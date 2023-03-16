Dairy Processing Equipment Market is Expected to Surpass USD 14.53 Billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 9.6% from 2022-2028; Rising Trend towards the Consumption of Healthier and More Diverse Dairy Products to Boost Market Growth

Westford, USA,, March 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The dairy processing equipment market is witnessing significant growth in Asia, with Europe also experiencing healthy competition. The primary drivers of this growth include the increasing demand for dairy farm products, rising production from dairy farms, changing consumer preferences, and a growing desire for healthier and more appetizing dairy products. In addition, with advanced technologies, such as automation and robotics, dairy processing facilities can achieve higher levels of precision and consistency, improving product quality and reducing waste. As the industry continues to evolve, dairy manufacturers that embrace new technologies and innovative approaches to processing are likely to thrive and remain competitive in the global marketplace.

As per the latest research conducted by SkyQuest, the global dairy products market is expected to reach a whopping 720.77 billion by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.2%. This growth trend also implies a significant potential for the dairy processing equipment market. Furthermore, the demand for dairy processing equipment is expected to increase due to the growing demand for dairy products, particularly in emerging economies.

Dairy processing equipment is essential in producing dairy products such as milk, cheese, butter, yogurt, and ice cream. The equipment is designed to handle the various stages of milk processing, from receiving and pasteurization to homogenization, separation, and packaging. With the right equipment, dairy processors can produce high-quality products that meet the needs and demands of their customers.

Pasteurizers Segment to Exhibit Swift Growth owing to Advancements in Pasteurization Equipment, Making It More Efficient and Cost-Effective

The dairy processing equipment market has grown remarkably over the past year, large thanks to the pasteurizers segment. This trend is expected to continue throughout 2022 to 2028, driven by increasing demand for pasteurized dairy products. As consumers become increasingly concerned about food safety and the quality of the products they consume, demand for pasteurized dairy products is likely to continue to grow. This trend pattern is being driven by several factors, including the rising incidence of foodborne illnesses, increased awareness of the health benefits of dairy products, and changing consumer preferences. In response to this growing demand, manufacturers invest heavily in developing new and innovative pasteurization equipment.

The dairy processing equipment market has seen a significant growth trend in the Asia Pacific region over the years, and it is expected to continue in the coming years. In 2021, the region maintained its dominant position in the market, thanks to the increasing demand for dairy products and technological advancements in the dairy processing industry. Moreover, adopting automation and smart technologies in the dairy processing industry has played a crucial role in boosting the market's growth.

Automatic Equipment Segment to Register Higher Revenues Thanks to Its Ability to Increase Efficiency, Reduce Costs, and Maintain Regulatory Compliance

The dairy processing equipment market is a dynamic and rapidly growing industry driven by technological advancements and increasing demand for dairy products. In 2021, the automatic equipment segment held a higher market share, and it is expected to grow quickly from 2022 to 2028. One of the primary factors complementing the growth of the automatic equipment segment is its ability to enhance the efficiency and productivity of dairy processing operations. In addition, as demand for dairy products such as milk, cheese, and yogurt continues to increase, dairy processing companies are investing in advanced automatic equipment to meet the growing demand and remain competitive.

In 2021, North America continued to experience healthy growth in the dairy processing equipment market. The regional growth trend is fueled by several factors, including increasing demand for dairy products, technological advancements, and changing consumer preferences. In addition, the growing popularity of plant-based dairy alternatives has created new opportunities for dairy processing equipment manufacturers to innovate and develop new products that can meet the changing needs of consumers.

SkyQuest, a renowned market research firm, has recently published a comprehensive research report on the global dairy processing equipment market. The report provides a detailed market analysis, including its current state, growth potential, and competitive landscape. In addition, the research report offers a thorough analysis of each leading player in the market, providing insights into their market share, product portfolio, revenue, and recent developments. The report offers detailed insights and information to help stakeholders make informed decisions and stay ahead of the competition.

Key Developments in Dairy Processing Equipment Market

Industrias Lecheras de Puerto Rico has recently made a significant investment in its Capital Resiliency and Improvements Project, with a budget of $11.8 million. This decision has been announced by both the company and government officials, highlighting the importance of this project for the local economy and community. The Capital Resiliency and Improvements Project is expected to introduce a range of upgrades and improvements to the company's infrastructure and operations to boost efficiency, quality, and sustainability.

Canadian dairy giant Saputo has announced plans to invest $20 million in relocating its manufacturing operations from the mothballed Maffra site in Victoria to Tasmania. The move comes as part of the company's efforts to optimize its operations and streamline its supply chain. Saputo's decision to move its manufacturing operations to Tasmania was influenced by the state's reputation for high-quality dairy products and access to reliable milk supply. The company's investment will go towards upgrading its existing plant in the state, enabling it to increase its production capacity.

