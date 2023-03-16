Iceland Seafood International hf: Annual and ESG report 2022

Iceland Seafood has published it's Annual and ESG report for the year 2022.
Direct link to the report is here:
https://www.icelandseafood.com/content/download/13745/326290/file/Iceland%20Seafood%20International%20Annual%20Report%202022.pdf
| Source: Iceland Seafood International hf. Iceland Seafood International hf.
Reykjavik, ICELAND
