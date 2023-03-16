Global Nasal Spray Market Is Expected to Reach $16.9 Billion by 2031: Allied Market Research

Portland, OR, March 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global Nasal Spray Market generated $9.2 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $16.9 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 6.2% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chains, regional landscape, and competitive scenario. The report is a helpful source of information for leading market players, new entrants, investors, and stakeholders in devising strategies for the future and taking steps to strengthen their position in the market.

Download Free Sample Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/14799



Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022–2031 Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 $9.2 Billion Market Size in 2031 $16.9 Billion CAGR 6.2% No. of Pages in Report 397 Segments Covered Type, Application, Distribution Channel, and Region Drivers An increase in the prevalence of nasal disorders such as nasal polyps, sinusitis, and allergic rhinitis High potential in untapped emerging markets due to the availability of improved healthcare infrastructure, increase in unmet healthcare needs, and the rise in prevalence of chronic respiratory diseases An increase in geriatric population Opportunities Growth & innovations in the pharmaceutical industry for the manufacturing of nasal spray products owing to massive pool of health-conscious consumers Restraints Side effects associated with nasal spray

Covid-19 Scenario:

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic positively impacted the growth of the nasal spray market. This is owing to the increase in the demand for nasal sprays which can be used at home by self-administration.

Moreover, many pharmaceutical players have been involved in the development of vaccines employing nasal drug delivery technology, and several of them are currently undergoing clinical trials.

Furthermore, the pandemic increased the research and development of nasal sprays to treat and prevent the coronavirus infection. This is expected to boost the growth of the nasal spray market during the forecast period.

Procure Complete Report (220 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) @ Click



The report offers a detailed segmentation of the global nasal spray market based on type, application, distribution channel, and region. The report provides an analysis of each segment and sub-segment with the help of tables and figures. This analysis helps market players, investors, and new entrants in determining the sub-segments to be tapped on to achieve growth in the coming years.

Based on type, the steroid segment held the largest share in 2021, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global nasal spray market and would dominate the market in terms of revenue through 2031. The same segment is estimated to witness the fastest CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period. The report also studies the antihistamine, saline solution, decongestant, and others segments.

In terms of application, the sinusitis segment captured the largest market share of one-third of the global nasal spray market in 2021 and is expected to lead the trail during the forecast period. However, the nasal polyps segment is likely to achieve the fastest CAGR of 6.9% through 2031. The report also studies the allergy rhinitis, and others segments.

Purchase Inquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/14799



Based on distribution channel, the drug stores and retail pharmacies segment held the largest share in 2021, accounting for nearly three-fifths of the global nasal spray market and would dominate the market in terms of revenue through 2031. The online providers segment, however, is estimated to witness the fastest CAGR of 9.4% during the forecast period. The report also analyzes the hospital pharmacies segment.

Based on region, the market in North America was the largest in 2021, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global nasal spray market and is likely to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. However, the market in Asia-Pacific is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 7.1% from 2022 to 2031. The other regions analyzed in the study include Europe and LAMEA.

Leading players of the global nasal spray market analyzed in the research include GlaxoSmithKline plc, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Aurena Laboratories, Bayer AG, Sunovion Pharmaceuticals Inc., Leeford Healthcare Limited, Viatris Inc., Cipla Ltd., Novartis AG, and Apotex Inc.

The report analyzes these key players of the global nasal spray market. These players have adopted various strategies such as expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. The report is helpful in determining the business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and developments by every market player.

Trending Reports in Healthcare Industry (Book Now with 10% Discount):

Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Coils Market by Type (Radiofrequency coil, Gradient coils), by Application (Body Oncology, Neuro and spine, Cardiovascular, Pediatric, Others), by End User (Hospitals and Clinics, Diagnostic Imaging Centers): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031

Moist Wound Dressings Market by Product (Foam Dressings, Hydrocolloid Dressings, Film Dressings, Alginate Dressings, Hydrogel Dressings, Other Dressings), by Application (Diabetic Foot Ulcers, Pressure Ulcers, Venous Leg Ulcers, Surgical and Traumatic Wounds, Burns, Others), by End Use (Hospitals, Clinics, Home Healthcare): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031

Health and Wellness Market by Product Type (Beauty & Personal Care Products, Health & Wellness Food, Wellness Tourism, Fitness Equipment, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031

Skincare Market by Products (Creams and Moisturizers, Powder, Cleansers and Face Wash, Others), by Distribution Channel (Online, Offline), by Gender (Male, Female), by Packaging (Tubes, Bottles and Jars, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031

CAR T-Cell Therapy Market by Drug type (Axicabtagene Ciloleucel, Tisagenlecleucel, Brexucabtagene Autoleucel, Others), by Indication (Lymphoma, Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia, Others), by End user (Hospitals, Cancer Treatment Centers): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of " Market Research Reports " and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.