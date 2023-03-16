Innovations in Microfluidics 2023 (Washington, United States - May 4-5, 2023) with Focus on 3D Printing, 3D Tissues and More

Dublin, March 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Innovations in Microfluidics 2023" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This conference is part of a 2-track event with the companion track being co-located and being held concurrently, entitled Innovations in Flow Cytometry 2023.

The goal of this 2-track event is to highlight the innovations in these fields and bring forth elements of convergence of these fields in terms of technology development and application areas.

Main Topic Areas Covered:

3D-Printing in Microfluidics

3D-Tissues and the Impact of Microfluidics

Additionally, Other Areas of Innovation in Microfluidics will be Addressed

Presentations at this event from academic key opinion leaders, industry leaders as well as the tools and technology developers who are driving innovation in these fields.

There is a co-located exhibition where companies will showcase their product and service offerings and the goal of this event is to promote scientific exchange and networking.

The conference is held in downtown Seattle in close proximity to the various academic institutions, clinical research centers and companies.



Agenda:





Thursday, 4 May 2023

Conference Registration, Morning Coffee and Pastries in the Exhibit Hall

Session Title: Conference Opening Plenary Session

Conference Chairperson: Professor Albert Folch, Professor of Bioengineering, University of Washington

09:00 - Daniel Chiu - Keynote Presentation

New Flow-Cytometry Technologies: From Rare-Cell Isolation to the Analysis of Single Extracellular Vesicles and Particles

Daniel Chiu, A. Bruce Montgomery Professor of Chemistry, University of Washington, United States of America

This presentation will describe two flow-based technologies we developed for the analysis of single rare cells and individual extracellular vesicles and particles. The first flow platform is a rare-cell isolation instrument, which is capable of operating in a rapid sequential sorting mode for isolating single rare cells with exceptionally high sensitivity and purity. The second flow instrument is a digital flow cytometer, capable of high-sensitivity analysis of individual extracellular vesicles and particles. I will outline the workings of these two new flow cytometry platforms, describe their performance, and discuss the clinical questions we are addressing with these next-generation technologies.

09:30 - Dino Di Carlo - Keynote Presentation

Functional Flow Cytometry with Lab on a Particle Technologies

Dino Di Carlo, Armond and Elena Hairapetian Chair in Engineering and Medicine, Professor and Vice Chair of Bioengineering, University of California-Los Angeles, United States of America

The ultimate limits of measurement in biology are the "quantum" units that convey information, e.g. single nucleic acids, proteins, and cells. Microfluidics has emerged as a powerful tool to compartmentalize single cells and molecules into sub-nanoliter droplets as individual bioreactors to enable sensitive detection and analysis down to this quantum limit. However, the current systems for quantum assays have not been widely adopted, partly due to the requirement of specialized instruments and microfluidic chips to generate uniform droplets and perform adequate manipulations. I will discuss the platforms we are developing to perform quantum assays using standard flow cytometers and fluorescence activated cell sorters. "Lab on a particle" technology enables functional screening of T cell receptors based on the cytokine secretion of single T cells, the selection of colonies of yeast or bacteria based on growth and the production of high value bio-products, and the development of directed evolution workflows for protein biosensors.

10:00 - Shuichi Takayama - Keynote Presentation

Automated Flow Cytometric Analysis Compatible Microphysiological Systems

Shuichi Takayama, Professor, Georgia Research Alliance Eminent Scholar, and Price Gilbert, Jr. Chair in Regenerative Engineering and Medicine, Georgia Institute of Technology & Emory University School of Medicine, United States of America

Many organs-on-a-chip and microphysiological systems (MPS) are too small to allow recovery of sufficient cells for convenient flow cytometric analysis. This presentation will describe transitioning of microfluidic organs-on-a-chip system to mesoscale systems compatible with automated flow cytometry. The presentation will describe some of the underlying engineering technologies along with accompanying biomedical applications of the technologies. Additionally, this presentation will discuss some of the standardization opportunities and challenges for these systems with example applications to lung diseases.

Morning Coffee Break and Networking in the Exhibit Hall

11:15 - Nancy Allbritton - Keynote Presentation

A Miniaturized Intestine-on-Chip with Crypts, Microbes and Mucus

Nancy Allbritton, Frank and Julie Jungers Dean of the College of Engineering and Professor of Bioengineering, University of Washington in Seattle, United States of America

A 3D polarized epithelium using primary human gastrointestinal stem cells recapitulates gastrointestinal epithelial architecture and physiology. The intestine-on-chip supports chemical and oxygen gradients, a stem cell niche, differentiated cell zone, and mucus layer. An anaerobic luminal compartment permits co-culture of anaerobic intestinal bacteria. This in vitro human colon crypt array replicates the architecture, luminal accessibility, tissue polarity, cell migration, cell types and cellular responses of in vivo intestinal crypts. The microdevice possesses one hundred crypts providing exquisite control of the microenvironment for the investigation of organ-level physiology and disease. This bioanalytical platform is envisioned as a next-generation system for assay of microbiome-behavior, drug-delivery, and toxin-interactions with the intestinal epithelia.

