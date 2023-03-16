Global Therapeutic Proteins Market Report 2023: Featuring Abbott Laboratories, Amgen, Baxter International and Pfizer Among Others

Dublin, March 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Therapeutic Proteins Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the market.



The global therapeutic proteins market is expected to grow from $100.06 billion in 2021 to $112.17 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.1%. The therapeutic proteins market is expected to reach $177.30 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 12.1%.

Major players in the therapeutic proteins market are Abbott Laboratories, Amgen Inc., Baxter International Inc., Eli Lilly and Company, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Pfizer Inc, Johnson & Johnson, Merck & Co. Inc, Novo Nordisk A/S and Sanofi.

Reasons to Purchase

Gain a truly global perspective with the most comprehensive report available on this market covering 50+ geographies.

Understand how the market has been affected by the coronavirus and how it is responding as the impact of the virus abates.

Assess the Russia - Ukraine war's impact on agriculture, energy and mineral commodity supply and its direct and indirect impact on the market.

Measure the impact of high global inflation on market growth.

Create regional and country strategies on the basis of local data and analysis.

Identify growth segments for investment.

Outperform competitors using forecast data and the drivers and trends shaping the market.

Understand customers based on the latest market shares.

Benchmark performance against key competitors.

Suitable for supporting your internal and external presentations with reliable high quality data and analysis

The therapeutic proteins market consists of sales of antibody-based drugs, FC fusion proteins, and anticoagulants. Values in this market are 'factory gate' values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and retailers) or directly to end customers. The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Therapeutic proteins refer to pharmaceuticals that are genetically modified versions of human proteins that are found naturally. These powerful, quick-acting medications were developed in a lab for pharmaceutical usage. Therapeutic proteins have altered how diseases are treated since they are very effective in vivo.



The main types of products in therapeutic proteins are insulin, fusion protein, erythropoietin, interferon, human growth hormone, and follicle-stimulating hormone. Insulin is a peptide hormone produced by beta cells in the pancreatic cells that serve as the individual's primary anabolic hormone.

It affects fat, carbohydrate, and protein metabolism by boosting glucose uptake from the blood into the fat, liver, and skeletal muscle cells. The different functions include enzymatic and regulatory activity, special targeting activity, vaccines, and protein diagnostics and are used in various applications such as metabolic disorders, immunologic disorders, hematological disorders, cancer, hormonal disorders, genetic disorders, and others.



Advance technologies for protein-based drug development drive the therapeutic proteins market. Therapeutic proteins cannot be synthesized chemically, they need to be produced by genetic engineering and recombinant DNA technology in living cells or organisms.

Protein-engineering platform technologies such as glycoengineering, pegylation, Fc-fusion, albumin fusion, and albumin drug conjugation help to increase the production yield, product purity, circulating half-life, targeting, and functionality of therapeutic protein drugs. Belimumab, ipilimumab, taliglucerase alfas, albiglutide, and coagulation factor IX recombinant human are some therapeutic protein drugs developed using protein engineering technologies approved by FDA in the past five years.



Increasing the number of biosimilar drugs on the global market will slow the growth of the therapeutic protein market. Patent expiry of therapeutic proteins such as monoclonal antibodies gives space for the entry of biosimilars. For instance, in October 2022, Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a US-based generics and specialty pharmaceutical company, launched ALYMSYS (bevacizumab-maly) in the United States. These cost-effective treatments, similar to the original biologics, decline the revenue and sales of therapeutic proteins.



Monoclonal antibody drug approvals are increasing in the protein therapeutic segment. Chronic diseases such as cancer and immunological disorders are well treated with monoclonal antibodies. Monoclonal antibodies are a dominant and well-established product class in the protein therapeutic segment with more safety and immunogenicity than antibodies.

Cell-based expression systems such as the Chinese hamster ovary (CHO) mammalian cell expression system with the latest technologies increased the productivity of monoclonal antibodies by overcoming the problems associated with earlier antibody drugs. In the last five years, FDA approved 213 drugs, among them 44 are monoclonal antibodies. For instance, twelve monoclonal antibodies were approved by FDA for the treatment of cancer and immunological disorders.



In the United States, therapeutic protein drug manufacturers file therapeutic biologics application (BLA) to FDA for the product approval. The drug approved through BLA should be proved safe, pure, and potent. FDA con

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2022 - 2026 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $112.17 billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2026 $177.3 billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 12.1% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Therapeutic Proteins Market Characteristics



3. Therapeutic Proteins Market Trends And Strategies



4. Therapeutic Proteins Market - Macro Economic Scenario

4.1 COVID-19 Impact On Therapeutic Proteins Market

4.2 Ukraine-Russia War Impact On Therapeutic Proteins Market

4.3 Impact Of High Inflation On Therapeutic Proteins Market



5. Therapeutic Proteins Market Size And Growth

5.1. Global Therapeutic Proteins Historic Market, 2017-2022, $ Billion

5.1.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.1.2. Restraints On The Market

5.2. Global Therapeutic Proteins Forecast Market, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

5.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.2.2. Restraints On the Market



6. Therapeutic Proteins Market Segmentation

6.1. Global Therapeutic Proteins Market, Segmentation By Product Type, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Insulin

Fusion Protein

Erythropoietin

Interferon

Human Growth Hormone

Follicle Stimulating Hormone

6.2. Global Therapeutic Proteins Market, Segmentation By Application, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Metabolic Disorders

Immunologic Disorders

Hematological Disorders

Cancer

Hormonal Disorders

Genetic Disorders

Other Applications

6.3. Global Therapeutic Proteins Market, Segmentation By Function, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Enzymatic and Regulatory Activity

Special Targeting Activity

Vaccines

Protein Diagnostics

7. Therapeutic Proteins Market Regional And Country Analysis

7.1. Global Therapeutic Proteins Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

7.2. Global Therapeutic Proteins Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/j6iyql

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment