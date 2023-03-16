Probiotic Market Size is Expected to Reach USD 131 Bn by 2032; Food and Beverage Industry Drives the Growth

New York, March 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Probiotics Market was valued at around USD 62.4 billion in 2022 and is estimated to be worth approximately USD 131 billion in 2032, growing at a CAGR of 7.9% between 2023 and 2032. Probiotics are beneficial bacteria that improve your health and gut microbiome; they may help restore balance after illness or treatment and boost immunity. Studies have demonstrated that probiotics can modulate intestinal microbiota composition, increase short-chain fat acids (SCFAs), and lower the risk of developing diseases like type 2 diabetes, irritable stool syndrome, colon cancer, and obesity. Furthermore, they protect healthy organisms against harmful germs.

Key Takeaway:

By Ingredient , in 2022, the Bacteria segment has generated the highest revenue share 2022.

, in 2022, the has generated the highest revenue share 2022. By Function, the Preventative Healthcare segment has dominated the market and it is growing at a significant rate over the forecast period 2023 to 2032.

the has dominated the market and it is growing at a significant rate over the forecast period 2023 to 2032. In 2022, Asia-Pacific Region dominated the market with the highest revenue share of 42% .

dominated the market with the highest revenue share of . North America Region has held the second position in revenue share in 2022.

Region has held the second position in revenue share in 2022. Asia-Pacific will grow at a significant rate from 2023-2032.

Probiotics are functional ingredients used in foods and beverages such as available teas, non-carbonated and non-alcoholic drinks, as well as bottled drinks. Since bacteria need protection from acidic conditions in juices, adding probiotics to juices is more complex than making dairy products. However, microencapsulation technology now enables probiotic applications outside the supplement and pharmaceutical industries.

Factors affecting the growth of the Probiotic market industry?

Several factors can affect the growth of the Probiotic market industry. Some of these factors include:

Increasing Health Awareness : The increasing interest in healthcare and the health benefits of probiotics is one of the main reasons t drive the growth of the Industry.

: The increasing interest in healthcare and the health benefits of probiotics is one of the main reasons t drive the growth of the Industry. Increase In Demand for Natural Products : The Increase in the awareness of using Natural Products to live a healthy life is the factor affecting the growth of the market.

: The Increase in the awareness of using Natural Products to live a healthy life is the factor affecting the growth of the market. Increasing Awareness of better Immunity system: Probiotics help to prevent the growth of harmful bacteria in the digestive tract. This can lead to improved nutrient absorption, bowel movement, and a lower risk of developing type-2 diabetes. It also helps in improving digestive health, immunity, and overall well-being.

Top Trends in Global Probiotic Market

Independent manufacturers may hire third-party vendors to sell their products. As they continue to move toward consolidation via mergers & acquisitions and joint ventures, probiotics manufacturers are focusing more on product innovation and differentiation. These trends are boosting the market for probiotic products. The demand for probiotics is primarily driven by rising consumer concerns regarding the high prevalence of numerous gastrointestinal conditions. In addition, the country's probiotic market is expanding due to a growing awareness of the numerous associated benefits of probiotics for immune enhancement and gut health improvement.

In addition, a significant growth-inducing factor is the growing geriatric population, which is more susceptible to chronic gastrointestinal disorders. The demand for probiotics is also rising as consumers' preferences shift away from high-calorie diets to functional foods and beverages.

The growing number of working women and the increasing emphasis on female health is driving the adoption of probiotics such as L. acidophilus, L. rhamnosus, Bifidobacterium, and others. Due to the increasing popularity of ready-to-eat products due to busy consumer work schedules, as well as sedentary lifestyles are driving the demand for probiotic curd and yogurt in portable, easy-to-store, and flexible packaging materials.

Market Growth

Probiotics are being adopted worldwide for their health benefits on animals and humans. Probiotics have been recognized by international organizations such as the WHO and the IPA as well as International Scientific Association for Probiotics and Prebiotics.

As well as national governments and associations create regulations and investment policies for R&D in probiotics. These are the reason for the market Growth of the Probiotics Industry.

