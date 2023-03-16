New York, March 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Thin Clients Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817947/?utm_source=GNW
Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.
Global Thin Clients Market to Reach $2.4 Billion by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Thin Clients estimated at US$1.9 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.4 Billion by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 2.8% over the period 2022-2030. With Monitor, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 2.5% CAGR and reach US$1.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Mobile segment is readjusted to a revised 2.9% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $550.1 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 2.5% CAGR
The Thin Clients market in the U.S. is estimated at US$550.1 Million in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$411.8 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 2.5% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.9% and 2.2% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.7% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 12 Featured)
- 10ZiG Technology Inc.
- Advantech Co., Ltd.
- ASUSTeK Computer, Inc.
- Centerm Information Co., Ltd.
- Cisco Systems, Inc.
- Dell Technologies, Inc.
- Fujitsu Ltd.
- Hewlett-Packard Development Company LP
- IGEL Technology GmbH
- Lenovo Group Ltd.
- LG Electronics, Inc.
- NComputing
- NEC Corporation
- Samsung Electro-Mechanics
- Siemens AG
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817947/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Thin Clients - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share
in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Thin
Clients by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Thin Clients by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 3: World 16-Year Perspective for Thin Clients by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Standalone by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Standalone by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 6: World 16-Year Perspective for Standalone by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for With
Monitor by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for With Monitor by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 9: World 16-Year Perspective for With Monitor by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Mobile by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Mobile by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 12: World 16-Year Perspective for Mobile by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Enterprise by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Enterprise by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 15: World 16-Year Perspective for Enterprise by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Government by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Government by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 18: World 16-Year Perspective for Government by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Education by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR
Table 20: World Historic Review for Education by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 21: World 16-Year Perspective for Education by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Industrial by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR
Table 23: World Historic Review for Industrial by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 24: World 16-Year Perspective for Industrial by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 25: World Thin Clients Market Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2030
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Thin Clients Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in the United States for 2023 (E)
Table 26: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Thin
Clients by Form Factor - With Monitor, Mobile and Standalone -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 27: USA Historic Review for Thin Clients by Form Factor -
With Monitor, Mobile and Standalone Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 28: USA 16-Year Perspective for Thin Clients by Form
Factor - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for With Monitor,
Mobile and Standalone for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 29: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Thin
Clients by Application - Enterprise, Government, Education and
Industrial - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 30: USA Historic Review for Thin Clients by Application -
Enterprise, Government, Education and Industrial Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 31: USA 16-Year Perspective for Thin Clients by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Enterprise, Government, Education and Industrial for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
CANADA
Table 32: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Thin Clients by Form Factor - With Monitor, Mobile and
Standalone - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 33: Canada Historic Review for Thin Clients by Form
Factor - With Monitor, Mobile and Standalone Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 34: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Thin Clients by Form
Factor - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for With Monitor,
Mobile and Standalone for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 35: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Thin Clients by Application - Enterprise, Government, Education
and Industrial - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 36: Canada Historic Review for Thin Clients by
Application - Enterprise, Government, Education and Industrial
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 37: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Thin Clients by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Enterprise, Government, Education and Industrial for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
JAPAN
Thin Clients Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)
Table 38: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Thin
Clients by Form Factor - With Monitor, Mobile and Standalone -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 39: Japan Historic Review for Thin Clients by Form Factor -
With Monitor, Mobile and Standalone Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 40: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Thin Clients by Form
Factor - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for With Monitor,
Mobile and Standalone for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 41: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Thin
Clients by Application - Enterprise, Government, Education and
Industrial - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 42: Japan Historic Review for Thin Clients by Application -
Enterprise, Government, Education and Industrial Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 43: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Thin Clients by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Enterprise, Government, Education and Industrial for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
CHINA
Thin Clients Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in China for 2023 (E)
Table 44: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Thin
Clients by Form Factor - With Monitor, Mobile and Standalone -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 45: China Historic Review for Thin Clients by Form Factor -
With Monitor, Mobile and Standalone Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 46: China 16-Year Perspective for Thin Clients by Form
Factor - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for With Monitor,
Mobile and Standalone for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 47: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Thin
Clients by Application - Enterprise, Government, Education and
Industrial - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 48: China Historic Review for Thin Clients by Application -
Enterprise, Government, Education and Industrial Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 49: China 16-Year Perspective for Thin Clients by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Enterprise, Government, Education and Industrial for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
EUROPE
Thin Clients Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)
Table 50: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Thin Clients by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 51: Europe Historic Review for Thin Clients by Geographic
Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 52: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Thin Clients by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 53: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Thin Clients by Form Factor - With Monitor, Mobile and
Standalone - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 54: Europe Historic Review for Thin Clients by Form
Factor - With Monitor, Mobile and Standalone Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 55: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Thin Clients by Form
