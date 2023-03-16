Global Citronella Oil Market Share Expected a Valuation of USD 193.83 Million by 2032, at 5.4% CAGR: Polaris Market Research

New York, NY, March 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Polaris Market Research has published a new research report titled “Citronella Oil Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Type (Java Citronella Oil, and Ceylon Citronella Oil); By Grade; By End Use; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2023-2032” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the global citronella oil market size/share is anticipated to be valued at approximately USD 115.05 Million in 2022 and is projected to hit a revenue of around USD 193.83 Million by 2032, at a CAGR of around 5.4% between 2023 and 2032.”

What is Citronella Oil? How Big is Citronella Oil Market Size & Share?

Overview

Citronella oil is commonly used in perfumery, aromatherapy, and home cleaning products due to its antibacterial properties and effectiveness in relieving arthritis pain. It is also a popular ingredient in personal care products and fragrances. The citronella oil derived from citronella grass, are of two types of citronella plants by distilling fresh leaves.

Citronella grass, which requires sunlight and high moisture content, is the primary source of citronella oil, although other Cymbopogon species can also yield the oil. This is one of the key factors driving the citronella oil market size. With over 80 different components, citronella oil is a crucial essential oil for the industry, with benefits including its use in enhancing flavor and scent in cosmetics and perfumes. Several key ingredients, including geraniol, limonene, and citronellal, have favorable repulsive properties.

Key Market Factors Covered in the Report

The study covers industry drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Offers a neutral perspective on market performance.

Highlights recent industry trends and developments.

Provides insight into the competitive landscape and strategies of key players.

Identifies potential and niche segments and regions with promising growth.

Some of the Top Market Players Are:

Aksuvital Inc

Aromaaz International Corporation

Bio Extracts

DoTERRA International Corporation

Green Fields Oil Factory Limited

Greenleaf Extractions

Lionel Hitchen Essential Oils Ltd

Natures Natural India Corporation

Plant Therapy Essential Oils

Synthite Industries Ltd.

Shaanxi Guanjie Technology Co.

Young Living Essential Oils LC

Prominent drivers of market expansion

Citronella oil has everything to get relief from pain and discomfort

Citronellal, a key component in citronella oil, possesses potent anti-inflammatory, analgesic, and pain-relieving properties, making it a popular treatment option for arthritis and joint discomfort, severe cramps, muscle spasms, sore muscles, and neuralgia. Such properties are expected to increase the citronella oil market demand. It is also a natural vasodilator, providing warmth and promoting circulation.

In addition to its pain-relieving properties, citronella oil can alleviate respiratory discomforts, such as shortness of breath, mucus secretion, and bronchitis symptoms. A blend of citronella, lavender, and mint essential oils can be diffused to improve circulation, reduce tension, and relieve anxiety. Despite the fact that pain may worsen with use and improve with rest, individuals with arthritis can adapt their hand movements to alleviate joint pain during activities such as gripping or grabbing. All these factors contribute to the citronella oil market growth.

Recent trends influencing the market

According to World Health Organization (WHO), arteries disease affects about 6.5 million persons aged 40 and over in the US. Citronella oil is frequently used to relieve pain and inflammation in cases of arthritis and joint discomfort.

In February 2022, the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) declared the development of a novel citronella plant variety with elevated essential oil concentration. It is anticipated that the new variety will boost oil production and augment the earnings of farmers.

Segmentation Assessment Outlook

The perfume category is projected to experience the most rapid expansion

Based on end-use industry citronella oil market segmentation, the perfume segment is likely to hold the largest market share. Perfumes have become a key part of the cosmetics and personal care market, contributing to pride and confidence. They are made from essential oils or fragrances and emit a pleasant aroma. Natural perfumes are derived from aromatic plants, while synthetic materials are used. Perfumes promote relaxation and influence mood and emotions.

In 2022, the Aromatherapy segment industry held the largest market share

Consumer demand for essential oils used in aromatherapy is driven by a growing focus on overall health and wellness. Essential oils are used topically or inhaled to treat various medical conditions, and the citronella oil market is expanding rapidly into various industries. Consumers increasingly use these oils for emotional and physical well-being due to a lack of preventive healthcare infrastructure. Additionally, citronella essential oil is known to repel mosquitoes and inhibit the growth of airborne microorganisms while also promoting relaxation and reducing unpleasant emotions.

Citronella Oil Market: Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Revenue forecast in 2032 USD 193.83 Million Market size value in 2023 USD 121.05 Million Expected CAGR Growth 5.4% from 2023– 2032 Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023 – 2032 Top Market Players Aksuvital Inc, Aromaaz International Corporation, Bio Extracts privately limited, DoTERRA International Corporation, Green Fields Oil Factory Limited, Greenleaf Extractions Pvt Ltd, IL Health and Beauty Natural Oils Co. Inc., Lionel Hitchen Essential Oils Ltd, Natures Natural India Corporation, Plant Therapy Essential Oils, Synthite Industries Ltd., Ltd., Shaanxi Guanjie Technology Co., and Young Living Essential Oils LC Segments Covered By Type, By Grade, By End-Use Industry, By Region Customization Options Customized purchase options are available to meet any research needs. Explore customized purchase options

Geographic Overview

The citronella oil market demand in North America is expected to witness significant growth

The US is the dominant player in the North American essential oils market, accounting for the highest imports and exports worldwide. With a significant level of citronella oil usage, the popularity of natural and organic products is on the rise. Food and beverage producers and cosmetics companies are beginning to incorporate essential oils into their formulations to meet the growing demand for all-natural products.

In the Asia Pacific, the market is expected to experience the highest compound annual growth rate (CAGR) due to favorable farming conditions, low labor costs, and abundant natural resources. There is also a movement towards nutritious food and drink products, presenting significant growth opportunities for foreign industry players in this Citronella Oil market. The demand for citronella oils in China is expected to rise due to the high demand for Chinese fragrances and a sizable consumer base in the skincare industry.

Browse the Detail Report “Citronella Oil Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Type (Java Citronella Oil, and Ceylon Citronella Oil); By Grade; By End Use; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2023-2032” with in-depth TOC: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/citronella-oil-market

For Additional Information OR Media Enquiry, Please Mail At: sales@polarismarketresearch.com

Recent Development

Sensient Technologies broadened its food, beverage, and nutraceutical market by procuring Flavor Solutions, Inc.'s assets in May 2021.

Polaris Market Research has segmented the Citronella Oil Market report based on type, grade, end use, and region:



By Type Outlook

Java Citronella Oil

Ceylon Citronella Oil

By Grade Outlook

Food Grade

Aromatherapy

Others

By End-Use Industry Outlook

Perfume

Food

Pharmaceuticals

Detergent

Cosmetics

Others

By Region Outlook

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (France, Germany, UK, Italy, Netherlands, Spain, Russia)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Malaysia, Indonesia. South Korea)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, South Africa)

