ALL.SPACE Delivers First Terminal to SES for Testing and Verification

WASHINGTON, March 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SATELLITE 2023 -- ALL.SPACE announced today delivery of its first smart terminal to SES for testing over its medium earth orbit systems -- O3b and O3b mPOWER. The milestone marks one of the final steps before the company officially launches its smart terminal to the defence and commercial market.



“Full performance, concurrent connections to multiple satellites in multiple orbits is now a reality,” said CEO and Founder John Finney. “Our multi-link breakthrough is revolutionising the way organisations view and leverage networking solutions. No longer limited to a single link, enterprises can now access multiple, concurrent, full aperture performance links for increased speed and reliability.”

Both commercial and defence enterprises can spin up software-defined links from the ALL.SPACE platform, giving them access to even more bandwidth and improved performance.

ALL.SPACE concluded successful over-the-air demonstrations in November 2021 and 2022 and is the world's only Electronically Scanned Antenna (ESA) to have conducted full OTA tests across every major orbit. It remains the only single device to achieve simultaneous full-performance connections to satellites across all orbits.

A terminal capable of simultaneously connecting to LEO, GEO and MEO satellites is critical for NATO and U.S. defence customers to deliver data at the tactical edge in a contested space environment.

Scott Sprague, chief commercial officer for ALL.SPACE, is seeing significant excitement for the ALL.SPACE terminal across all verticals at SATELLITE, but especially with the U.S. Department of Defense.

“Equipping troops in the field and giving them more capabilities and more resiliency and doing it in a form factor that’s never been seen before with multiple full-performance beams is where the real buzz is,” Sprague said.

ALL.SPACE's fully mil-standard smart terminal range will enable SES to fulfil the needs of both military and commercial customers in taking advantage of its O3b mPOWER system.

“Our smart terminal's scalability makes it ideal for this purpose, allowing customers to adjust their use of the O3b mPOWER system quickly and seamlessly to meet their changing needs,” Sprague said.

ALL.SPACE has made significant investments in its people and facilities in Reading to ensure the company’s production readiness, so it can fulfill volume orders for its military-grade terminal this year.

About ALL.SPACE

Headquartered in Reading, UK, ALL.SPACE is the first and only field-proven platform to simultaneously deliver full-performance connections across all significant orbits from a single device. The company recently concluded live field tests with the US and UK governments and several satellite operators demonstrating multiple, simultaneous connections across LEO, MEO and GEO orbits, which empowers users in markets ranging from government and defence to maritime, aero and land mobile to harness the full benefits of new satellite constellations and the convergence of GEO and NGSO services.

