LivePerson Shareholder News: Johnson Fistel Encourages LivePerson Shareholders with Losses to Contact the Firm Regarding Class Action Investigation

SAN DIEGO, March 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shareholder rights law firm Johnson Fistel, LLP is investigating whether LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ: LPSN) investors' losses may be recovered under the federal securities laws.



What if I purchased LivePerson common stock? If you purchased LivePerson common stock and suffered significant losses on your investment, join our investigation now:

https://www.johnsonfistel.com/investigations/liveperson-inc

Or for more information, contact Jim Baker at jimb@johnsonfistel.com or (619) 814-4471

What is Johnson Fistel investigating? On March 15, 2023, LivePerson issued a press release regarding its fourth quarter 2022 financial results. The press release also stated the company's subsidiary, WildHealth, participated in a Medicare demonstration program in 2022, offering certain non-core services that were reimbursed by Medicare. However, in November 2022, WildHealth was notified by Medicare that reimbursements for services rendered under the Program were being suspended pending further review.

Following this news, the stock price fell over 50%, opening at $4.84 on March 16, 2023.

What if I have relevant nonpublic information? Individuals with nonpublic information regarding the company should consider whether to assist our investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the SEC program, whistleblowers who provide original information may, under certain circumstances, receive rewards totaling up to thirty percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, contact Jim Baker at (619) 814-4471 or jimb@johnsonfistel.com .