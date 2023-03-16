Lab-on-a-Chip and Microfluidics Europe 2023 (Rotterdam, Netherlands - June 19-20, 2023): Exploring the Latest Advancements and Applications for LOAC

Dublin, March 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Lab-on-a-Chip and Microfluidics Europe 2023" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Lab-on-a-Chip and Microfluidics Europe 2023 now in its 15th year brings together researchers and industry participants from both academia and industry focusing on technology and innovation in the Lab-on-a-Chip (LOAC) and Microfluidics fields.

Presentations will explore the latest advances in the Lab-on-a-Chip and Microfluidics Fields. Focus at this conference will also be given to some of the many applications of Lab-on-a-Chip, from life science research, to taking diagnostics to the point-of-care/point-of-need and body-on-a-chip/organs-on-a-chip.

We focus on LOAC device production technologies, novel designs/technologies for manufacture, as well as the key application areas for LOAC from research to diagnostics as well as 3D-bioprinting and the convergence of microfluidics technologies with biofabrication and 3D-printing as well as deployment of microfluidics technologies in point-of-care testing and global health.

There is an Extensive International Perspective at this Conference with Speakers, Poster Presenters, Sponsors, and Exhibitors from Europe, US, and Asia/Pacific. Running alongside the conference will be an exhibition covering the latest technological advances and associated products and services from leading solution providers within this field from around the world.

Agenda:

3D-Printing and its Convergence with the Microfluidics/Lab-on-a-Chip Marketplace

3D-Printing, Biofabrication and Bioprinting using Microfluidics

Droplet Microfluidics, Digital Microfluidics, Centrifugal Microfluidics

Lab-on-a-Chip and Microfluidics for Point-of-Care Diagnostic Testing and Global Health Applications

Microfluidic/LOAC Device Manufacturing: Technologies and Companies Showcase

Microfluidics and Lab-on-a-Chip: Life Science Research Applications

Microfluidics Tools for Single Cell Analysis

New Entrants from Around the World Expand the Market Opportunities for Microfluidics and Lab-on-a-Chip

Rare Cell Capture & Circulating Biomarkers Studied Using Microfluidics

Divesh Baxani-Kamal, Technical Program Manager, Microfluidics Innovation Hub

Technical Program Manager, Microfluidics Innovation Hub Magalie Faivre, Researcher, University of Lyon

Researcher, University of Lyon Eva Melnik, Scientist, AIT Austrian Institute of Technology GmbH

Scientist, AIT Austrian Institute of Technology GmbH Aleksandr Ovsianikov, Professor, Head of Research Group 3D Printing and Biofabrication, Technische Universitat Wien (TU Wien)

Professor, Head of Research Group 3D Printing and Biofabrication, Technische Universitat Wien (TU Wien) George Tsekenis, Head of Applied Biophysics and Surface Science Laboratory, Biomedical Research Foundation of the Academy of Athens

