Experts from the American Institutes for Research to Present at the 48th Annual Association for Education Finance and Policy Conference

Arlington, Va., March 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Education finance experts from the American Institutes for Research (AIR) will present on a variety of topics at the 48th annual Association for Education Finance and Policy (AEFP) conference, March 23-25 at the Grand Hyatt Hotel in Denver, Co.

This year’s conference theme is “A Great Upheaval: Research and Evidence in a Time of Political and Social Transformation,” and is designed to facilitate collaborations and connections between researchers, policymakers and practitioners. AEFP is dedicated to the promotion of research and partnerships that can inform education policy and finance and improve education outcomes.

Attendees will present, discuss and evaluate the latest research and data on education finance from pre-K to postsecondary education. AIR experts will present their work in several sessions across a variety of topics, including equitable school funding, environmental effects on education, early childhood education, postsecondary education, teacher preparation and performance, and more. Sessions featuring AIR experts and their work are listed below (all times are in MDT). Learn more about the conference at https://aefpweb.org/conference.



Thursday, March 23

8:15 – 9:45 a.m.

1.10 - Higher Education Fiscal Inflows and Outflows

AIR Session: Informing Equitable Funding Levels for Texas Community Colleges

Location: Room 10 - Mt. Elbert (Tower - GHCC, 2nd floor)

AIR Presenters/Authors: Jesse Levin and Jason Lee

10:00 – 11:30 a.m.

2.08 - School Finance Policy for Targeted Student Populations

AIR Session: The Equity and Adequacy of K-12 School Funding for English Language Learners- A National Analysis

Location: Room 8 - Crestone Peak (Main Building, 2nd floor)

AIR Presenter/Author: Ajay Srikanth

2.12 - Going Early, Getting Ahead: Early College Momentum

AIR Session: Bolstering Alternative Postsecondary Pathways: The Long-term Impact of the Early College High School Model

Location: Room 12 - Mt. Evans (Tower - GHCC, 2nd floor)

AIR Presenters/Authors: Kyle Neering, Robert Schwarzhaupt, Kristina Zeiser and Mengli Song

11:30 a.m. – 1:15 p.m.

Poster Session 1

Location: Aspen Ballroom (Main Building, 2nd floor)

AIR Session: A Cost Study of High Quality Child Care in Michigan: Lessons for Methods and Analysis Approaches in Child Care Cost Studies

AIR Presenters/Authors: Danielle Shaw Attaway, Amanda Danks and Karen Manship

AIR Session: Medical Legal Partnership: A Study of the Return on Investment

AIR Presenters/Authors: Colleen V. Heberle, Amanda Danks, Jesse Levin, Leah Brown and Kimberly Kendziora

3:15 – 4:45 p.m.

4.05 - Effects of K12 Course Taking for College and Career Success

AIR Session: Evaluating Texas's High School Pathways for College and Career Success

Location: Room 5 - Mt. Wilson (Main Building, 3rd floor)

AIR Presenters/Authors: Lynn Mellor and Jesse Levin



Friday, March 24

8:15 – 9:45 a.m.

5.06 - Environmental Effects on Education

AIR Session: Investigating the Relationship between Air Pollution and Education Outcomes Using NAEP and County-level Data

Location: Room 6 - Mt. Oxford (Main Building, 3rd floor)

AIR Presenters/Authors: Saki Ikoma and Markus Broer

10:00 – 11:30 a.m.

6.02 - Developing Policy to Provide Equitable Funding for Community Colleges

AIR Session: Developing Policy to Provide Equitable Funding for Community Colleges

Location: Room 2 - Mt. Princeton (Main Building, 3rd floor)

AIR Presenters/Authors: Jesse Levin and Tammy Kolbe



Saturday, March 25

8:15 – 9:45 a.m.

9.08 - Elementary School Interventions and Experiences

Location: Room 8 - Crestone Peak (Main Building, 2nd floor)

AIR Session: Effects and Costs of Large-Scale Early Math Interventions on Student Outcomes: Evidence from Kentucky’s Math Achievement Fund

AIR Presenters/Authors: Dong Hoon Lee, Umut Ozek , Zeyu Xu and Jesse Levin

AIR Session: Departmentalized Instruction and Elementary School Effectiveness

AIR Presenters/Authors: James Cowan, Ben Backes and Dan Goldhaber

10:00 – 11:30 a.m.

10.10 - Pre-Service Teachers and Mentors

Location: Room 10 - Mt. Elbert (Tower - GHCC, 2nd floor)

AIR Session: National Board Certification as a Signal of Cooperating Teacher Quality?

AIR Presenters/Authors: Roddy Theobald and Dan Goldhaber

AIR Session: Field-based Experiences in Massachusetts: Exploring Multiple Dimensions of Mentor Teacher and Early-Career Teaching Effectiveness

AIR Presenters/Authors: Roddy Theobald, Ben Backes, James Cowan and Dan Goldhaber



About AIR

Established in 1946, the American Institutes for Research (AIR) is a nonpartisan, not-for-profit organization that conducts behavioral and social science research and delivers technical assistance to solve some of the most urgent challenges in the U.S. and around the world. We advance evidence in the areas of education, health, the workforce, human services and international development to create a better, more equitable world. For more information, visit www.air.org.