Synaptics Launches Breakthrough Triple Combo™ 16 nm Ultra-Low-Power SoC With Enhanced Connectivity and Streaming Features to Drive New Automotive and Multimedia Use Cases

NUREMBERG, Germany, March 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Synaptics® Incorporated (Nasdaq: SYNA) today announced the latest Triple ComboTM—the breakthrough SYN4382—with state-of-the-art system-on-chip (SoC) radio integration and architectural innovations that enable a more immersive and reliable audio and video experience across a new range of Internet of Things (IoT) applications, while lowering power consumption, cost, and system complexity. Building upon the original award-winning Triple Combo 16 nm platform—the first to integrate Wi-Fi 5/6E, Bluetooth 5.3 (BT 5.3), and IEEE 802.15.4/Thread radios—the ultra-low-power SYN4382 features a doubling of Wi-Fi throughput to 1200 Mbps, the addition of another discrete radio channel for real-time simultaneous dual-band (RSDB) 2.4 and 5 or 6/6E GHz operation for robust, high-speed Wi-Fi connectivity, and LE Audio for multiple concurrent BT 5.3 audio streams in a multi-device environment.



The SoC comes with built-in support for the Matter application layer to ensure interoperability of IoT devices across heterogeneous wireless networks, as well as Synaptics’ own best-in-class, proprietary, Smart Co-Ex coexistence technology, to ensure a seamless multimedia wireless experience.

“SYN4382 is the perfect solution for complex, streaming-intense applications such as advanced automotive infotainment units and high-end OTT and TV/home theater audio systems,” said Brandon Bae, Sr. Director of Product Marketing at Synaptics. “For example, in a car, the first Wi-Fi 6E radio can act as a soft access point and stream multimedia content to a number of local in-car devices. The second radio, meanwhile, provides the ability to connect to a high-speed Wi-Fi network. At the same time, the SYN4382 is capable of using LE Audio to stream to multiple BT 5.3 devices, including rear entertainment systems.”

Along with reduced hardware complexity, the SYN4382 is supported by Synaptics’ Syn-FiTM software tools to simplify product development and reduce time to market for increasingly advanced IoT devices that need to connect across heterogeneous IoT networks, regardless of platform or OEM.

Key features and benefits

16 nm process node allows ultra-low power operation and advanced integration for a smaller footprint, reduced complexity, and lower BOM

2x2 Wi-Fi with 1200 Mbps throughput for fast streaming and distribution of multimedia content

RSDB capability enables architectural flexibility to assign content to the most appropriate 2.4 and 5/6 GHz radio for optimum performance and robust connectivity

Bluetooth 5.3 with LE Audio enables multiple concurrent BT 5.3 audio streams in a multi-device environment

Bluetooth High Accuracy Distance Measurement (HADM) for accurate positioning

Thread/Zigbee support using IEEE 802.15.4-based standard enabling cross-platform interoperability and ultra-low-power mesh networking and security features

Synaptics Smart Co-Ex for best-in-class coexistence in the 2.4 GHz band

Multipoint external coexistence interface for LTE, GPS

Matter interoperability and security support for a seamless user connectivity experience across heterogeneous networks

On-chip power amplifiers (PAs) and low-noise amplifiers (LNAs), with support for external PAs and LNAs

IEEE 802.11ax-compliant Wi-Fi to support 2.4/5/6/6E GHz operation and legacy 802.11a/b/g/n/ac



Availability

The SYN4382 Triple Combo is available now. To learn more:

