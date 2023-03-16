Global Gypsum Plaster Market Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 3.7% from 2021 to 2030, Fueled by Increasing Demand for Green Buildings and Infrastructure Development

NEW YORK, March 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IndexBox, a leading market research firm, has published a new report on the global gypsum plaster market, providing in-depth analysis, forecasts, trends, and insights into the industry. The report is available for purchase on the IndexBox platform, with trial access to the market data also available at https://www.indexbox.io/store/world-gypsum-plasters-market-analysis-forecast-size-trends-and-insights/



According to the report, the global gypsum plaster market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.7% from 2021 to 2030. The key factors driving the growth of the market include the increasing demand for green buildings, rising investments in infrastructure development, and the growth of the construction industry in emerging economies.

The report also highlights some of the challenges facing the market, such as the volatility of raw material prices and the availability of alternatives such as cement and lime. The report further examines the factors affecting demand for gypsum plaster, such as changing consumer preferences, government regulations, and environmental concerns.

The report provides an overview of the major consuming industries, including the construction industry, healthcare industry, and automotive industry, and how they affect the gypsum plaster market. It also covers the largest markets by region, including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa, and their growth prospects.

Market Segment:

Residential Construction: This segment is the largest consumer of gypsum plaster, accounting for 45% of the global market share. The growth of this segment is driven by the increasing demand for affordable housing, particularly in emerging economies.

Commercial Construction: This segment is the second-largest consumer of gypsum plaster, accounting for 25% of the global market share. The growth of this segment is fueled by the growth of the construction industry and the increasing investments in infrastructure development.

Industrial: This segment is the third-largest consumer of gypsum plaster, accounting for 20% of the global market share. The growth of this segment is driven by the increasing demand for gypsum plaster in the manufacturing of automotive and aerospace components.

Region:

Asia-Pacific : This region is the largest consumer of gypsum plaster, accounting for 40% of the global market share. The growth of this region is driven by the increasing demand for gypsum plaster in the construction industry, particularly in China and India.

North America : This region is the second-largest consumer of gypsum plaster, accounting for 25% of the global market share. The growth of this region is driven by the increasing demand for green buildings and infrastructure development.

Europe : This region is the third-largest consumer of gypsum plaster, accounting for 20% of the global market share. The growth of this region is fueled by the increasing demand for gypsum plaster in the healthcare industry.

Key statistics in the report include the market size, market share, and growth rate of the industry. The report also lists the largest manufacturers in the industry, including Saint-Gobain S.A., Knauf Gips KG, USG Corporation, and National Gypsum Company.

According to Aleksandr Romanenko, CEO of IndexBox, "Our report provides valuable insights into the global gypsum plaster market, including trends, forecasts, and key growth drivers. It is an essential tool for anyone seeking to invest in or understand the industry."