Regional Analysis

Asia Pacific was the leader of the global probiotics market in 2022, holding a 42% share. This region experienced significant growth due to fierce competition among key players within Asia Pacific which has resulted in increased consumer awareness about these supplements. Other countries like Australia, India, and China are seeing strong demand for probiotic products.

The probiotic market is experiencing explosive growth in developing countries like Brazil, India, and South Africa due to the expanding food and beverage industries. These nations need to upgrade their food industries due to an aging geriatric population, rising per capita incomes, increased health awareness, and spiked consumer interest. North America also benefits from greater technological adoption rates as well as advances in R&D. Therefore, probiotics are expected to see a surge in the coming years.

Competitive Landscape

Major players in the probiotics market are pursuing various strategic policies to expand their businesses abroad. Many firms are investing in expanding operations and R&D capabilities. Businesses within this industry are also creating new products and expanding their portfolio through acquisitions, mergers, or investments. Furthermore, many industry leaders are employing marketing tactics that boost awareness of natural ingredients. This helps them to propel product sales for their target products.

Scope of the Report

Report Attribute Details Market Value (2022) USD 62.4 Billion Market Size (2032) USD 131 Billion CAGR (from 2023 to 2032) 7.9% Asia Pacific Revenue Share 42% Europe Revenue Share 23.6% Historic Period 2016 to 2022 Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023 to 2032

Market Drivers

The key factor driving the market growth is consumer preference for natural products. This market will experience significant revenue growth during the forecast period due to increasing interest in probiotics and health care. This is due to the increased consumption of functional foods that provide basic nutritional support and enhance health. Many people suffer from digestive problems, gastrointestinal infections, and other conditions; thus, many manufacturers are now focused on producing probiotics that can address these conditions. Consequently, probiotics will witness steady growth during this time due to rising health concerns.

One of the primary drivers for probiotics market growth will be an expanding food and beverage industry driven by rising consumer spending and low government support. Forecasted growth for this segment includes increasing demand for fortified foods as well as advances in distribution channels that now offer door-to-door services and a broad selection of products on one platform.

Market Restraints

Probiotics are microorganisms that live and depend on the cultivation of probiotic living organisms. Unfortunately, probiotic products cannot be produced due to potential contamination from microbes with high toxicities, thus restricting global market expansion globally. Furthermore, high investment is needed for research and development of new probiotic bacteria which further restricts growth potential in this sector.

Market Opportunities

The rapidly growing food and beverage industries in a number of emerging economies, such as China, India, Brazil, and South Africa are driving the expansion of the probiotic industry. This trend is being driven by an aging geriatric population, rising per capita income levels, disposable income levels, and public awareness. States within these economies are investing more money into food offices and foundations due to all the applications for probiotic products within food products in both food/beverage/dietary supplement industries.

Report Segmentation of the Probiotic Market

Ingredient Insight

This market can be divided by ingredient into yeast and bacteria. The bacteria segment can be further divided into lactobacilli, bifidobacterium, streptococcus, etc. In 2022, the bacteria segment holds the largest market share of the probiotics market. The Lactobacillus inhibits the growth of pathogens and bacteria, which is beneficial for food shelf life extension and a higher germ-free benefit. Because of its ability to decrease intestinal disease in humans which will eventually increase product demand, Lactobacillus can be beneficial to humans.

Bifidobacterium is a good choice to protect against many diseases such as colorectal cancer and intestinal infections. It also helps prevent inflammation, regulate the gut microbiome, and protect against inflammatory bowel disease (Crohn, ulcerative colitis), and even depression. Streptococcus thermophiles can be used extensively as starter cultures in producing and preserving yogurt, cheese, and other dairy products.

Further, the yeast segment can be classified into saccharomyces boulardii and others. Saccharomyces boulardii is one of the most widely used yeasts in the production of probiotics beverages. Yeast is good for the intestinal lining and regulates the intestines. It regulates many parts of the immune system and maintains the intestinal barrier function. Market growth will be positively impacted by rising awareness about the benefits of probiotics.

