Medical Image Management Market to be Worth $7.22 billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by Meticulous Research®

Redding, California, March 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report, ‘Medical Image Management Market by Product {PACS [Departmental (Radiology, Cardiology), Enterprise], VNA [(On-Premise, Hybrid, Cloud), (Independent, PACS Vendor)], AICA, Universal Viewer}, End User (Hospital, Diagnostic Center)- Global Forecast to 2030,’ published by Meticulous Research®, the medical image management market is projected to reach $7.22 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 7.6% from 2023 to 2030.

Download Free Sample Report Now @ https://www.meticulousresearch.com/download-sample-report/cp_id=4761

Medical imaging plays an important role in various medical settings and all the major levels of healthcare. Diagnostic imaging is essential in confirming and assessing the progress of disease and hence response to the treatment. Management solutions such as PACS and VNA are implemented to manage this medical image data for proper image storage, organized analysis, archival, sharing, and management. These solutions also allow the integration of medical image data with patient data in records such as electronic health records, health information systems, and radiology information systems (RIS).

The Impact of the COVID-19 Pandemic: Telehealth Increased the Usage of Medical Image Management Solutions

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic dramatically changed consumer behavior. The traditional in-person doctor-patient interactions shifted to digitally enabled remote consultations in the healthcare industry. Telemedicine was not widely adopted before the COVID-19 pandemic. The lack of uniform coverage policies across insurers & states and barriers to implementing telemedicine in health systems hindered the expansion of telemedicine. The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, however, increased the utilization of telehealth services around the world. The pandemic altered people's perceptions of telehealth solutions, and these solutions became a critical component of care delivery for both doctors and patients.

Speak to our Analysts to Understand the Impact of COVID-19 on Your Business: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/speak-to-analyst/cp_id=4761

Teleradiology allows radiologists to read images and generate reports seamlessly. Through teleradiology, radiologists can continue to provide interpretations and communicate with referring physicians just as they would by being in the hospital but without contact. Cloud-based workstations and mobile applications allow radiologists and physicians to access diagnosis reports and images regardless of location via cloud-based PACS. This allows radiologists and physicians to provide efficient care for the patient while reducing the risk of spreading or contracting COVID-19.

The global medical image management market is segmented by Product (Picture Archive Communication System (PACS), Vendor Neutral Archive (VNA), Application-independent Clinical Archives (AICA), Enterprise/Universal Viewers) and by End User (Hospitals, Diagnostic Imaging Centers, Other End Users), and Geography. The study also evaluates industry competitors and analyzes the regional and country-level markets.

Based on product type, in 2023, the PACS segment is expected to account for the largest share of the medical image management market. PACS helps in quick access to images and rapid retrieval of images acquired from multiple modalities. This solution is majorly required in radiology departments due to the large amount of imaging data generated and stored, driving its demand. However, the VNA segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of this segment is attributed to the benefits of VNAs, such as helping overcome the PACS technological limitations, and the growing need for medical image archiving and non-DICOM image management tools for a large volume of medical imaging data drive the growth of this market.

Based on delivery model, the VNA market is segmented into on-premises, hybrid, and web/cloud-based VNA. The hybrid segment is expected to record lucrative growth over the forecast period. This model is rapidly gaining traction for medical image management as it helps organizations to experience the benefits of cloud storage while maintaining an on-premises hold on data.

Quick Buy – Medical Image Management Market Research Report: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/Checkout/31536613

Based on end user, the hospitals segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Factors such as rising healthcare expenditure, increasing rate of hospital admissions, and the growing number of medical imaging modalities installations in hospitals are driving this segment's growth. Hospitals are progressively using PACS and VNA solutions to replace traditional hardcopy-based medical images such as film archives.

Based on geography, in 2023, North America is expected to account for the largest share of the global medical image management market, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific. The large share of this market is mainly attributed to the acceptance of advanced technologies, a well-developed healthcare industry, the rising aging population, the high incidence of chronic diseases, and the high adoption of electronic medication administration record systems. However, countries in Asia-Pacific, particularly China, are slated to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period due to the growing healthcare sectors and increasing investments from public and private sectors. Asia-Pacific countries aim to gain a competitive edge in the global healthcare market, offering plenty of investment opportunities in this domain. Additionally, increasing investments in the digitalization of the healthcare sector support the demand for medical image management solutions across the Asia-Pacific region.

The report also includes an extensive assessment of the product portfolio, geographic analysis, and key strategic developments adopted by leading market participants in the industry during 2020–2022. In recent years, the medical image management market has witnessed several product launches, partnerships, agreements, collaborations, expansions, and acquisitions. For instance, in October 2022, Merative (U.S.) opened a new office space in Dublin (Ireland) to strengthen the company’s market position in Europe. Furthermore, in January 2021, Change Healthcare Inc. (U.S.) signed an agreement with Optum, Inc. (U.S.), a part of UnitedHealth Group, to advance the technology-enabled healthcare platform.

