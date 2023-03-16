Eye Square to Host First MEMEX Conference in United States Devoted to Meaningful Attention

NEW YORK, March 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eye square, a leading provider of market and media research solutions based in Berlin, will bring its successful MEMEX Conference Series to New York for the first time on March 23rd, 2023. Under this year’s theme “Meaningful Attention" eye square’s MEMEX conferences bring together leading experts in advertising, technology, and market research to discuss the intersection of man and machine in digital marketing. Previous iterations of the MEMEX Conference have focused on Europe, with additional events to follow this fall in Germany and Poland.



For decades, brands and marketers have experimented with technology and psychology to command attention and improve the results of advertising campaigns. In today’s digital era, consumer attention is the most important currency for marketing efforts. The MEMEX Conference aims to foster discussion surrounding meaningful attention — how to define and identify this concept, and how to command meaningful attention through a neuropsychological approach to perception, emotion and cognition.

The MEMEX Conference will feature presentations from thought leaders at the forefront of implicit market research, as well as executives from the fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG), social media, and film industries. Michael Schiessl, CEO of eye equare, will open the event with an augmented reality presentation introducing attendees to the concept of meaningful attention. The conference will also include presentations from leading executives at ARF, DAC, ephelants, and Realeyes.

“eye equare’s MEMEX Conferences seek to ask and answer some of the most current and pressing questions that face brands and digital marketers,” said Ephraim (Jeff) Bander, chief revenue officer at eye square. “What does it mean to provide a valuable interaction in the digital space, and how can we effectively capture meaningful attention from the end viewer? The event will bring together some of the world’s leading experts with regard to perception, implicit market research, and neuropsychology. We look forward to the discussions and knowledge sharing that will take place at MEMEX USA 2023.”



The MEMEX Conference will take place on March 23rd, 2023, from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at 810 Seventh Avenue in New York City. To register, visit https://www.memex-conference.com/memex-us-2023/.

About eye square GmbH

eye square is a leading global provider of innovative market research specializing in the fields of User Experience, Brand & Media and Shopper Experience Research.

Founded in 1999, eye square pioneered the use of eye tracking for user and market research, building up one of the largest databases for user experience, eye tracking, and advertising effectiveness data worldwide. These data allow eye square to benchmark how users experience new websites, mobile applications, products and advertisements against established biomarkers.

eye square’s extensive client portfolio include major companies such as eBay, LG Electronics, Vattenfall, Deutsche Telekom, Google, and P&G, among others.