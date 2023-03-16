DSV, 1022 - Annual General Meeting of DSV A/S 16 March 2023

Company Announcement No. 1022



The Annual General Meeting of DSV A/S was held today.

Agenda and resolutions

1. Report of the Board of Directors and the Executive Board on the activities of the Company in 2022

The report was not subject for voting. The Annual General Meeting took note of the report.

2. Presentation of the 2022 Annual Report with the audit report for adoption

The 2022 Annual Report was approved.

3. Resolution on application of profits or covering of losses as per the adopted 2022 Annual Report

The Board of Directors’ proposal for application of the profit of the year, including the proposal for a dividend of DKK 6.50 per share to be paid out, was approved.

4. Approval of the proposed remuneration of the Board of Directors for the current financial year

It was approved that the basic fee for remuneration of the Board of Directors will be DKK 600,000 in 2023.

5. Presentation and approval of the 2022 Remuneration Report

The 2022 Remuneration Report was approved.

6. Election of members for the Board of Directors

Thomas Plenborg, Jørgen Møller, Marie-Louise Aamund, Beat Walti, Niels Smedegaard, Tarek Sultan Al-Essa and Benedikte Leroy were re-elected as members of the Board, and Helle Østergaard Kristiansen was elected as a new member of the Board.

7. Election of auditor(s)

PricewaterhouseCoopers, Statsautoriseret Revisionspartnerselskab (CVR.no. 33 77 12 31) was re-elected as auditor of the Company.

8. Proposed resolutions

8.1 Authorisation to acquire treasury shares

The Board of Directors was granted authority to procure that the Company acquires treasury shares of a nominal value of up to DKK 21,900,000 during the next five years, corresponding to 10 per cent of the share capital provided that the Company's portfolio of treasury shares does not exceed 10 per cent of the Company’s share capital at any time.