Some of the key players operating in this market are Novarad Corporation (U.S.), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), INFINITT Healthcare Co., Ltd. (South Korea), Siemens Healthineers AG (Germany), Hyland Software, Inc. (U.S.), Agfa-Gevaert NV (Belgium), GE Healthcare (U.S.), Mach7 Technologies (U.S.), BridgeHead Software Ltd. (U.K.), FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation (Japan), Merative (U.S.), Sectra AB (Sweden), and Change Healthcare Inc. (U.S.).

To gain more insights into the market with a detailed table of content and figures, click here: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/medical-image-management-market-4761

Scope of the Report:

Medical Image Management Market, by Product

Picture Archive Communication System (PACS) PACS Market, by Type Departmental PACS Radiology PACS Cardiology PACS Mammography PACS Traditional Mammography PACS Vendor Neutral Mammography PACS Other Departmental PACS Enterprise PACS PACS Market, by Delivery Model On-premise PACS Web/Cloud-based PACS

Vendor Neutral Archive (VNA) VNA Market, by Delivery Model On-premise VNA Hybrid VNA Web/Cloud-based VNA VNA Market, by Procurement Model Enterprise VNA Multi-departmental VNA Multi-site VNA Departmental VNA VNA Market, by Vendor Type PACS Vendors Independent Software Vendors Infrastructure Vendors

Application-independent Clinical Archives AICA Market, by Vendor Type VNA Vendors Native AICA Vendors

Enterprise/Universal Viewers

(Note: Other departmental PACS include pathology, dental, ophthalmology, and orthopedics PACS.)

Medical Image Management Market, by End User

Hospitals

Diagnostic Imaging Centers

Other End Users

(Note: Other end users include ambulatory surgical clinics, universities/education centers, government & non-government organizations, and academic research institutes)

Medical Image Management Market, by Geography

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Spain Rest of Europe (RoE)

Asia-Pacific (APAC) China Japan India Rest of Asia-Pacific (RoAPAC)

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Download Free Sample Report Now @ https://www.meticulousresearch.com/download-sample-report/cp_id=4761

Report Details:

Telehealth Market by Component [Hardware (Peripheral Devices, Monitor), Software (Cloud, On-premise), Services (Real-time, Remote Monitoring)], Application (Radiology, Cardiology, Psychiatry), End User (Provider, Payer, Patient) - Global Forecast to 2029

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/telehealth-market-4174

Medical Image Analysis Software Market by Software Type (Integrated, Standalone), Image (2D, 3D, 4D), Modality (X-ray, CT, Ultrasound, MRI), Application (Cardiology, Orthopedic, Neurology), End User (Hospital, Diagnostic Center)—Global Forecast to 2029

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/medical-image-analysis-software-market-5383

Artificial Intelligence in Medical Diagnostics Market by Component (Software, Services), Specialty (Radiology, Cardiology, Neurology, Obstetrics/Gynecology, Oncology), Modality (MRI, CT, X-ray, Ultrasound), End User (Hospital, Diagnostic Center) - Global Forecast to 2029

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/artificial-intelligence-in-medical-diagnostics-market-5312

Breast Imaging Market by Technology [Ionizing (FFDM, Analog, 3D Mammogram, CT, CBCT), Non-Ionizing (Breast Ultrasound, Breast MRI, AWBU, Breast Thermography)], End User (Hospital, Diagnostic Imaging Center), and Geography - Forecast to 2027

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/breast-imaging-market-4959

Diagnostic Imaging Market by Product (X-ray (Digital, Analog), MRI (Closed, Open), Ultrasound, CT, Nuclear Imaging (SPECT, PET), Application (Orthopedic, OB/GYN, MSK, Cardiology, Oncology), End User (Hospital, Imaging Centers) - Global Forecast to 2025

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/diagnostic-imaging-market-4950

3D Sensing and Imaging Market by Type, Technology (LiDAR, Structured Light, Time-Of-Flight), Application (Medical Imaging, Industrial Automation), and End-Use Industry (Consumer Electronics, Healthcare, Others), and Geography—Global Forecasts to 2029

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/3D-sensing-and-imaging-market-5358

About Meticulous Research®

Meticulous Research® was founded in 2010 and incorporated as Meticulous Market Research Pvt. Ltd. in 2013 as a private limited company under the Companies Act, 1956. Since its incorporation, the company has become the leading provider of premium market intelligence in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

The name of our company defines our services, strengths, and values. Since the inception, we have only thrived to research, analyze, and present the critical market data with great attention to details. With the meticulous primary and secondary research techniques, we have built strong capabilities in data collection, interpretation, and analysis of data including qualitative and quantitative research with the finest team of analysts. We design our meticulously analyzed intelligent and value-driven syndicate market research reports, custom studies, quick turnaround research, and consulting solutions to address business challenges of sustainable growth.