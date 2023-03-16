New York, March 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Mobile Internet Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817921/?utm_source=GNW
Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.
Global Mobile Internet Market to Reach 9.1 Billion Subscribers by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Mobile Internet estimated at 5.6 Billion Subscribers in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of 9.1 Billion Subscribers by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.4% over the period 2022-2030.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at 1.5 Billion Subscribers, While China is Forecast to Grow at 10.5% CAGR
The Mobile Internet market in the U.S. is estimated at 1.5 Billion Subscribers in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of 2.2 Billion Subscribers by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 10.5% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.7% and 5.4% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.2% CAGR.
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Mobile Internet - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market
Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Mobile Internet by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
Million Subscribers for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 2: World 8-Year Perspective for Mobile Internet by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 3: World Mobile Internet Market Analysis of Annual Sales
in Million Subscribers for Years 2014 through 2030
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Mobile Internet Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in the United States for 2023 (E)
Table 4: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Mobile
Internet by Segment - Mobile Internet - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in Million Subscribers for the Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR
CANADA
Table 5: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Mobile Internet by Segment - Mobile Internet - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in Million Subscribers for the Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
JAPAN
Mobile Internet Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)
Table 6: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Mobile Internet by Segment - Mobile Internet - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in Million Subscribers for the Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
CHINA
Mobile Internet Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in China for 2023 (E)
Table 7: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Mobile Internet by Segment - Mobile Internet - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in Million Subscribers for the Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
EUROPE
Mobile Internet Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)
Table 8: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Mobile Internet by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy,
UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in Million Subscribers for Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 9: Europe 8-Year Perspective for Mobile Internet by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2023 & 2030
FRANCE
Mobile Internet Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in France for 2023 (E)
Table 10: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Mobile Internet by Segment - Mobile Internet - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in Million Subscribers for the Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
GERMANY
Mobile Internet Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)
Table 11: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Mobile Internet by Segment - Mobile Internet - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in Million Subscribers for the Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
ITALY
Table 12: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Mobile Internet by Segment - Mobile Internet - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in Million Subscribers for the Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
UNITED KINGDOM
Mobile Internet Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2023 (E)
Table 13: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Mobile
Internet by Segment - Mobile Internet - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in Million Subscribers for the Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR
SPAIN
Table 14: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Mobile Internet by Segment - Mobile Internet - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in Million Subscribers for the Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
RUSSIA
Table 15: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Mobile Internet by Segment - Mobile Internet - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in Million Subscribers for the Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
REST OF EUROPE
Table 16: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Mobile Internet by Segment - Mobile Internet - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in Million Subscribers for the Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
ASIA-PACIFIC
Mobile Internet Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2023 (E)
Table 17: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Mobile Internet by Geographic Region - Australia, India,
South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in Million Subscribers for Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 18: Asia-Pacific 8-Year Perspective for Mobile Internet
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets
for Years 2023 & 2030
AUSTRALIA
Mobile Internet Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Australia for 2023 (E)
Table 19: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Mobile Internet by Segment - Mobile Internet - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in Million Subscribers for the Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
INDIA
Mobile Internet Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in India for 2023 (E)
Table 20: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Mobile Internet by Segment - Mobile Internet - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in Million Subscribers for the Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
SOUTH KOREA
Table 21: South Korea Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Mobile Internet by Segment - Mobile Internet - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in Million Subscribers for the Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 22: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Mobile Internet by Segment - Mobile Internet -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Million Subscribers for
the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
LATIN AMERICA
Mobile Internet Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Latin America for 2023 (E)
Table 23: Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Mobile Internet by Geographic Region - Argentina, Brazil,
Mexico and Rest of Latin America Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in Million Subscribers for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR
Table 24: Latin America 8-Year Perspective for Mobile Internet
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America Markets for
Years 2023 & 2030
ARGENTINA
Table 25: Argentina Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Mobile Internet by Segment - Mobile Internet - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in Million Subscribers for the Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
BRAZIL
Table 26: Brazil Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Mobile Internet by Segment - Mobile Internet - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in Million Subscribers for the Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
MEXICO
Table 27: Mexico Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Mobile Internet by Segment - Mobile Internet - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in Million Subscribers for the Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 28: Rest of Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Mobile Internet by Segment - Mobile Internet -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Million Subscribers for
the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
MIDDLE EAST
Mobile Internet Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Middle East for 2023 (E)
Table 29: Middle East Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Mobile Internet by Geographic Region - Iran, Israel, Saudi
Arabia, UAE and Rest of Middle East Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in Million Subscribers for Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 30: Middle East 8-Year Perspective for Mobile Internet by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE and Rest of Middle East Markets
for Years 2023 & 2030
IRAN
Table 31: Iran Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Mobile Internet by Segment - Mobile Internet - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in Million Subscribers for the Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
ISRAEL
Table 32: Israel Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Mobile Internet by Segment - Mobile Internet - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in Million Subscribers for the Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 33: Saudi Arabia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Mobile Internet by Segment - Mobile Internet - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in Million Subscribers for the Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 34: UAE Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Mobile
Internet by Segment - Mobile Internet - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in Million Subscribers for the Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 35: Rest of Middle East Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Mobile Internet by Segment - Mobile Internet -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Million Subscribers for
the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
AFRICA
Mobile Internet Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Africa for 2023 (E)
Table 36: Africa Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Mobile Internet by Segment - Mobile Internet - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in Million Subscribers for the Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
IV. COMPETITION
Global Mobile Internet Market to Reach 9.1 Billion Subscribers by 2030
