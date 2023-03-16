Electrosurgical/Electrosurgery Devices Market Report 2022: Innovation and Technological Advancement in Electrosurgical Instruments Drives Growth

Dublin, March 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Electrosurgical/Electrosurgery Devices Market Size, Share, Trends, By Product, By Surgery, By End-Use, And By Region Forecast To 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market size for electrosurgical/electrosurgery devices was USD 5.33 Billion in 2021 and is projected to experience a revenue CAGR of 6.6% throughout the forecast period.

The surge in demand for minimally invasive surgical procedures, increased adoption of technologically advanced products, and growing awareness of the latest surgical techniques in developing regions are the major factors driving market growth.



The primary focus of government entities is to enhance healthcare infrastructures, particularly critical care infrastructure, which is increasing the development of healthcare infrastructure globally and driving market growth. Federal organizations in many developed countries are taking measures to improve their current healthcare systems by increasing healthcare investments to improve infrastructure and reduce the cost of healthcare services.

Moreover, the increasing activities by multiple key companies are expected to drive market growth. For example, on 11 November 2022, Global Dental Services (GDS), Asia's largest dental network, received a USD 67 million investment from Investcorp, a company based in Bahrain, and this investment is improving their healthcare infrastructure with new and innovative technology, resulting in high demand for electrosurgical/electrosurgery devices.



Electrosurgical devices offer several advantages over diode lasers, which is expected to drive market growth. Electrosurgery is more cost-efficient than diode laser, and the electrosurgery electrode (wire) can be bent to achieve the desired clinical shape, making it easy to smooth soft tissue in uneven palatal or pontic regions that need to be contoured.

Electrosurgery cuts quite swiftly compared to a diode laser, and the wound is almost painless after being cut. Furthermore, electrosurgery electrode tips can be altered to resemble pencils, allowing for incredibly small and accurate incisions, which is driving market growth.



Market Dynamics

Driver: Innovation and technological advancement in electrosurgical instruments



The market for Electrosurgical Units (ESUs) is being driven by advancements in technology that have improved their safety and performance, making them the most commonly used electrical equipment. Electrosurgery is commonly used in reproductive procedures, and technological developments have increased its effectiveness and reduced the risk of complications.

In bipolar electrosurgical systems, both electrodes are enclosed within the same surgical tool, and only the target tissue between the two electrodes is involved in the electrical circuit. This reduces the incidence of complications related to burns at the dispersive electrode site and improves accuracy. Bipolar systems have also reduced iatrogenic problems and produced reliable and safe results in coagulation and desiccation procedures by preventing unintended heat distribution. These factors contribute to the growth of the market.



Restraint: Risks associated with electrosurgical procedures



While electrosurgical devices are typically inexpensive and can operate efficiently for many years without the need for repairs, they also have several disadvantages that should be taken into consideration. One such disadvantage is the risk associated with electrosurgical procedures. For example, electrosurgery can produce a stronger smell of burnt flesh compared to using a diode laser, and the burning taste of flesh in the mouth after electrosurgery can last for a prolonged period.

Additionally, electrosurgery requires anesthesia for patients, and the quick cutting capacity of electrosurgery coupled with limited tactile feeling when cutting can result in overcutting of tissue. Moreover, electrosurgery cannot be used close to implants because it generates a lot of heat during cutting, which may limit market growth.



Surgery Insights



The global electrosurgical devices market is categorized by surgery type, including obstetric/gynecological surgery, general surgery, orthopedic surgery, cardiovascular surgery, cosmetic surgery, urological surgery, and neurosurgery. In 2021, the cardiovascular surgery segment accounted for the largest share of revenue. Electrosurgical procedures for heart surgery are performed through small incisions in the chest, making the procedure less invasive than traditional open-heart surgery. Electrosurgical devices have been utilized in numerous heart-related treatments, such as valve surgery, coronary artery bypass, cardiac tissue ablation, heart defect repair, and tumor excision, contributing to the growth of this segment.



The cosmetic surgery segment is projected to have a consistent revenue growth rate during the forecast period. Electrosurgery offers the benefit of using less energy than direct touch electrodesiccation, which can effectively stop bleeding while minimizing scarring, making it highly suitable for cosmetic surgery. As a result, the demand for electrosurgical devices is increasing, driving the revenue growth of this segment.



End-Use Insights



The global electrosurgical/electrosurgery devices market is categorized based on end-use into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, and research laboratories & academic institutes. The hospitals segment dominated the market in terms of revenue in 2021, as they are increasingly adopting electrosurgical devices due to their various advantages such as minimizing bleeding during procedures and providing high accuracy. Surgeons can also modify the output settings of the device to suit different operations by adjusting the technique, mode, and power settings, making it highly beneficial in the operating room, which is driving revenue growth of this segment.



On the other hand, the ambulatory surgical centers segment is projected to register a moderate revenue growth rate during the forecast period. These centers are becoming more popular due to their safety, comfort, and convenience, particularly for older adults who require personalized care and want to avoid frequent trips to hospitals. Outpatient surgery centers are also less expensive (45%-60%) than hospitals, which benefits patients, insurers, and taxpayers equally. In addition, they have better control over scheduling of surgeries, leading to fewer delays or rescheduled procedures. Outpatient centers also help limit the spread of hospital-acquired infections, which is driving revenue growth in this market segment.



Regional Insights



According to regional analysis, the North American market held the largest revenue share in 2021. The market growth in this region is driven by various manufacturers' increasing research and development (R&D) efforts to create advanced and innovative electrosurgical devices and the rising approval of these devices. For instance, in October 2019, Apyx Medical's new product, the Apyx Plasma/RF Handpiece, received approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). This device is specifically designed for subdermal coagulation and features significant upgrades to meet the demands of cosmetic surgeries.



In contrast, the Asia Pacific market is expected to exhibit a steady revenue growth rate during the forecast period. Developing countries such as India, China, and Japan are taking initiatives to develop new products in this region, which is likely to drive market growth. For instance, in September 2022, Olympus released the THUNDERBEAT Open Fine Jaw Type X single-use hybrid ultrasonic and bipolar electrosurgical device for open surgery, which is now available in Japan and will be launched in South Korea, Europe, and the U.S. markets in October.



The Europe market is expected to register a moderate revenue growth rate during the forecast period. The market growth in this region is driven by the increasing activities of major manufacturers to develop advanced and innovative solutions. For example, in April 2019, 4T Medical introduced Zeus, a portable multi-frequency plasma and electrosurgical device in the UK. Zeus is a Class IIb Medical Device that can perform both surgical and non-surgical treatments in various specialties such as gynecology, dermatology, vascular surgery, and cosmetic medicine.



