DirectRx Specialty Pharmacy Pledges Support to the COPD Foundation as a Corporate Social Responsibility Partner

TROY, Mich., March 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DirectRx, a leading national specialty pharmacy dedicated to serving individual patients with complex and chronic health needs, today announced it has joined the 2023 Corporate Social Responsibility Program of the COPD Foundation, a national not-for-profit organization focused on improving the lives of those affected by COPD, bronchiectasis, and nontuberculous mycobacterial (NTM) lung disease.



“We are proud to stand behind the COPD Foundation and their commitment to supporting and improving the patient’s experience, which directly aligns with our mission to provide unparalleled patient care,” said Amanda Berishaj, PharmD for DirectRx. “The Foundation’s additional focus on supporting and accelerating COPD research and promoting early diagnosis supports our goal of working to continually improve clinical outcomes for our COPD patients.”

As a primary focus for DirectRx, COPD is the sixth leading cause of death in the United States and the third leading cause of death worldwide. DirectRx looks forward to following the progress of innovative programs launched by the COPD Foundation, including the COPD360Net initiative which provides a patient-centric approach to the development and adoption of novel digital health tools, medical devices, and therapeutics that treat COPD, bronchiectasis, and nontuberculous mycobacterial (NTM) lung disease.

DirectRx joins 22 other companies in the Foundation’s corporate sponsorship programs. "We are so pleased to have this innovative company participate in our Corporate Social Responsibility Program," said Jean Wright, MD, MBA, Chief Executive Officer at the COPD Foundation. "We know our partners share our drive to constantly fuel research, strive for novel advances, and support those living with this chronic illness until we find the cure.”

About The COPD Foundation

The COPD Foundation is a patient-centered organization committed to preventing COPD, bronchiectasis, and nontuberculous mycobacterial (NTM) lung disease, and to seeking cures while improving lives and advocating for all affected. The Foundation mobilizes partnerships between patients, caregivers, health care professionals, researchers, academic institutions, government agencies, patient advocacy groups, and industry leaders with a common mission.

For more information, visit copdfoundation.org, or follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

DirectRx, an independent specialty pharmacy with dual accreditation from both ACHC and URAC, provides patients with unparalleled, personalized pharmaceutical care. The company operates in 50 states. Investments in technology help to provide clients with accurate, timely orders. www.DirectRx.com

CONTACT: Marina Lekocaj, DirectRx (248) 273-0489