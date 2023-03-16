Natural And Organic Personal Care Market is expected to surpass revenues worth US$ 66.1 Billion by 2033 at a 9.7% of CAGR, Says Persistence Market Research

New York, March 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global natural and organic products market was valued at US$ 21.5 Billion as of 2022. Demand for natural and organic personal care products is projected to increase at 9.7% CAGR and be valued at US$ 66.1 Billion by 2033 end. The Natural And Organic Personal Care Market has been growing at a significant rate, owing to the increasing demand for eco-friendly and sustainable products.



The market is segmented into various categories such as skincare, hair care, oral care, cosmetics, and others. Among these, the skincare segment holds the largest market share, followed by hair care and cosmetics. The demand for natural and organic personal care products is being driven by factors such as rising awareness regarding the harmful effects of synthetic ingredients, increasing disposable income, and growing concerns regarding the environment.

The natural and organic personal care market has been experiencing significant growth over the past few years. Consumers are increasingly becoming aware of the harmful effects of synthetic ingredients used in personal care products, and are opting for natural and organic alternatives. This report aims to analyze the current state of the natural and organic personal care market, its growth prospects, and the major players operating in the market.

Market Trends:

The natural and organic personal care market is witnessing several trends, which are expected to drive market growth in the coming years. One of the major trends is the increasing demand for plant-based and vegan products. Consumers are becoming more conscious about the ingredients used in personal care products and are opting for products that are free from animal-derived ingredients.

Another trend is the rising popularity of clean beauty products. These products are free from harmful chemicals and synthetic fragrances, and are formulated using natural and organic ingredients. The clean beauty trend is being driven by the increasing demand for products that are safe for both consumers and the environment.

Market Sale:

The skincare segment holds the largest market share, followed by hair care and cosmetics. The rising demand for natural and organic personal care products is being driven by factors such as rising awareness regarding the harmful effects of synthetic ingredients, increasing disposable income, and growing concerns regarding the environment. As consumers continue to prioritize natural and organic options, the sales of these products are expected to continue to grow.

Market Demand :

The demand for natural and organic personal care products has been steadily increasing over the past few years. Consumers are becoming more aware of the potential health risks associated with synthetic ingredients used in personal care products, and are seeking out safer, eco-friendly alternatives.

The market for natural and organic personal care products has seen a surge in demand, particularly in the skincare, hair care, and cosmetics segments. Factors such as rising disposable income, increasing concerns regarding the environment, and a growing preference for clean beauty products are driving the demand for natural and organic personal care products. As consumers continue to prioritize natural and organic options, the demand for these products is expected to continue to grow in the coming years.

Competition Landscape

The natural and organic personal care market is highly fragmented, with a large number of small and medium-sized enterprises operating in the market. However, some of the key players in the market include Estée Lauder Companies, L'Oréal SA, Unilever PLC, The Honest Company, Inc., Burt's Bees, Inc., and Aubrey Organics, Inc. These players are investing heavily in research and development activities to launch new products and expand their product portfolio.

For instance:

In 2022, a corporation with German roots called Beiersdorf will launch its first skin care and personal care product. Its three primary skin care product brands are Nivea, Eucerin, and La Prairie.

Market Segmentations:

The natural and organic personal care market can be segmented based on various factors such as product type, distribution channel, and geography.

Based on product type , the market can be segmented into skincare, hair care, oral care, cosmetics, and others. Among these, skincare holds the largest market share due to increasing demand for natural and organic skincare products.

, the market can be segmented into skincare, hair care, oral care, cosmetics, and others. Among these, skincare holds the largest market share due to increasing demand for natural and organic skincare products. Based on distribution channel , the market can be segmented into online retail, offline retail, and others. Online retail is expected to witness significant growth due to the increasing popularity of e-commerce platforms. Offline retail includes supermarkets, specialty stores, and departmental stores.

, the market can be segmented into online retail, offline retail, and others. Online retail is expected to witness significant growth due to the increasing popularity of e-commerce platforms. Offline retail includes supermarkets, specialty stores, and departmental stores. Based on geography, the market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World. North America holds the largest market share due to the high demand for natural and organic personal care products in the region. Asia Pacific is expected to witness significant growth due to rising awareness about natural and organic personal care products in the region.

Natural And Organic Personal Care Market Supply and Opportunties



The supply of natural and organic personal care products has been increasing in response to the growing demand for eco-friendly and sustainable products. Many established players in the personal care industry have launched natural and organic product lines, and new companies have entered the market as well. In addition, many small and medium-sized enterprises are also manufacturing and distributing natural and organic personal care products. This increase in supply provides a wider range of choices for consumers and has also led to greater competition among manufacturers, which can result in more affordable prices for consumers.



Opportunities in the natural and organic personal care market include developing new products that cater to the increasing demand for plant-based and vegan products. Manufacturers can also focus on offering products that are free from harmful chemicals and synthetic fragrances, which aligns with the clean beauty trend. The rise of e-commerce platforms also presents an opportunity for manufacturers to reach a wider audience and expand their customer base. In addition, manufacturers can invest in sustainable packaging and sourcing to further align their products with the growing environmental consciousness among consumers. Overall, there are numerous opportunities in the natural and organic personal care market for manufacturers to meet the demand for eco-friendly and sustainable personal care products.

