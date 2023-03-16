Pliops Collaborates with Oracle to Bring Performance Acceleration, Improved Reliability and Scalability to On-Premises MySQL Enterprise Users

SAN JOSE, Calif., March 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pliops , a leading provider of data processors for cloud and enterprise data centers, today announced that its Extreme Data Processor (XDP) has been demonstrated to deliver exceptional performance and efficiency gains for Oracle MySQL Enterprise Edition – at significant cost savings. The Pliops XDP + MySQL Solution was designed to overcome two of the biggest challenges to effective database management – performance optimization and improved data resiliency for on-premises enterprise users.



Pliops XDP is a low-profile PCIe-based card that deploys in minutes and runs in any server and with any SSD. With its unique data-shaping technology managing the end-to-end data flow between MySQL database software and local storage, Pliops XDP overcomes storage inefficiencies using breakthrough algorithms to accelerate and scale database performance while also providing higher reliability with integrated data protection and increased usable capacity. Industry standard TPC-C testing proved that, when deployed with Oracle MySQL Enterprise Edition, Pliops XDP delivers 3.4x TPS performance boost compared to MySQL Community Edition without XDP – with no required changes to Oracle MySQL software or the server.

Additional XDP + MySQL Solution benefits include:

Faster and more consistent database performance

Up to 2x more users and 2x more instances per node with a 50% latency reduction

Simple and easy to deploy – works in any server with any SSD

Up to 6x more usable database capacity

Dramatically increased system reliability and data resiliency

Extended associated SSD capacity and useful life

Integrated RAID 5-like protection without the capacity penalty

Lower TCO due to ability to scale workloads and support workload consolidation; without additional required compute and storage

Current Oracle MySQL users adding Pliops XDP to their environment can achieve immediate technical benefits and cost savings while doing more with their MySQL license.

“As is so often the case in today’s economic environment, MySQL users are challenged to do more with less,” noted Marius Tudor, senior vice president, Pliops. “There are both business and technical benefits when Pliops XDP is added to MySQL environments. Our joint solution unlocks and enables new technical capability and business value associated with existing infrastructure, while also cost-reducing their setup. Together, Pliops and Oracle are providing customers with value that they would not otherwise see without spending more money on new on-prem infrastructure. As a member of the Oracle Partner Network, we are pleased to collaborate and offer a unique solution that benefits Oracle MySQL users.”

On March 21, Pliops will participate in a webinar titled, “Supercharging Your MySQL Deployment: Performance, Scalability and Efficiency” that will detail the collaboration with Pliops, Oracle and AMD – and explain how to cost-reduce MySQL deployment while dramatically accelerating performance and boosting scale, efficiency and data protection. Registration can be accessed here.

For more information about Pliops, please visit www.pliops.com .

About Pliops

Pliops is a technology innovator focused on making data centers run faster and more efficiently. The company’s Extreme Data Processor (XDP) radically simplifies the way data is processed and flash is managed. Pliops overcomes storage inefficiencies to massively accelerate performance and dramatically reduce overall infrastructure costs for data-hungry applications. Founded in 2017 and named one of the 10 hottest semiconductor startups in 2020 and 2021, Pliops has raised over $200 million to date from leading investors including Koch Disruptive Technologies, State of Mind Ventures Momentum, Intel Capital, Viola Ventures, SoftBank Ventures Asia, Expon Capital, NVIDIA, AMD, Western Digital, SK hynix and Alicorn. For more information, visit www.pliops.com or connect on Twitter and LinkedIn .