Factor - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for With Monitor,
Mobile and Standalone for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 56: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Thin Clients by Application - Enterprise, Government, Education
and Industrial - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 57: Europe Historic Review for Thin Clients by
Application - Enterprise, Government, Education and Industrial
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 58: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Thin Clients by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Enterprise, Government, Education and Industrial for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
FRANCE
Thin Clients Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in France for 2023 (E)
Table 59: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Thin Clients by Form Factor - With Monitor, Mobile and
Standalone - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 60: France Historic Review for Thin Clients by Form
Factor - With Monitor, Mobile and Standalone Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 61: France 16-Year Perspective for Thin Clients by Form
Factor - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for With Monitor,
Mobile and Standalone for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 62: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Thin Clients by Application - Enterprise, Government, Education
and Industrial - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 63: France Historic Review for Thin Clients by
Application - Enterprise, Government, Education and Industrial
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 64: France 16-Year Perspective for Thin Clients by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Enterprise, Government, Education and Industrial for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
GERMANY
Thin Clients Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)
Table 65: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Thin Clients by Form Factor - With Monitor, Mobile and
Standalone - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 66: Germany Historic Review for Thin Clients by Form
Factor - With Monitor, Mobile and Standalone Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 67: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Thin Clients by Form
Factor - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for With Monitor,
Mobile and Standalone for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 68: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Thin Clients by Application - Enterprise, Government, Education
and Industrial - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 69: Germany Historic Review for Thin Clients by
Application - Enterprise, Government, Education and Industrial
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 70: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Thin Clients by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Enterprise, Government, Education and Industrial for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
ITALY
Table 71: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Thin
Clients by Form Factor - With Monitor, Mobile and Standalone -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 72: Italy Historic Review for Thin Clients by Form Factor -
With Monitor, Mobile and Standalone Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 73: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Thin Clients by Form
Factor - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for With Monitor,
Mobile and Standalone for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 74: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Thin
Clients by Application - Enterprise, Government, Education and
Industrial - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 75: Italy Historic Review for Thin Clients by Application -
Enterprise, Government, Education and Industrial Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 76: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Thin Clients by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Enterprise, Government, Education and Industrial for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
UNITED KINGDOM
Thin Clients Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2023 (E)
Table 77: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Thin
Clients by Form Factor - With Monitor, Mobile and Standalone -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 78: UK Historic Review for Thin Clients by Form Factor -
With Monitor, Mobile and Standalone Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 79: UK 16-Year Perspective for Thin Clients by Form
Factor - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for With Monitor,
Mobile and Standalone for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 80: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Thin
Clients by Application - Enterprise, Government, Education and
Industrial - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 81: UK Historic Review for Thin Clients by Application -
Enterprise, Government, Education and Industrial Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 82: UK 16-Year Perspective for Thin Clients by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Enterprise, Government, Education and Industrial for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
REST OF EUROPE
Table 83: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Thin Clients by Form Factor - With Monitor, Mobile and
Standalone - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 84: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Thin Clients by
Form Factor - With Monitor, Mobile and Standalone Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 85: Rest of Europe 16-Year Perspective for Thin Clients
by Form Factor - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for With
Monitor, Mobile and Standalone for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 86: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Thin Clients by Application - Enterprise, Government,
Education and Industrial - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 87: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Thin Clients by
Application - Enterprise, Government, Education and Industrial
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 88: Rest of Europe 16-Year Perspective for Thin Clients
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Enterprise, Government, Education and Industrial for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
ASIA-PACIFIC
Thin Clients Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2023 (E)
Table 89: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Thin Clients by Form Factor - With Monitor, Mobile and
Standalone - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 90: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Thin Clients by Form
Factor - With Monitor, Mobile and Standalone Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 91: Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for Thin Clients by
Form Factor - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for With
Monitor, Mobile and Standalone for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 92: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Thin Clients by Application - Enterprise, Government,
Education and Industrial - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 93: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Thin Clients by
Application - Enterprise, Government, Education and Industrial
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 94: Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for Thin Clients by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Enterprise, Government, Education and Industrial for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
REST OF WORLD
Table 95: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Thin Clients by Form Factor - With Monitor, Mobile and
Standalone - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 96: Rest of World Historic Review for Thin Clients by
Form Factor - With Monitor, Mobile and Standalone Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 97: Rest of World 16-Year Perspective for Thin Clients by
Form Factor - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for With
Monitor, Mobile and Standalone for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 98: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Thin Clients by Application - Enterprise, Government,
Education and Industrial - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 99: Rest of World Historic Review for Thin Clients by
Application - Enterprise, Government, Education and Industrial
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 100: Rest of World 16-Year Perspective for Thin Clients
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Enterprise, Government, Education and Industrial for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
IV. COMPETITION
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817947/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Global Thin Clients Market to Reach $2.4 Billion by 2030
The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet.
| Source: ReportLinker ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
New York, March 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Thin Clients Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817947/?utm_source=GNW