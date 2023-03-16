Patented New Video Software Expands Video File Functionality

San Jose, C.A., March 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Video Plus, Inc. has launched Video+, a patented software that can embed data files into a single video file, allowing for interactive content that works with all video formats. The software patent (US Patent 11,557,015 B2) was granted on January 17, 2023.

Developed by experienced software developers Mike Barnett and Roger Hector, the Video+ software dramatically expands the potential uses of video files. For example, a single Video+ file could contain a movie blended with a playable interactive video game; a video college course could include all coursework, documents, photos and test questions; or a film could be made multi-lingual with multiple audio and closed caption tracks.

Existing software that integrates data and video files require a developer to undergo many steps to transfer a video to a new format. Video+ allows videos to be easily moved from one format to the other while retaining error-free data. For example, Video+ would enable a user to start with a flash video, add Video+ data to it, and save it as an MP4 video. (To see a demonstration of the patented process, visit The Next Generation of Video ).

Video+ is compatible with Windows, Mac and Linux, and can be transcoded without degrading the data contained in the video. Additionally, there is an internet-wide problem involving the proliferation of inappropriate or undesirable content, especially on social media platforms. Video+ intends to solve the “undesirable video problem” by creating a shared database and using silent watermarking.

“There are a number of new benefits and functions with Video+, including the ability of companies to sift out undesirable content,” said Hector. “For example, Facebook could determine that a video violates clear guidelines and is offensive enough to be removed. The team can then place an entry in the shared database’s “blacklist.” If that video were attempted to be uploaded to a different website, the site will see that Facebook blacklisted the video and can block the upload.”

About Video Plus:

Video Plus was co-founded by Roger Hector and Mike Barnett. Hector, CEO, has produced over $5 billion in work for numerous organizations including Universal Studios and Walt Disney Company. Barnett, Video+ inventor and tech architect, has worked with a broad portfolio of tech companies. The developers are familiar with the patenting process, having accrued 15 patents collectively prior to the launch of Video+. For more information about Video Plus or the patent, visit www.videoplusinc.com or contact Alex Elliott at aelliott@rlfcommunications.com.

###