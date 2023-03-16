Air Ambulance Services Market is Estimated to Cross USD 10.30 Billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 8.56% from 2022-2028; Advancements in Medical Technology and Availability of Government Funding to Elevate Market Growth

Westford, USA,, March 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The air ambulance services market has witnessed remarkable growth in North America and Asia Pacific, which can be attributed to the increasing prevalence of chronic disorders and advancements in air ambulance technology. Emerging technologies, collectively known as urban air mobility platforms, are offering significant growth opportunities for market participants. Moreover, the growth in the market is predicted to continue in the coming years, with more investment in research and the development of new technologies. In addition, the increased availability of air ambulance services in various parts of the world is expected to boost the market further.

According to recent data from SkyQuest, an estimated 130 million Americans suffer from one or more chronic diseases, accounting for more than 38% of the country's total population in 2021. With the increasing demand for specialized medical care for those suffering from chronic diseases, air ambulance services have become an essential component of the healthcare system. With advancements in technology and medical practices, air ambulance services will continue to evolve and expand, providing essential care to those in need.

Air ambulance services are specialized medical transportation services that provide emergency medical care to patients in critical condition. These services are provided by highly trained medical professionals equipped with advanced medical equipment and supplies that enable them to provide critical patient care during transport. The medical professionals on board air ambulances are highly trained and experienced in critical care situations. They work together as a team to ensure that the patient receives the best possible care during transport.

Rotary-Wing Segment to Attain Higher Growth Thanks to Its Ability to Reach Remote and Inaccessible Locations Quickly

According to market research, the rotary-wing segment dominated the air ambulance services market in revenue in 2021. This trend is expected to continue from 2022 to 2028. The rotary-wing segment includes helicopters and other aircraft with rotating wings. These aircraft are widely used in emergency medical services, as they can easily land in remote and difficult-to-reach areas. In addition, its ability to quickly transport patients to medical facilities, advanced medical equipment, and highly trained medical personnel make it an invaluable asset to the healthcare industry.

North America's air ambulance services market experienced significant growth in 2021, expected to continue through 2028. This growth trend is attributed to several factors, including an increasing demand for emergency medical services and advancements in air ambulance technology. As a result, air ambulance services are becoming an increasingly popular choice for medical emergencies, especially in areas with limited accessibility or where time is of the essence.

Hospital-Based Segment to Drive Higher Growth as It Provides Better Access to Medical Resources and Equipment

According to market research data, the hospital-based segment was the leading contributor to the revenue generated in the air ambulance services market in 2021. This segment includes air ambulance services provided by hospitals or operated in collaboration with hospitals to transport patients needing emergency medical attention. The trend of the hospital-based segment leading the market revenue is expected to continue during the forecast period from 2022 to 2028. Hospital-based air ambulance services typically have a wider network and can transport patients to specialized healthcare facilities for specialized treatment.

The air ambulance services market has witnessed significant growth in recent years, with the Asia Pacific emerging as a stable growth region in 2021. According to industry reports, the regional dynamics in the Asia Pacific market are expected to continue to be positive through 2028. In addition, the growing awareness about the benefits of air ambulance services, such as faster response times, improved patient outcomes, and reduced transport times, has also contributed to the market's growth in the region. Another factor contributing to the market growth in the Asia Pacific region is the increasing investment by governments and private players in developing advanced infrastructure and technologies.

The air ambulance services market has been gaining significant momentum in recent years. SkyQuest's latest research report provides valuable insights for newcomers and established brands looking to establish a presence in this industry. The report suggests investing in advanced technologies and equipment to improve patient care and safety for newcomers. It also advises establishing strategic partnerships with hospitals and healthcare providers to ensure a steady flow of patients. For established brands, the report emphasizes the need to constantly innovate and adapt to changing market trends. It also suggests exploring new geographical regions to expand the customer base and increase revenue.

Key Developments in Air Ambulance Services Market

Airbus has partnered with the Norwegian Air Ambulance Foundation to develop electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) capability. This collaboration aims to revolutionize emergency medical services delivery by creating a faster, more efficient, and environmentally friendly solution. With the introduction of eVTOL technology, they can provide even better medical care to those in need, especially in areas that are difficult to reach by traditional transportation methods.

SkyAngels Air Ambulance, a leading provider of emergency medical services, has recently partnered with PAL-V Liberty, a futuristic 'flying car' that has the potential to revolutionize the transportation industry. This partnership aims to improve the efficiency and speed of emergency medical services, especially in areas where traditional ground transportation is limited.

