electrical and technological devices, aviation, and films used to protect painted surfaces in the auto industry. Uncoated paint protection film, also known as thermoplastic urethane film, is commonly used on painted surfaces. These films are frequently offered in various forms, including basic paint insurance films, extreme paint security films, and premium self-recovery films.

To protect the paint on both new and used cars from stone chips, minute scratches, and bug splatters, the uncoated paint protection film is applied to the painted surfaces. Additionally, screens, mobile phones, recreational vehicles, and other devices are covered with the film. The uncoated paint protection film has received approval from all automakers and OEMs. The film protects from harsh outside weathering, stone chipping, bug damage, road tar, and vehicle fluid stains.

Market Growth Dynamics:

Industry Growth Drivers

The rapid growth of the automotive sector drives the market growth

Due to the growing demand for uncoated paint protection film and the globalization of the automotive sector, the uncoated paint protection film market is predicted to expand. The forecast term will see growing government investment in modern energy systems and rising demand for uncoated paint protection film (UPPF) in developing countries. The uncoated paint protection coatings are anticipated to rise due to rising living standards and demand for technological gadgets. Additionally, it is anticipated that leading participants in the uncoated paint protection market would benefit from the rising use of electric vehicles and the introduction of novel uncoated paint protection films with various features. The uncoated paint protection film is mostly used in the automotive industry. In the next years, demand will increase with the number of cars on the road, especially in industrialized countries.

Restraints

Strict environmental regulations for the use of uncoated paint protection film may hinder the market growth

However, it is anticipated that the growth of the uncoated paint protection sector will be hampered by tight environmental laws for its use and a slower adoption rate in new applications. However, strict environmental requirements for uncoated paint protection film and a slower adoption rate in new applications are projected to impede the growth of the uncoated paint protection sectors.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2021 USD 353.80 Million Projected Market Size in 2028 USD 564.56 Million CAGR Growth Rate 8.10% CAGR Base Year 2021 Forecast Years 2022-2028 Key Market Players XPEL, PremiumShield, Avery Denison, Argotec, Orafol, Hexis SA, Eastman, 3M Company, and Others Key Segment By Product Type, Application, and Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa Purchase Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs.

Key Insights from Primary Research

As per the analysis, the uncoated paint protection film market is likely to grow above a CAGR of around 8.10% between 2022 and 2028.

between 2022 and 2028. The Uncoated Paint Protection Film market size was worth around US$ 353.80 million in 2021 and is estimated to hit approximately US$ 564.56 million by 2028 . Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate.

and is estimated to hit approximately . Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate. The uncoated paint protection film is anticipated to grow due to the rising demand for UV-curable paint protection film and the globalization of the automotive industry.

By product type, the premium self-healing film category dominated the market in 2021.

By application, the automotive industry category dominated the market in 2021.

The Asia Pacific dominated the global uncoated paint protection film market in 2021.

Uncoated Paint Protection Film Market: COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The exceptional global public health emergency known as COVID-19 has had an impact on almost every business, and the long-term effects are anticipated to have an impact on industry growth throughout the course of the projected period. The supply and demand chain for products and services was disrupted by government orders and the stringent implementation of the lockdown and other pandemic-curbing restrictions.

The automotive industry was one of the most badly impacted sectors internationally as a result of the global lockdown and stoppage of industrial activity. With more than 80% of the market share in 2020, the automotive sector had a significant impact on the paint protection film market. The COVID-19 pandemic and the demand for safety standards had an impact on the supply chain for raw materials, which furthered the stop.

Segmentation Analysis:

The global uncoated paint protection film market is segregated based on product type, application, and region.

Based on product type, the market is segregated into transparent paint protection film, ultimate paint protection film and premium self-healing film. In 2021, the premium self-healing film segment dominated the global uncoated paint protection film.

Based on the application, the market is segregated into the automotive, electrical, electronics, and aerospace & defense industries. In 2021, the automotive industry category dominated the global uncoated paint protection film.

Regional Analysis:

Asia Pacific dominated the uncoated paint protection film market in 2021

The global uncoated paint protection film market is divided into geographic regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa. The Asia Pacific dominated the global uncoated paint protection film market in 2021. The uncoated paint protection film is becoming more widely known in Asia, opening up new business opportunities in the next years. On the other hand, the market for uncoated paint protection film in the Asia Pacific area is anticipated to rise due to increased industry and aerospace and defense operations.

Additionally, economies like India, China, and Japan are projected to experience significant growth due to increased investment in the automobile sector. During the projected period, the region's thriving automotive industry is anticipated to impact the market significantly. The market's top players should see some opportunities due to the rising popularity of electric vehicles and the introduction of innovative uncoated paint protection films with various features. Additionally, the rise in technological items and the increased understanding of the films' advantages have increased regional demand.

Competitive Players

The report contains qualitative and quantitative research on the global Uncoated Paint Protection Film Market, as well as detailed insights and development strategies employed by the leading competitors.

Some of the main players in the global uncoated paint protection film market include

XPEL

PremiumShield

Avery Denison

Argotec

Orafol

Hexis SA

Eastman

3M Company

The global uncoated paint protection film market is segmented as follows:

By Product Type

Transparent Paint Protection Film

Ultimate Paint Protection Film

Premium Self-Healing Film

By Application

Automotive Industry

Electrical And Electronics Industry

Aerospace & Defense Industry

By Region

North America The U.S. Canada

Europe France The UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Southeast Asia Rest of Southeast Asia

The Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Key questions answered in this report:

What is the size of the uncoated paint protection film market and what is its expected growth rate?

What are the primary driving factors that push the uncoated paint protection film market forward?

What are the uncoated paint protection film Industry's top companies?

What are the different categories that the uncoated paint protection film Market caters to?

What will be the fastest-growing segment or region?

In the value chain, what role do essential players play?

What is the procedure for getting a free copy of the uncoated paint protection film market sample report and company profiles?

Key Offerings:

Market Size, Trends, & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2028

Market Dynamics – Leading Trends, Growth Drivers, Restraints, and Investment Opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Product Type, Application, and Region

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

