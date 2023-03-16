New York, March 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Blood Flow Measurement Devices Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817873/?utm_source=GNW

Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.



Global Blood Flow Measurement Devices Market to Reach $1.2 Billion by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Blood Flow Measurement Devices estimated at US$534.7 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.2 Billion by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 10.6% over the period 2022-2030. Ultrasonic Doppler, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 11.5% CAGR and reach US$591.8 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Laser Doppler segment is readjusted to a revised 10.1% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $145.7 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 16.1% CAGR



The Blood Flow Measurement Devices market in the U.S. is estimated at US$145.7 Million in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$296.9 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 16.1% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.7% and 9.3% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.7% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 56 Featured)

- ACE Medical Co., Ltd.

- ADInstruments Pty., Ltd.

- Atys Medical

- BioMedix, Inc.

- Biopac Systems, Inc.

- Compumedics Ltd.

- Cook Medical, Inc.

- Deltex Medical Group PLC

- Getinge AB (Getinge Group)

- Medistim ASA

- Medtronic, Inc.

- Moor Instruments Ltd.

- Perimed AB

- SONOTEC Ultraschallsensorik Halle GmbH

- Transonic Systems, Inc.





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817873/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Blood Flow Measurement Devices - Global Key Competitors

Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Blood

Flow Measurement Devices by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Blood Flow Measurement

Devices by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 3: World 16-Year Perspective for Blood Flow Measurement

Devices by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2014,

2023 & 2030



Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Laser

Doppler by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Laser Doppler by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 6: World 16-Year Perspective for Laser Doppler by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Electromagnetic Blood Flow Meters by Geographic Region - USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Electromagnetic Blood Flow

Meters by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 9: World 16-Year Perspective for Electromagnetic Blood

Flow Meters by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Ultrasonic Doppler by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Ultrasonic Doppler by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 12: World 16-Year Perspective for Ultrasonic Doppler by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Invasive by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Invasive by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 15: World 16-Year Perspective for Invasive by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Non-Invasive by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Non-Invasive by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 18: World 16-Year Perspective for Non-Invasive by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 19: World Blood Flow Measurement Devices Market Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2030



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Blood Flow Measurement Devices Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2023

(E)

Table 20: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Blood

Flow Measurement Devices by Product - Ultrasonic Doppler, Laser

Doppler and Electromagnetic Blood Flow Meters - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 21: USA Historic Review for Blood Flow Measurement

Devices by Product - Ultrasonic Doppler, Laser Doppler and

Electromagnetic Blood Flow Meters Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 22: USA 16-Year Perspective for Blood Flow Measurement

Devices by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Ultrasonic Doppler, Laser Doppler and Electromagnetic Blood

Flow Meters for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 23: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Blood

Flow Measurement Devices by End-Use - Invasive and Non-Invasive -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 24: USA Historic Review for Blood Flow Measurement

Devices by End-Use - Invasive and Non-Invasive Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 25: USA 16-Year Perspective for Blood Flow Measurement

Devices by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Invasive and Non-Invasive for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



CANADA

Table 26: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Blood Flow Measurement Devices by Product - Ultrasonic Doppler,

Laser Doppler and Electromagnetic Blood Flow Meters -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 27: Canada Historic Review for Blood Flow Measurement

Devices by Product - Ultrasonic Doppler, Laser Doppler and

Electromagnetic Blood Flow Meters Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 28: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Blood Flow Measurement

Devices by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Ultrasonic Doppler, Laser Doppler and Electromagnetic Blood

Flow Meters for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 29: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Blood Flow Measurement Devices by End-Use - Invasive and

Non-Invasive - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 30: Canada Historic Review for Blood Flow Measurement

Devices by End-Use - Invasive and Non-Invasive Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 31: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Blood Flow Measurement

Devices by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Invasive and Non-Invasive for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



JAPAN

Blood Flow Measurement Devices Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)

Table 32: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Blood Flow Measurement Devices by Product - Ultrasonic Doppler,

Laser Doppler and Electromagnetic Blood Flow Meters -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 33: Japan Historic Review for Blood Flow Measurement

Devices by Product - Ultrasonic Doppler, Laser Doppler and

Electromagnetic Blood Flow Meters Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 34: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Blood Flow Measurement