11:45 - Steve Soper - Keynote Presentation

Detection and Identification of Single Molecules using Nanoscale Electrophoresis and Resistive Pulse Sensing

Steve Soper, Foundation Distinguished Professor, Director, Center of BioModular Multi-scale System for Precision Medicine, The University of Kansas, Adjunct Professor, Ulsan National Institute of Science & Technology, United States of America

We are generating a label-free single-molecule sensor that can detect and identify various molecules (small - ribonucleotides, deoxynucleotides, peptides - and large molecules - oligonucleotides, proteins) using a combination of nanoscale electrophoresis and resistive pulse sensing. The sensing technology employs a nanochannel to read the identity of individual molecules from their molecular-dependent electrophoretic mobility deduced from the travel of the molecule through a 2-dimensional (2D) nanochannel (~50 nm in width and depth; 5 - 10 m in length) fabricated in a thermoplastic via nano-injection molding. The mold insert used for injection molding is made from a Si master that has undergone photolithography to build microstructures and focused ion beam milling to generate the nanostructures, which is used to produce resin stamps that serve as the mold insert. The 2D nanochannel is flanked on either end with an in-plane nanopore (effective diameter <10 nm) that can detect single molecules using resistive pulse sensing in a label free fashion. In this presentation, we will present our results using nanoscale electrophoresis to deduce the identity of deoxynucleotides, ribonucleotides, and peptides. The effect of material (type of plastic), scaling effects, and surface modifications of the 2D nanochannel on the performance of nanoscale electrophoresis will be discussed as well. We will also discuss the use of principle component analysis or machine learning to improve the identification accuracy of single molecules from not only their unique electrophoretic mobility, but also the molecular-dependent dwell time (current transient event width) and event amplitude generated from each in-plane pore. We will also discuss unique applications of this sensing platform including single-molecule DNA/RNA sequencing and protein fingerprinting using peptides produced from the solid-phase proteolytic digestion of single protein molecules.

Networking Luncheon in the Exhibit Hall

Session Title: 3D-Printing in Microfluidics

14:00 - Gregory Nordin - Keynote Presentation

High-Resolution 3D Printing for Microfluidics

Gregory Nordin, Professor, Brigham Young University, United States of America

While there is great interest in 3D printing for microfluidic device fabrication, a main challenge has been to achieve feature sizes that are in the truly microfluidic regime (<100 m). A key issue is that microfluidic devices are comprised primarily of negative space features, which therefore dominate 3D printing resolution requirements, as compared to positive space features that are typical for many other 3D printing applications. Consequently, we have developed our own stereolithographic 3D printers and materials that are specifically tailored to meet these needs. We have shown that flow channels as small as 18 m x 20 m can be reliably fabricated, as well as compact active elements such as valves and pumps. With these capabilities, we demonstrate highly integrated 3D printed microfluidic devices such as a 10-stage 2-fold serial dilutor that simultaneously creates a 3 order of magnitude range of concentrations, high density chip-to-chip interconnects (53 interconnects per square mm) that are directly 3D printed as part of a device chip, and droplet-on-demand structures to efficiently entrain individual bacteria in relatively few droplets despite initial large sample volume. These advances open the door to 3D printing as a replacement for expensive cleanroom fabrication processes, with the additional advantage of fast (~5-15 minute), parallel fabrication of many devices in a single print run due to their small size.

14:30 - Noah Malmstadt - Keynote Presentation

Modular Design of 3D Printed Microfluidics for Bioprocess Applications

Noah Malmstadt, Professor, Mork Family Dept. of Chemical Engineering & Materials Science, University of Southern California, United States of America

