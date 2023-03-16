Natural Vanillin Global Market Report 2023: Increasing Demand for Natural and Clean-Label Ingredients Fuels Growth

Dublin, March 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Natural Vanillin Market by Source (Vanilla Bean Extract, Ferulic Acid Synthesis, and Eugenol Synthesis), Application (Food & Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, and Cosmetics & Personal Care), and Region - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global natural vanillin market is projected to reach USD 706 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 8.4% from 2022 to 2027.

Due to rising health consciousness, consumer spending power, and instances of food adulteration, the demand for food with natural ingredients and clear labeling are rising in almost all countries. Nearly 75% of consumers are reportedly willing to pay premium costs for clean-label products, according to the Clean Label Alliance. The demand for natural and clean-label products is driven by customers' rising health consciousness, which also drives the need for natural vanillin.

Natural vanillin has high demand in the food & beverage industry

The food & beverages segment was the largest and accounted for a share of 46.4% in 2021; it is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 8.47% during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to the increased innovations and product launches in beverages, especially non-alcoholic beverages with better taste and nutritional benefits. The food industry has increased consumer demand for natural ingredients and healthier products like natural vanillin. Natural Vanillin is a natural flavoring ingredient that is used in various applications, such as food & beverages, pharmaceuticals, and cosmetics & personal care. Vanilla has long been valued in the culinary world. It is used to flavor desserts, puddings, light beverages, alcoholic drinks, sweets, custards, confectionaries, syrups, yogurts, protein powders, sports drinks, protein bars, dietary supplements, and other similar foods. The popularity of vanilla as a food flavor has substantially increased over time

Asia Pacific is projected to witness substantial growth during the forecast period in the natural vanilla market

80% of the world's production of vanilla comes from Madagascar, but it can also be grown in small amounts in a few subtropical countries in the Asia Pacific region, including Indonesia, Papa New Guinea, and India. Natural vanilla is more in demand than synthetic vanilla in the Asia Pacific region, especially in a few nations like China and India. Due to the expanding food and beverage industry, vanilla and its byproducts are experiencing substantial expansion in Asia Pacific. The fastest-growing markets in the area are those in emerging economies like China and India.

Increasing Demand for Natural and Clean-Label Ingredients

Rising Inclination for Natural Flavors and Fragrances in Premium Products

Demand for Cost-Effective and Sustainable Products

High Cost of Raw Materials

Fluctuation in Raw Material Supply and Trade Worldwide

Suppliers Seeking to Increase Production Quantity of Natural Vanillin

Rising End-use Applications

Inconsistency in Labeling Regulations