Devices by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Ultrasonic Doppler, Laser Doppler and Electromagnetic Blood

Flow Meters for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 35: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Blood Flow Measurement Devices by End-Use - Invasive and

Non-Invasive - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 36: Japan Historic Review for Blood Flow Measurement

Devices by End-Use - Invasive and Non-Invasive Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 37: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Blood Flow Measurement

Devices by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Invasive and Non-Invasive for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



CHINA

Blood Flow Measurement Devices Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2023 (E)

Table 38: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Blood Flow Measurement Devices by Product - Ultrasonic Doppler,

Laser Doppler and Electromagnetic Blood Flow Meters -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 39: China Historic Review for Blood Flow Measurement

Devices by Product - Ultrasonic Doppler, Laser Doppler and

Electromagnetic Blood Flow Meters Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 40: China 16-Year Perspective for Blood Flow Measurement

Devices by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Ultrasonic Doppler, Laser Doppler and Electromagnetic Blood

Flow Meters for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 41: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Blood Flow Measurement Devices by End-Use - Invasive and

Non-Invasive - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 42: China Historic Review for Blood Flow Measurement

Devices by End-Use - Invasive and Non-Invasive Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 43: China 16-Year Perspective for Blood Flow Measurement

Devices by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Invasive and Non-Invasive for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



EUROPE

Blood Flow Measurement Devices Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)

Table 44: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Blood Flow Measurement Devices by Geographic Region - France,

Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 45: Europe Historic Review for Blood Flow Measurement

Devices by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,

Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 46: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Blood Flow Measurement

Devices by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of

Europe Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 47: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Blood Flow Measurement Devices by Product - Ultrasonic Doppler,

Laser Doppler and Electromagnetic Blood Flow Meters -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 48: Europe Historic Review for Blood Flow Measurement

Devices by Product - Ultrasonic Doppler, Laser Doppler and

Electromagnetic Blood Flow Meters Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 49: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Blood Flow Measurement

Devices by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Ultrasonic Doppler, Laser Doppler and Electromagnetic Blood

Flow Meters for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 50: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Blood Flow Measurement Devices by End-Use - Invasive and

Non-Invasive - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 51: Europe Historic Review for Blood Flow Measurement

Devices by End-Use - Invasive and Non-Invasive Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 52: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Blood Flow Measurement

Devices by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Invasive and Non-Invasive for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



FRANCE

Blood Flow Measurement Devices Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2023 (E)

Table 53: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Blood Flow Measurement Devices by Product - Ultrasonic Doppler,

Laser Doppler and Electromagnetic Blood Flow Meters -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 54: France Historic Review for Blood Flow Measurement

Devices by Product - Ultrasonic Doppler, Laser Doppler and

Electromagnetic Blood Flow Meters Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 55: France 16-Year Perspective for Blood Flow Measurement

Devices by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Ultrasonic Doppler, Laser Doppler and Electromagnetic Blood

Flow Meters for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 56: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Blood Flow Measurement Devices by End-Use - Invasive and

Non-Invasive - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 57: France Historic Review for Blood Flow Measurement

Devices by End-Use - Invasive and Non-Invasive Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 58: France 16-Year Perspective for Blood Flow Measurement

Devices by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Invasive and Non-Invasive for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



GERMANY

Blood Flow Measurement Devices Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)

Table 59: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Blood Flow Measurement Devices by Product - Ultrasonic Doppler,

Laser Doppler and Electromagnetic Blood Flow Meters -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 60: Germany Historic Review for Blood Flow Measurement

Devices by Product - Ultrasonic Doppler, Laser Doppler and

Electromagnetic Blood Flow Meters Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 61: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Blood Flow

Measurement Devices by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Ultrasonic Doppler, Laser Doppler and Electromagnetic

Blood Flow Meters for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 62: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Blood Flow Measurement Devices by End-Use - Invasive and

Non-Invasive - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 63: Germany Historic Review for Blood Flow Measurement

Devices by End-Use - Invasive and Non-Invasive Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 64: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Blood Flow

Measurement Devices by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Invasive and Non-Invasive for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



ITALY

Table 65: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Blood Flow Measurement Devices by Product - Ultrasonic Doppler,

Laser Doppler and Electromagnetic Blood Flow Meters -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 66: Italy Historic Review for Blood Flow Measurement

Devices by Product - Ultrasonic Doppler, Laser Doppler and

Electromagnetic Blood Flow Meters Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 67: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Blood Flow Measurement

Devices by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Ultrasonic Doppler, Laser Doppler and Electromagnetic Blood

Flow Meters for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 68: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Blood Flow Measurement Devices by End-Use - Invasive and

Non-Invasive - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 69: Italy Historic Review for Blood Flow Measurement

Devices by End-Use - Invasive and Non-Invasive Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 70: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Blood Flow Measurement

Devices by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Invasive and Non-Invasive for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



UNITED KINGDOM

Blood Flow Measurement Devices Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for

2023 (E)

Table 71: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Blood

Flow Measurement Devices by Product - Ultrasonic Doppler, Laser

Doppler and Electromagnetic Blood Flow Meters - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 72: UK Historic Review for Blood Flow Measurement Devices

by Product - Ultrasonic Doppler, Laser Doppler and

Electromagnetic Blood Flow Meters Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 73: UK 16-Year Perspective for Blood Flow Measurement

Devices by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Ultrasonic Doppler, Laser Doppler and Electromagnetic Blood

Flow Meters for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 74: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Blood

Flow Measurement Devices by End-Use - Invasive and Non-Invasive -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 75: UK Historic Review for Blood Flow Measurement Devices

by End-Use - Invasive and Non-Invasive Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 76: UK 16-Year Perspective for Blood Flow Measurement

Devices by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Invasive and Non-Invasive for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



SPAIN

Table 77: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Blood Flow Measurement Devices by Product - Ultrasonic Doppler,

Laser Doppler and Electromagnetic Blood Flow Meters -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 78: Spain Historic Review for Blood Flow Measurement

Devices by Product - Ultrasonic Doppler, Laser Doppler and

Electromagnetic Blood Flow Meters Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 79: Spain 16-Year Perspective for Blood Flow Measurement

Devices by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Ultrasonic Doppler, Laser Doppler and Electromagnetic Blood

Flow Meters for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 80: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Blood Flow Measurement Devices by End-Use - Invasive and

Non-Invasive - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 81: Spain Historic Review for Blood Flow Measurement

Devices by End-Use - Invasive and Non-Invasive Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 82: Spain 16-Year Perspective for Blood Flow Measurement

Devices by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Invasive and Non-Invasive for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



RUSSIA

Table 83: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Blood Flow Measurement Devices by Product - Ultrasonic Doppler,

Laser Doppler and Electromagnetic Blood Flow Meters -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 84: Russia Historic Review for Blood Flow Measurement

Devices by Product - Ultrasonic Doppler, Laser Doppler and

Electromagnetic Blood Flow Meters Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 85: Russia 16-Year Perspective for Blood Flow Measurement

Devices by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Ultrasonic Doppler, Laser Doppler and Electromagnetic Blood

Flow Meters for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 86: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Blood Flow Measurement Devices by End-Use - Invasive and

Non-Invasive - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 87: Russia Historic Review for Blood Flow Measurement

Devices by End-Use - Invasive and Non-Invasive Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 88: Russia 16-Year Perspective for Blood Flow Measurement

Devices by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Invasive and Non-Invasive for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



REST OF EUROPE

Table 89: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Blood Flow Measurement Devices by Product - Ultrasonic

Doppler, Laser Doppler and Electromagnetic Blood Flow Meters -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 90: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Blood Flow

Measurement Devices by Product - Ultrasonic Doppler, Laser

Doppler and Electromagnetic Blood Flow Meters Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 91: Rest of Europe 16-Year Perspective for Blood Flow

Measurement Devices by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Ultrasonic Doppler, Laser Doppler and Electromagnetic

Blood Flow Meters for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 92: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Blood Flow Measurement Devices by End-Use - Invasive and

Non-Invasive - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 93: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Blood Flow

Measurement Devices by End-Use - Invasive and Non-Invasive

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 94: Rest of Europe 16-Year Perspective for Blood Flow

Measurement Devices by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Invasive and Non-Invasive for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



ASIA-PACIFIC

Blood Flow Measurement Devices Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2023 (E)

Table 95: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Blood Flow Measurement Devices by Geographic Region -

Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 96: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Blood Flow

