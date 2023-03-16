ISC Recognized as a Saskatchewan Top Employer for 15th Consecutive Year

REGINA, Saskatchewan, March 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Information Services Corporation (TSX:ISV) ("ISC" or the "Company") has been recognized as one of Saskatchewan's Top Employers for 2023. For the last 15 years, ISC has received this special designation as an employer who leads our industry and offers an exceptional place to work in Saskatchewan.



"At ISC, we know that our people have been and always will be critical to our success," says ISC's President and CEO, Shawn Peters. "We therefore invest in our people and build an inclusive workplace to foster a productive environment where our colleagues can interact easily and feel empowered to make a meaningful contribution. I'm grateful to be part of such a strong company with a great future, and I want to thank ISC employees for their ongoing support and commitment to our customers and to each other."

Employers throughout Saskatchewan were evaluated by the editors from Canada's Top 100 Employers using the same criteria as the national competition, including topics like physical workplace; social and work atmosphere; health, financial and family benefits; vacation and time off; employee communications; performance management; training and skills development; and community involvement. Employers are compared to other organizations in their field to determine which companies offer the most progressive and forward-thinking programs.

ISC was selected as top employer for many reasons, including:

offering flexible work arrangements and paid personal days that help employees balance work and their personal lives, encouraging employees to put their health first;





developing a Wellness and Inclusion Committee that supports employee mental health and overall wellness — including the introduction of the Not Myself Today mental health campaign, which incorporates training on mental health for managers and employees;





implementing corporate recognition and Long Service Awards that recognize employees and teams for their significant and sustained contributions to the organization — providing both monetary or non-monetary recognition for their efforts;





access to development opportunities and funding, including course tuition, in-house and online training courses; and





supporting non-profit organizations, community initiatives and cultural programs, while actively involving ISC employees in our communities — particularly supporting those that can benefit from our specialized resources and expertise.



