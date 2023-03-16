Meet Our Nation’s Next Generation of Leaders, Volunteer at FBLA

Reston, Virginia, March 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Future Business Leaders of America, Inc. (FBLA), the nation’s largest business career and technical student organization, invites business and technology professionals to volunteer during its National Leadership Conference (NLC) in Atlanta, Georgia. The NLC hosts more than 14,000 middle school, high school, and college students. The conference offers volunteers the ability to share their expertise with the next generation of business leaders while networking with colleagues and gaining exposure for their company’s brand. The NLC for college students will take place June 22-25 at the Hilton Atlanta, while the NLC for middle school and high school students will be held June 27-30 at the Georgia World Congress Center.

FBLA is seeking talented professionals to share their expertise by serving as judges in more than 100 competitive events, spanning a wide range of business and technology areas. Judges evaluate competitors using a provided scoring rubric to assess a project, presentation, or pre-submitted materials.

Business and industry professionals, business interns, and individuals with applicable business experience can serve as judges for all events; college students can judge middle school and high school events. In addition to judging events at the conference, volunteers can score student materials virtually between May 22 and June 2. All students competing at the NLC have previously won local, district/regional, and state competitions.

FBLA is also seeking volunteers in a variety of other areas. Workshop leaders are needed to present engaging 45-minute sessions to help FBLA students develop their leadership skills, deepen their knowledge in the field of business, and prepare for the transition from school to college or career. FBLA is also looking for volunteers to provide feedback on student resumes and/or LinkedIn profiles in a one-on-one setting. Reviewers are provided with an advisory guide that includes tips on feedback.

“If you want to give back or make a difference, FBLA’s NLC in Atlanta is the perfect bite-size volunteer experience,” said FBLA President & CEO Alexander T. Graham. “By serving as a judge, leading an educational workshop, or supporting a young job seeker with a resume review, you will be inspired by the talent and drive of our student members.”

More information is available at fbla.org/nlc. To volunteer, go to fbla.org/2023-nlc-volunteer-opportunities. For information on sponsoring or exhibiting at the NLC, please contact Development Manager Mike Hyatt at mhyatt@fbla.org.

Future Business Leaders of America, Inc. is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) education association with active middle school, high school, and college chapters worldwide. FBLA inspires and prepares students to become community-minded business leaders in a global society through relevant career preparation and leadership experiences. The association is headquartered in Reston, Virginia, just outside Washington, D.C. For more information, visit fbla.org.