Measurement Devices by Geographic Region - Australia, India,

South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 97: Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for Blood Flow

Measurement Devices by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Sales for Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of

Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 98: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Blood Flow Measurement Devices by Product - Ultrasonic

Doppler, Laser Doppler and Electromagnetic Blood Flow Meters -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 99: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Blood Flow

Measurement Devices by Product - Ultrasonic Doppler, Laser

Doppler and Electromagnetic Blood Flow Meters Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 100: Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for Blood Flow

Measurement Devices by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Ultrasonic Doppler, Laser Doppler and Electromagnetic

Blood Flow Meters for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 101: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Blood Flow Measurement Devices by End-Use - Invasive and

Non-Invasive - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 102: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Blood Flow

Measurement Devices by End-Use - Invasive and Non-Invasive

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 103: Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for Blood Flow

Measurement Devices by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Invasive and Non-Invasive for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



AUSTRALIA

Blood Flow Measurement Devices Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Australia for 2023 (E)

Table 104: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Blood Flow Measurement Devices by Product - Ultrasonic Doppler,

Laser Doppler and Electromagnetic Blood Flow Meters -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 105: Australia Historic Review for Blood Flow Measurement

Devices by Product - Ultrasonic Doppler, Laser Doppler and

Electromagnetic Blood Flow Meters Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 106: Australia 16-Year Perspective for Blood Flow

Measurement Devices by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Ultrasonic Doppler, Laser Doppler and Electromagnetic

Blood Flow Meters for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 107: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Blood Flow Measurement Devices by End-Use - Invasive and

Non-Invasive - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 108: Australia Historic Review for Blood Flow Measurement

Devices by End-Use - Invasive and Non-Invasive Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 109: Australia 16-Year Perspective for Blood Flow

Measurement Devices by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Invasive and Non-Invasive for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



INDIA

Blood Flow Measurement Devices Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in India for 2023 (E)

Table 110: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Blood Flow Measurement Devices by Product - Ultrasonic Doppler,

Laser Doppler and Electromagnetic Blood Flow Meters -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 111: India Historic Review for Blood Flow Measurement

Devices by Product - Ultrasonic Doppler, Laser Doppler and

Electromagnetic Blood Flow Meters Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 112: India 16-Year Perspective for Blood Flow Measurement

Devices by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Ultrasonic Doppler, Laser Doppler and Electromagnetic Blood

Flow Meters for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 113: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Blood Flow Measurement Devices by End-Use - Invasive and

Non-Invasive - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 114: India Historic Review for Blood Flow Measurement

Devices by End-Use - Invasive and Non-Invasive Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 115: India 16-Year Perspective for Blood Flow Measurement

Devices by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Invasive and Non-Invasive for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



SOUTH KOREA

Table 116: South Korea Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Blood Flow Measurement Devices by Product - Ultrasonic

Doppler, Laser Doppler and Electromagnetic Blood Flow Meters -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 117: South Korea Historic Review for Blood Flow

Measurement Devices by Product - Ultrasonic Doppler, Laser

Doppler and Electromagnetic Blood Flow Meters Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 118: South Korea 16-Year Perspective for Blood Flow

Measurement Devices by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Ultrasonic Doppler, Laser Doppler and Electromagnetic

Blood Flow Meters for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 119: South Korea Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Blood Flow Measurement Devices by End-Use - Invasive and

Non-Invasive - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 120: South Korea Historic Review for Blood Flow

Measurement Devices by End-Use - Invasive and Non-Invasive

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 121: South Korea 16-Year Perspective for Blood Flow

Measurement Devices by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Invasive and Non-Invasive for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 122: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future

Analysis for Blood Flow Measurement Devices by Product -

Ultrasonic Doppler, Laser Doppler and Electromagnetic Blood

Flow Meters - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 123: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Blood Flow

Measurement Devices by Product - Ultrasonic Doppler, Laser

Doppler and Electromagnetic Blood Flow Meters Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 124: Rest of Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for Blood

Flow Measurement Devices by Product - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Ultrasonic Doppler, Laser Doppler and

Electromagnetic Blood Flow Meters for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



Table 125: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future

Analysis for Blood Flow Measurement Devices by End-Use -

Invasive and Non-Invasive - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and %

CAGR



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817873/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________