As 3D printing replaces traditional clean room manufacturing for microfluidic engineering applications, it's becoming clear that this transition offers not only lower cost and faster design iterations, but also new opportunities for fluidic routing and control that are only possible due to the inherent three-dimensional nature of these systems. Over the past several years, we have developed design principles that take advantage of this three-dimensionality, as well as demonstrating several applications that benefit from this approach. At the core of these design principles is the modularity of microfluidic unit operations. In addition to designing prototypical unit operations such as mixers, splitters, flow focusers, droplet generators, thermal and optical sensors, and world-to-chip interfaces, we have developed systematic approaches to combining these modules into microfluidic circuits with predictable behaviors. This approach can be used to rapidly prototype complex microfludic operations by assembling physically distinct modules as well as to design monolithic microfluidic devices which can be printed in a single run. We have demonstrated the power of this approach by building several micro- and milifluidic systems for bio-analysis and bioprocess applications. These include systems for biomarker diagnostics, automated high-throughput affinity screening, and rapid manufacturing of vaccine lipid nanoparticles. We have also demonstrated how entire systems can be treated as modules, allowing for scaling of bioprocess production lines by massive parallelization.

15:00 - ASIGATitle to be Confirmed.

Cory Lambertson, GM of America, ASIGA

Afternoon Coffee Break and Networking

16:00 - 3D-Printed Autonomous Microfluidics

Ayokunle Olanrewaju, Assistant Professor, Bioengineering and Mechanical Engineering, University of Washington, United States of America

We envision a fundamental change in the design, prototyping, and deployment of point-of-care diagnostics to transform disease treatment and prevention. We design autonomous microfluidics, self-powered and self-regulated by capillary forces encoded in surface geometry and chemistry, to orchestrate instrument-free liquid handling. We rapidly and inexpensively prototype these devices using desktop 3D printing. These devices have the potential to enable real-time automation of complex biological processes directly at the point of need.

16:30 - Katherine Elvira - Keynote Presentation

Custom-Built Artificial Cells and Tissues for Drug Discovery

Katherine Elvira, Associate Professor, Canada Research Chair, Michael Smith Health Research BC Scholar, University of Victoria, Canada

Cells are complex and it is not always possible to know what effect each component of the cell has on drug transport. The goal of my research is to use microfluidic technologies to build bespoke artificial cells and tissues from the bottom up, starting with the cell membrane and then adding other cellular components such as transporter proteins and the cell microenvironment. This allows us to quantify how each component of a cell affects the uptake of drugs. We use these artificial cells to mimic how an orally administered drug moves from the intestine into an intestinal cell, and then from the cell into the blood stream, to mimic how the cell membrane changes during cancer and to build artificial tissues such as the blood brain barrier on a chip. We want our new in vitro models to help us predict the in vivo drug behavior.

17:00 - Luminex Corp.Title to be Confirmed.

Stephanie Brunelle, Senior Product Manager, Flow Cytometry, Luminex Corp.

Networking Reception with Beer and Wine in the Exhibit Hall

Close of Day 1 Conference Programming

Friday, 5 May 2023

Morning Coffee, Pastries and Networking in the Exhibit Hall

Session Title: Single Cells, 3D-Tissues - Emerging Themes

09:00 - Albert Folch - Conference Chair

TME-Friendly Microfluidic Platforms for High-Fidelity Cancer Drug Testing

Albert Folch, Professor of Bioengineering, University of Washington, United States of America

There is a lack of confidence in present in vitro drug efficacy tests, as they do not properly recapitulate the dynamic physiology and pathophysiology of the human organism. This challenge is particularly acute in oncology: present tools to study drug responses fail to faithfully mimic the patient's tumor microenvironment (TME) and thus have not kept up with drug testing needs. As a measure of this problem, on average less than 4% of oncology drugs in clinical trials end up being FDA-approved, a dismal approval rate that has dire social repercussions such as high cancer drug prices and difficult accessibility. We have developed a suite of microfluidic platforms that address this problem by multiplexing the delivery of drugs to intact-TME human biopsies, altogether bypassing animal testing. The first of these platforms (called OncoSlice) allows for delivering drugs to live tumor slices. We have demonstrated the use of Oncoslice for the delivery of small-molecule cancer drug panels to xenograft slices as well as to slices from patient solid tumors (GBM and colorectal liver metastasis). In addition, we have developed a precision slicing methodology that allows for producing large numbers of cuboidal micro-tissues ("cuboids") from a single tumor biopsy. We have been able to trap cuboids in arrays of microfluidic traps in a 96-well platform and we are exploring robotics for very high-throughput automated placement of mouse cuboids in 384-well plates. We believe that with these approaches it will soon be possible to bypass animal testing and perform direct testing of drugs using only human tumors. Since these new-generation tests preserve the TME intact, we envision that they will minimize FDA failure rates and could contribute to alleviate the cost of cancer drugs.

