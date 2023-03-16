Medical Tourism In A Changing World 2023 - A Global Market Report: Cosmetic, Dental and Fertility Treatments Lead the Way

Dublin, March 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Medical Tourism In A Changing World - A Global Market Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





Medical tourism is again booming Medical tourists may number an estimated 14 million and rising so they are increasingly being courted by nations. The world has changed so medical tourism destinations and businesses risk being left behind. Medical tourism represents a promising growth market within tourism.

Medical tourism will grow by 10% a year and as economies recover this will reach 20%. Outward medical travel is a global industry valued at hundreds of billions of dollars and is projected to grow dramatically over the next five years.

Ten Key Trends

The greater proportion of medical travel is regional or domestic within a country.

The increasing cost of air travel and decreased wish to travel a long distance combined means long distance medical tourism is fading.

Many medical tourists do not seek out the cheapest destination.

Much medical tourism is for cosmetic, fertility or dental treatment.

Medical tourists are increasingly being courted by nations in an organised way.

The key drivers for medical tourism are the lack of insurance and services (in the patients' home country), lower costs, better quality care, procedures unavailable at home and shorter waiting periods.

Practices like opening offices in source markets; raising awareness about their competitive edge, effective communication, offering ease of visa and travel bundled with tourism-and-treatment were popular strategies.

Healthcare businesses are setting up physically in another country.

Some countries have exited the market but others known as suppliers- are becoming destinations.

Electronic telemedicine is where a patient gets help from a doctor in another country without either travelling.

Dynamic market

The medical tourism market is a dynamic one that is fast moving and changing quickly.

Who the report is for

Medical tourism destinations

Global healthcare providers

Medical tourism agents

Medical tourism trainers and consultants

Management consultants

Insurance companies and brokers

Professionals working in global healthcare markets

Hospital and clinic groups operating internationally

Travel agents

Banks and other financial institutions

Investors and private equity

National and local government policy makers

Lawyers

Policy advisors

Think tanks

Assistance companies

Travel managers

Why buy this report?

Keep up to date with trends in medical tourism and how the market is changing

Understand the impact of political and economic changes.

See an overview of what key countries are doing.

Find out which countries are succeeding in promoting medical tourism.

Key Topics Covered:

Market definitions

Ten key trends

Top ten destinations by revenue

Top ten sources of medical tourism

Global medical tourism in a changing world

Medical tourism in 2023 and beyond

Tourism and medical tourism in 2023

Medical tourism traditional

Medical tourism new definitions

How medical tourism is changing

How medical tourism needs to change

Medical tourism strategy and planning

Global figures on medical tourism

International patients

Why migration affects figures

Global medical tourism figures by country

Regional promotion

Diasporic medical tourism

High value state paid patients

Taking hospitals to the patients

How medical tourism will evolve

Dental care in Europe

Hair transplant surgery

Spa customers

Spas and medical tourism

Global medical costs

How to build a medical tourism destination

Moving away from price

Price versus quality

Domestic medical tourism

Hotels and medical tourism

Sanctions against Russia

Asia-Pacific

Caribbean

Europe

Gulf and Middle East

Future of top medical tourism countries

Country news and plans

New from leading accreditor organisations

APPENDIX TABLES

Top 50 global medical tourism destinations 2019

Medical tourism inbound 2020

Medical tourism inbound 2021

Medical tourism inbound 2022

Top 50 outbound medical tourism sources 2019

Medical tourism outbound 2020

Medical tourism outbound 2021

Medical tourism revenue top 25 destinations 2019

Medical tourism revenue destinations 2020

Medical tourism revenue destinations 2021

Medical tourism revenue destinations 2022

