TryghedsGruppen smba’s candidates for Tryg A/S’ Supervisory Board

In continuation of Tryg’s notice of the annual general meeting on 30 March 2023 at 15:00 CEST (announcement no. 12-2023), TryghedsGruppen smba has announced the nomination of the following three candidates for election to Tryg’s Supervisory Board at the annual general meeting:

Jørn Rise Andersen

Claus Wistoft

Anne Kaltoft

CVs of the nominated candidates from TryghedsGruppen smba and updated written vote and proxy form on tryg.com will be updated shortly. The InvestorPortal will be updated no later than 17 March 2023.