09:30 - High-Throughput Spheroid and Organoid Culture Standardization and Analysis

Shuichi Takayama, Professor, Georgia Research Alliance Eminent Scholar, and Price Gilbert, Jr. Chair in Regenerative Engineering and Medicine, Georgia Institute of Technology & Emory University School of Medicine, United States of America

This presentation will describe transitioning of microfluidic 3D cultures to high-throughput (96 and 384) droplet, microwell, and filter insert type 3D microscale models of the lung, kidney, and some cancers. The presentation will describe some of the underlying engineering technologies along with accompanying biomedical applications of the technologies. Additionally, this presentation will discuss some of the standardization challenges for these systems and some materials science and informatics solutions.

10:00 - Sculpting Hydrogels and 3D Tissues with Open Microfluidics

Ashleigh Theberge, Associate Professor, University of Washington, United States of America

This talk will highlight advances in open microfluidics-fluid flow in spaces with one or more air-liquid interfaces-to pattern cells and extracellular matrix materials for regenerative medicine and cell signaling studies. Our methods are tunable and general, enabling 3D patterning of biomaterials that cannot be patterned using conventional 3D bioprinters.

Mid-Morning Coffee, Tea and Networking in the Exhibit Hall

11:00 - Lydia Sohn - Keynote Presentation

Node-Pore Sensing: A Label-Free Method to Immunophenotype and Mechanophenotype Single Cells

Lydia Sohn, Almy C. Maynard and Agnes Offield Maynard Chair in Mechanical Engineering, University of California-Berkeley, United States of America

We have developed an electronic method to screen cells for their phenotypic profile, which we call Node-Pore Sensing (NPS). NPS involves using a four-terminal measurement to measure the modulated current pulse caused by a cell transiting a microfluidic channel that has been segmented by a series of inserted nodes. Previously, we showed that when segments between the nodes are functionalized with different antibodies corresponding to distinct cell surface antigens, immunophenotyping can be achieved. In this talk, I will show how we have significantly advanced NPS by simply inserting between two nodes a straight "contraction" channel through which cells can squeeze "Mechano-NPS", as we now call our method, can simultaneously measure a cell's size, resistance to deformation, transverse deformation, and ability to recover from deformation. When the contraction channel is sinusoidal in shape, resulting in cells being periodically squeezed, mechano-NPS can also measure the viscoelastic properties of cells. I will describe how we have used mechano-NPS to distinguish chronological age groups and breast-cancer risk groups of primary human mammary epithelial cells and identify drug-resistant acute promyelocytic leukemia cells-all based on mechanical properties. I will also describe the development of the next-generation NPS platform which utilizes advanced signal processing algorithms-Barker and Gold codes-directly encoded in the NPS channels to thus achieve multiplexing.

11:30 - Paper-Based Microfluidic Devices Using Commercially Available Printers

Andres Martinez, Professor, California Polytechnic State University, United States of America

Paper-based microfluidic devices, also known as microPADs, are an emerging platform for the development of low-cost point-of-care diagnostics. Like conventional microfluidic devices, microPADs can manipulate and analyze small volumes of fluids. Paper-based devices are also portable, inexpensive to fabricate, simple to operate, and can complete an assay without relying on electrical power or supporting equipment. This talk will describe our work developing techniques for fabricating paper-based microfluidic devices, and for harnessing evaporation-driven capillary flow in paper-based devices to enable more sophisticated, multi-step assays with minimal user input.

12:00 - H Tom Soh - Keynote Presentation

Real-Time Biosensors: Continuous Measurements of Biomolecules in Live Subjects

H Tom Soh, Professor, Stanford University, United States of America

A biosensor capable of continuously measuring specific molecules in vivo would provide a valuable window into patients' health status and their response to therapeutics. Unfortunately, continuous, real-time molecular measurement is currently limited to a handful of analytes (i.e. glucose and oxygen) and these sensors cannot be generalized to measure other analytes. In this talk, we will present a biosensor technology that can be generalized to measure a wide range of biomolecules in living subjects. To achieve this, we develop synthetic antibodies (aptamers) that change its structure upon binding to its target analyte and produce an electrochemical current or emit light. Our real-time biosensor requires no exogenous reagents and can be readily reconfigured to measure different target analytes by exchanging the aptamer probes in a modular manner. Using our real-time biosensor, we demonstrate the first closed loop feedback control of drug concentration in live animals and discuss potential applications of this technology. Finally, we will discuss methods for generating the aptamer probes which are at the heart of this biosensor technology.

12:30 - Matthias von Herrath - Keynote Presentation

Title to be Confirmed.