Function Insight

This market can be divided into three segments: preventative healthcare, regular and therapeutic. In 2022, the largest market share was held by the preventive healthcare segment. Market players have been investing in research and development to launch innovative probiotic products. Consuming probiotics can help with symptoms such as intestinal health improvement, reducing the risk of many diseases, and lactose intolerance. Probiotics play an important role in gastrointestinal health, constipation, and liver diseases. Probiotics can also be helpful for many non-communicable conditions.

Application Insight

The Probiotics market can be divided into three segments according to application: food and beverages; dietary supplements; and animal feed. By 2022, dietary supplements will hold the largest market share. Some manufacturers of dietary supplements add special forms of fiber such as probiotics and/or prebiotics (FOS, and sun fibers) to their products. These dietary supplements have been known to combat yeast infections, diarrhea, gas, eczema, and other conditions.

Probiotics can be utilized to boost the nutritional content of food and beverages. Not only do they add extra nutrition, but they may provide health benefits beyond what would typically be found in a nutritious diet. Food and beverage consumption is on the rise around the world, driven by an uptick in healthy, natural foods over this forecast period. Probiotics have the potential to have positive effects on animal health by altering gut flora for dogs and cats alike - creating a balanced gut microbiota that promotes good digestion as well as treating small intestinal bacterial excess and inflammatory bowel diseases.

Distribution Channel Insights

Based on distribution channel market is classified into supermarkets/hypermarkets, pharmacies/health stores, convenience stores, and online retail. Because they offer cashback and other offers, hypermarkets and supermarkets are dominant. Supermarkets also have a wide range of probiotic products. However, because of their busy lives and hectic schedules, many consumers prefer to shop online for products. They offer doorstep delivery which will help to drive the online retail market during the forecast period.

End-Use Insights

The end-user market can be divided into two segments: humans and animals. Due to an increase in health concerns and awareness to keeping the gut healthy, the human market is the dominant segment. This has led to increased demand for probiotics by customers. Probiotics will be more popular because consumers prefer natural, healthy foods. Probiotics can also be used in animal feed to aid in digestion and other animal-related diseases.

Market Segmentation

By Ingredient

Bacteria

Lactobacilli

Streptococcus Thermophiles

Bifidobacteria

Yeast

Saccharomyces boulardi

Other

By Function

Regular

Preventative Healthcare

Therapeutic

By Application

Food & Beverage

Dietary Supplement

Animal Feed

By Distribution Channel

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

Pharmacies/Health Stores

Convenience Stores

Online Retail

By End-Use

Human

Animal

By Geography

North America The US Canada Mexico

Western Europe Germany France The UK Spain Italy Portugal Ireland Austria Switzerland Benelux Nordic Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe Russia Poland The Czech Republic Greece Rest of Eastern Europe

APAC China Japan South Korea India Australia & New Zealand Indonesia Malaysia Philippines Singapore Thailand Vietnam Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Colombia Chile Argentina Costa Rica Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa Algeria Egypt Israel Kuwait Nigeria Saudi Arabia South Africa Turkey United Arab Emirates Rest of MEA



Key Market Players

BioGaia AB

Lallemand Inc.

Lifeway Foods, Inc.

Danone S.A.

PepsiCo Inc.

Arla Foods, Inc.

Morinaga Milk Industry Co. Ltd

CHR Hansen

Hansen Holding A/S

Yakult Honsha Co., Ltd.

Probi AB

Nestlé S.A Company Profile

Ganeden, Inc.

Kerry Inc.

Post Holdings, Inc.

Evolve Biosystems, Inc.

Other Key Players

Recent Development of the Probiotic Market

BioGaia introduced Osfortis to the Chinese market through an e-commerce channel in May 2021. Osfortis, a probiotic, is used in dietary supplements containing lactic acid.

In August 2021, Hansen launched three new probiotic products that support the well-being of pets and provide nutrients. The company will be able to increase its revenue with this portfolio.

