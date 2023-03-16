ARGAN expands its Albon logistics project to 31,000 m² with the delivery of an 18,000 m² extension

French English

Press release – Thursday 16th March 2023 – 5.45 PM

Rhône Valley - ARGAN expands its Albon logistics project to 31,000 sq m with the delivery of an 18,000 sq m extension

ARGAN has just delivered the second phase of its logistics project in Albon, the first part of which was completed in 2019. In addition to these three new cells, there is an office block built on the ground and first floors. That brings the new complex to 31,000 sq m and improves the site's carbon footprint.

In 2019, ARGAN delivered to NUTRITION & SANTE, a specialist in the manufacture and distribution of organic and dietetic food products, a 13,000 sq m logistics site consisting of 2 storage cells and 400 sq m of office space. From the outset, this site offered the potential for expansion, which was realised with the delivery of 3 new storage cells and a new office building.

NUTRITION & SANTE, which has chosen to rent a new cell out of the three of the extension, is joined by BERT&YOU®, an expert in transport and logistics, which becomes tenant of the two remaining cells.

The new complex represents a total surface area of 31,000 sq m. The second phase, which has just been delivered, has been branded Aut0nom®, the warehouse that produces its own green energy. This is the new standard developed by ARGAN. A photovoltaic power plant dedicated to self-consumption is installed on the roof. Combined with storage batteries, it covers all the building's consumption for heating, cooling and lighting.

The site is heated and cooled by electric heat pumps, while the lighting is 100% LED. All these investments contribute to the site's BREEAM Very Good certification.

The delivery of this extension was an opportunity to extend NUTRITION & SANTE's lease for a firm period of nine years. BERT&YOU®, for its part, is committed to a nine-year lease, six of which are firm.

With these two new contracts, Albon, ideally located along the A7 motorway in the heart of the Rhone Valley, confirms its vocation as a natural transfer zone for the Lyon market, which is currently under great supply shortage.

The A26 firm acted as architect, and IDEC as builder under a real estate development contract.

Financial calendar 2023 (Press release to be issued after the stock exchange)

23 rd March : General Assembly

March : General Assembly 3 rd April : Turnover for the 1 st quarter 2023

April : Turnover for the 1 quarter 2023 3 rd July : Turnover for the 2 nd quarter 2023

July : Turnover for the 2 quarter 2023 19 th July : Half-yearly results 2023

July : Half-yearly results 2023 2nd October : Turnover for the 3rd quarter 2023





About Argan

ARGAN is the only French real estate company specialized in the DEVELOPMENT & RENTAL OF PREMIUM WAREHOUSES listed on EURONEXT. As of 31st December 2022, ARGAN’s portfolio amounted to 3.5 million sqm, comprising approximately 100 warehouses located exclusively in France, valued at €4.0 billion. ARGAN is listed on Compartment A of Euronext Paris (ISIN FR0010481960 - ARG) and is included in the CAC All-Share and IEIF SIIC France indices. The company opted for the listed real estate investment companies (SIICs) tax regime since 01st July 2007.www.argan.fr







Francis Albertinelli - Chief Financial Officer

Aymar de Germay – General Secretary

Tél : 01 47 47 05 46

E-mail : contact@argan.fr

www.argan.fr









Aude Vayre – Press Relations

Tél : 06 14 64 15 65

E-mail : argan@citigatedewerogerson.com

Attachment