Matthias von Herrath, Vice President and Senior Medical Officer, Novo Nordisk, Professor, La Jolla Institute, United States of America

Networking Luncheon in the Exhibit Hall

14:00 - Rong Fan - Keynote Presentation

Spatial Multi-Omics Sequencing via Microfluidic Deterministic Barcoding in Tissue

Rong Fan, Harold Hodgkinson Professor of Biomedical Engineering, Yale University, United States of America

Despite latest breakthroughs in single-cell sequencing that revealed cellular heterogeneity, differentiation, and interactions at an unprecedented level, the study of multicellular systems needs to be conducted in the native tissue context defined by spatially resolved molecular profiles to better understand the role of spatial heterogeneity in biological, physiological, and pathological processes. In this talk, I will begin with discussing the emergence of a whole new field - "spatial omics", and then focus mainly on a new technology platform called microfluidic Deterministic Barcoding in Tissue (DBiT) for spatial omics sequencing developed in our laboratory over the past years. We conceived the concept of "spatial multi-omics" and demonstrated it for the first time by co-mapping whole transcriptome and proteome (~300 proteins) pixel-by-pixel directly on a fixed tissue slide in a way compatible with clinical tissue specimens including FFPE. It has been applied to the study of developing mouse brain, human brain, and human lymphoid tissues associated with normal physiology, disease, or aging. Recently, our research enabled another new field - "spatial epigenomics" - by developing multiple DBiT-based spatial sequencing technologies for mapping chromatin accessibility (spatial-ATAC-seq), histone modification (spatial-CUT&Tag), or further combined with transcriptome or proteins for spatial co-profiling. These new technologies allow us to visualize gene expression regulation mechanisms pixel by pixel directly in mammalian tissues with a near single cell resolution. The rise of NGS-based spatial omics is poised to fuel the next wave of biomedical research revolution. Emerging opportunities and future perspectives will be discussed with regard to clinical biomarker discovery and therapeutic development.

14:30 - Integrating Flow Cytometry with Next Generation Sequencing to Find Determinants of Protein Secretion

Richard James, Principal Investigator and Associate Professor, Seattle Children's Research Institute and University of Washington, United States of America

Protein secretion drives many functions in vivo; however, methods to link secretions with surface markers and transcriptomes have been lacking. By accumulating secretions close to secreting cells held within cavity-containing hydrogel nanovials, we demonstrate workflows to analyze the amount of IgG secreted from single human antibody-secreting cells and link this information to surface marker expression and transcriptional profiles from the same cells. Measurements using flow cytometry and imaging flow cytometry corroborated an association between levels of IgG secretion and CD138 expression. Using oligonucleotide-labeled antibodies and droplet-based sequencing, we show that pathways encoding protein localization to the endoplasmic reticulum, NADH complex assembly, and mitochondrial respiration were most associated with high IgG secretion. Altogether, this method links secretion information to cell surface and single-cell sequencing information (SEC-seq) and enables exploration of links between genome and secretory function, laying the foundation for numerous discoveries in immunology, stem cell biology, and beyond.

15:00 - The OptiDrop Microfluidic Analyzer and Sorter: Multiplexed Fluorescence and Scatter Detection with Single Cell Resolution for Droplet Microfluidic Applications

Preksha Gupta, Senior Scientist, Centre for Cellular and Molecular Platforms, India

The OptiDrop platform is a novel optofluidic technology enabling multiparametric optical analysis and sorting of microfluidic droplets. Current droplet-based assays for multi-omic applications rely on expensive imaging-based methods or complicated flow cytometry based workflows for optical analysis of droplet contents. In a first, the OptiDrop platform combines the simplicity of on-chip fiber optics with the power of flow cytometry to provide multiplexed fluorescence and scatter signals from droplet contents with single cell resolution.

Mid-Afternoon Coffee Break

16:00 - Microfluidic Models for Studies of Single Cell and Tissue Mechanics in 3D

Mingming Wu, Professor, Biological and Environmental Engineering Department, Cornell University, United States of America

Microfluidics together with the advancement of the field of biomaterials present an unprecedented opportunity to recreate physiologically realistic 3D environment for mechanistic understanding of human cell and tissue mechanics. In this presentation, I will discuss about efforts from my lab in developing microfluidic models for recreating tumor microenvironment, with an emphasis on elucidating how physical forces regulate tumor cell/tissue mechanics and invasion in a 3D environment. Our work highlights enabling capabilities of microfluidic platform for providing well defined physical and chemical environment for cells, advancing frontiers of in vitro human tissue models. I will also briefly talk about our recent work on a nano-scribed 3D microswimmer, its ability to be steered remotely by ultrasound waves, and potential use in targeted drug delivery.

