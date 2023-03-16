Nextbite Launches Delivery-Only Chicken and Plant-Based TenderFix™ Menu in Partnership With Actor Noah Schnapp

DENVER and LOS ANGELES, March 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nextbite , a leader in virtual restaurants, today announced TenderFix™ by Noah Schnapp, featuring a range of chicken and plant-based sandwiches, sliders and tenders. Actor Noah Schnapp (star of Stranger Things) worked with Nextbite to create this delicious delivery-only menu featuring all white-meat chicken and plant-based MorningStar Farms® Homestyle Chik’n Tenders. TenderFix is available nationwide for delivery via TenderFix.com , DoorDash, UberEats, GrubHub and Postmates.



“I’m excited to partner on this delivery-only chicken restaurant, TenderFix. It’s important to me to have something on the menu for everyone, so we have tenders, sandwiches, sliders and delicious MorningStar Farms plant-based options for delivery nationwide from your favorite apps,” said Noah Schnapp. “I’m a huge chicken sandwich fan and whenever I order food to my dorm room or during late night study sessions, a chicken sandwich is my go-to item. With TenderFix, you can order it any time, every day, late night and even on Sundays.”

The TenderFix menu includes an array of delicious options all served with a side of waffle fries and signature sauce:

The Tender Sandwich: Two all white meat chicken tenders drizzled with honey glaze, served inside a brioche bun with mayonnaise and pickles.





Two MorningStar Farms Chik’n Tenders drizzled with honey glaze, served inside a brioche bun with mayonnaise and pickles. Chicken Sliders : Two all white meat chicken tenders drizzled with honey glaze, served inside four King’s Hawaiian® original sweet Hawaiian rolls with mayonnaise and pickles.





Two MorningStar Farms Chik’n Tenders drizzled with honey glaze, served inside four King’s Hawaiian® original sweet Hawaiian rolls with mayonnaise and pickles. Chicken Tenders: All white meat chicken tenders drizzled with honey glaze.





MorningStar Farms Chik’n Tenders drizzled with honey glaze. Desserts: Sweet Street Chocolate Chunk Cookie & Sweet Street Peruvian Chocolate Brownie





TenderFix teamed up with America’s #1 veggie poultry brand – MorningStar Farms – to offer a variety of plant-based menu options featuring MorningStar Farms’ Homestyle Chik’n Tenders. With 11g of protein and 42% less fat than chicken tenders, these crave-worthy Chik’n Tenders are crispy-on-the-outside, juicy-on-the-inside, and surrounded by premium homestyle breading.

“We are proud to partner with Nextbite to make it even easier to get your plant-based fix on-demand,” said Stefanie Miller, President, Away from Home, Kellogg Company. “Our MorningStar Farms Homestyle Chik’n Tenders pair great with any TenderFix dipping sauce, perfect for anyone who wants to eat less meat without compromising on taste or experience.”

The TenderFix delivery-only menu is prepared in IHOP® kitchens, in nearly 1,000 locations nationwide.

“We had a lot of fun creating this menu together with Noah, and think customers will love these delicious chicken and plant-based sandwiches and tenders,” said Alex Canter, CEO and founder of Nextbite. “TenderFix menu items are the perfect intersection of craveability and functionality, delivering food that hungry customers want with America’s number one protein–chicken.”

TenderFix gives fans their chicken fix by day or even late at night, all week long.

“This is a great menu, and we are excited to be part of offering a selection of irresistible sliders on King’s Hawaiian bread,” said Chad Donvito, President at King’s Hawaiian. “This virtual concept gives slider lovers a flexible, convenient way to enjoy great food on their own schedule. Best of all, TenderFix™ can be enjoyed by consumers every day of the week, including Slider Sunday.”

Nextbite helps restaurants succeed in the fast-growing off-premise dining model and delivers a complete solution including integration with delivery apps. For consumers that order via TenderFix.com, delivery will be free.

About Noah Schnapp

Noah Schnapp stars in the critically acclaimed Netflix Original Series Stranger Things, where he portrays ‘Will Byers’. Noah can next be seen starring in The Tutor which will be released exclusively in theaters on March 24th, followed by VOD May 9th. Noah starred in multiple feature films, including the film adaptation of Waiting For Anya alongside Angelica Huston. Noah’s additional film credits include Steven Spielberg’s Oscar winning Cold War thriller, Bridge of Spies, as well as the indie feature We Only Know So Much and notably, he voiced the role of the one and only ‘Charlie Brown’ in the Fox feature film Peanuts. He is now a sophomore at the University of Pennsylvania.

About Kellogg’s

At Kellogg Company (NYSE: K), our vision is a good and just world where people are not just fed but fulfilled. We are creating better days and a place at the table for everyone through our trusted food brands. Our beloved brands include Pringles®, Cheez-It®, Special K®, Kellogg's Frosted Flakes®, Pop-Tarts®, Kellogg's Corn Flakes®, Rice Krispies®, Eggo®, Mini-Wheats®, Kashi®, RXBAR®, MorningStar Farms® and more. Net sales in 2022 were over $15.3 billion, comprised principally of snacks as well as convenience foods like cereal, frozen foods, and noodles. As part of our Kellogg's Better Days® Promise ESG strategy, we're addressing the interconnected issues of wellbeing, climate and food security, creating Better Days for 3 billion people by the end of 2030. Visit www.KelloggCompany.com .

About KING’S HAWAIIAN

Founded more than 70 years ago in Hilo, Hawaii, by Robert R. Taira, KING'S HAWAIIAN is a family-owned business that for three generations has been dedicated to providing irresistible, original recipe Hawaii-inspired foods made with Aloha Spirit. KING'S HAWAIIAN makes the #1 branded dinner roll in the United States and the soft, fluffy texture of KING’S HAWAIIAN bread adds the perfect touch of sweetness to a wide variety of recipes and occasions, including everyone’s favorite weekly tradition, Slider Sunday family meals. For more information, visit the company's website at www.KingsHawaiian.com , or find KING'S HAWAIIAN on Facebook , Instagram and Twitter .

About Nextbite

Nextbite is helping drive and shape the new digital era for the restaurant industry. A leader in virtual restaurants and the pioneer in online order management, the company is focused on helping restaurant partners successfully enter the virtual restaurant space with new delivery-first menus , using underutilized labor and kitchen capacity, to increase margins and revenue. Originally founded as Ordermark in 2017, Nextbite matches in-demand brands with under-utilized kitchens via technology, data and services. Headquartered in Denver and Los Angeles, Nextbite has raised more than $150M in funding, with its most recent round led by SoftBank. Learn more at nextbite.io , and follow us on Facebook , Instagram , LinkedIn and Twitter .

About AMIBA Consulting

AMIBA Consulting, founded by Mo Mostashari in 2019, provides strategic solutions for brands navigating the world of entertainment and digital marketing by fostering organic partnerships with Actors (including Noah Schnapp), Musicians, Influencers, Brands, and Athletes. Learn more at www.AMIBAconsulting.com .

