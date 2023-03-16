New York, March 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Contactless Smart Cards Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817946/?utm_source=GNW
Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.
Global Contactless Smart Cards Market to Reach $96.6 Billion by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Contactless Smart Cards estimated at US$26.6 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$96.6 Billion by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 17.5% over the period 2022-2030. CPU / MPU Cards, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 18.3% CAGR and reach US$63.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Proximity Card segment is readjusted to a revised 16.1% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $7.9 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 16.5% CAGR
The Contactless Smart Cards market in the U.S. is estimated at US$7.9 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$16.2 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 16.5% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 15.1% and 14.3% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 11.5% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 58 Featured)
- Advanced Card Systems Ltd.
- CardLogix Corporation
- Entrust Datacard Corporation
- Gemalto NV
- Giesecke & Devrient GmbH
- Paragon Group Limited
- Watchdata Technologies
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Contactless Smart Cards - Global Key Competitors Percentage
Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Contactless Smart Cards by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 2: World 8-Year Perspective for Contactless Smart Cards
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 3: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Proximity Card by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 4: World 8-Year Perspective for Proximity Card by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 5: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for CPU /
MPU Cards by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR
Table 6: World 8-Year Perspective for CPU / MPU Cards by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 7: World Contactless Smart Cards Market Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2030
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Contactless Smart Cards Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2023 (E)
Table 8: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Contactless Smart Cards by Type - CPU / MPU Cards and Proximity
Card - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for
the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 9: USA 8-Year Perspective for Contactless Smart Cards by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for CPU / MPU Cards
and Proximity Card for the Years 2023 & 2030
CANADA
Table 10: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Contactless Smart Cards by Type - CPU / MPU Cards and Proximity
Card - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for
the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 11: Canada 8-Year Perspective for Contactless Smart Cards
by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for CPU / MPU
Cards and Proximity Card for the Years 2023 & 2030
JAPAN
Contactless Smart Cards Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)
Table 12: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Contactless Smart Cards by Type - CPU / MPU Cards and Proximity
Card - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for
the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 13: Japan 8-Year Perspective for Contactless Smart Cards
by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for CPU / MPU
Cards and Proximity Card for the Years 2023 & 2030
CHINA
Contactless Smart Cards Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2023 (E)
Table 14: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Contactless Smart Cards by Type - CPU / MPU Cards and Proximity
Card - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for
the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 15: China 8-Year Perspective for Contactless Smart Cards
by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for CPU / MPU
Cards and Proximity Card for the Years 2023 & 2030
EUROPE
Contactless Smart Cards Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)
Table 16: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Contactless Smart Cards by Geographic Region - France, Germany,
Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and %
CAGR
Table 17: Europe 8-Year Perspective for Contactless Smart Cards
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years
2023 & 2030
Table 18: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Contactless Smart Cards by Type - CPU / MPU Cards and Proximity
Card - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for
the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 19: Europe 8-Year Perspective for Contactless Smart Cards
by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for CPU / MPU
Cards and Proximity Card for the Years 2023 & 2030
FRANCE
Contactless Smart Cards Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2023 (E)
Table 20: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Contactless Smart Cards by Type - CPU / MPU Cards and Proximity
Card - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for
the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 21: France 8-Year Perspective for Contactless Smart Cards
by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for CPU / MPU
Cards and Proximity Card for the Years 2023 & 2030
GERMANY
Contactless Smart Cards Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)
Table 22: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Contactless Smart Cards by Type - CPU / MPU Cards and Proximity
Card - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for
the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 23: Germany 8-Year Perspective for Contactless Smart
Cards by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for CPU /
MPU Cards and Proximity Card for the Years 2023 & 2030
ITALY
Table 24: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Contactless Smart Cards by Type - CPU / MPU Cards and Proximity
Card - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for
the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 25: Italy 8-Year Perspective for Contactless Smart Cards
by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for CPU / MPU
Cards and Proximity Card for the Years 2023 & 2030
UNITED KINGDOM
Contactless Smart Cards Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2023 (E)
Table 26: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Contactless Smart Cards by Type - CPU / MPU Cards and Proximity
Card - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for
the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 27: UK 8-Year Perspective for Contactless Smart Cards by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for CPU / MPU Cards
and Proximity Card for the Years 2023 & 2030
REST OF EUROPE
Table 28: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Contactless Smart Cards by Type - CPU / MPU Cards and
Proximity Card - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 29: Rest of Europe 8-Year Perspective for Contactless
Smart Cards by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
CPU / MPU Cards and Proximity Card for the Years 2023 & 2030
ASIA-PACIFIC
Contactless Smart Cards Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2023 (E)
Table 30: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Contactless Smart Cards by Type - CPU / MPU Cards and
Proximity Card - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 31: Asia-Pacific 8-Year Perspective for Contactless Smart
Cards by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for CPU /
MPU Cards and Proximity Card for the Years 2023 & 2030
REST OF WORLD
Table 32: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Contactless Smart Cards by Type - CPU / MPU Cards and
Proximity Card - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 33: Rest of World 8-Year Perspective for Contactless
Smart Cards by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
CPU / MPU Cards and Proximity Card for the Years 2023 & 2030
IV. COMPETITION
The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet.
