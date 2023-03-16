CGG: Publication of the 2022 Universal Registration Document

CGG
Société Anonyme with a share capital of €7,123,753
Registered office: 27 avenue Carnot, 91300 Massy, France
No.: 969 202 241 – RCS Evry
PUBLICATION OF THE 2022 UNIVERSAL REGISTRATION DOCUMENT
Massy, France – March 16, 2023
CGG announces today that it filed its 2022 Universal Registration Document with the French Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des Marchés Financiers) (AMF) on March 16, 2023 in ESEF format (European Single Electronic Format). It includes in particular:
- the annual financial report;
- the Board of Directors’ report on corporate governance;
- the description of the share buyback program; and
- the management report including the statement of non-financial performance.
The 2022 Universal Registration Document is available to the public as per the applicable regulatory conditions. It is also available on CGG’s website: www.cgg.com (section: Investors / Regulated Information) and on the AMF’s website (amf-france.org).
Contacts
|Group Communications & Investor Relations
Christophe Barnini
Tel: +33.1.64.47.38.11
E-Mail: : invrelparis@cgg.com
About CGG
CGG (www.cgg.com) is a global technology and HPC leader that provides data, products, services and solutions in Earth science, data science, sensing and monitoring. Our unique portfolio supports our clients in efficiently and responsibly solving complex digital, energy transition, natural resource, environmental, and infrastructure challenges for a more sustainable future. CGG employs around 3,400 people worldwide and is listed on the Euronext Paris SA (ISIN: 0013181864).
