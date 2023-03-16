Teck’s Trail Operations Commits to the Zinc Mark

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teck Resources Limited (TSX: TECK.A and TECK.B, NYSE: TECK) (“Teck”) today announced Teck Trail Operations has committed to the Zinc Mark. The Zinc Mark is part of the Copper Mark’s multi-metals approach using the Copper Mark assurance framework, a framework which aims to promote responsible production practices and demonstrate the industry commitment to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.



“Zinc has a critical role to play in the transition to a low-carbon economy. It is used for renewable energy storage and galvanizes the steel needed in everything from transit lines to wind turbines, making clean infrastructure last longer – and therefore more sustainable,” said Jonathan Price, CEO of Teck. “Participating in the Zinc Mark is part of our ongoing work to ensure responsible zinc production for our customers and local communities.”

Executive Director of the Copper Mark, Michèle Brülhart said: “We’re delighted that our long-term partner Teck has committed their Teck Trail Operations to participate in the implementation of the Zinc Mark. Teck Trail Operations’ participation following their Highland Valley Copper Operation’s participation in the Copper Mark demonstrates the close linkages between the different metals covered by the Copper Mark and the efficiencies that can be provided using a single assurance framework.”

Andrew Green, Executive Director International Zinc Association (IZA) said, “IZA is proud to see the Zinc Mark entering the market. With the Zinc Mark, a full ESG assurance framework becomes available for all Zinc producers around the world to demonstrate their commitment to responsible zinc production and the United Nation’s Sustainable Development Goals.”

Teck is one of the world’s largest producers of mined zinc, and Teck Trail Operations is one of the world’s largest fully integrated zinc and lead smelting and refining facilities.

To achieve the Zinc Mark, Teck’s Trail Operations has been assessed and independently verified against 32 responsible production criteria this year.

This commitment by Trail Operations follows Teck’s Highland Valley Copper Operations achieving Canada’s First Copper Mark Verification in 2022.

About the Copper Mark

The Copper Mark is an assurance framework to promote responsible practices and demonstrate the transition minerals industry’s contribution to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. The Copper Mark uses a rigorous site-level assessment process to independently verify whether individual copper, nickel, zinc and/or molybdenum producing sites have responsible production practices. Over 20% of globally mined copper is currently produced by Copper Mark-assured sites.

The Copper Mark was built on a genuine commitment of the copper industry to responsible production, and the framework has since expanded to allow participation by nickel, zinc and molybdenum producers. The Copper Mark framework involves a robust three-year re-evaluation process at site-level for participants. Participants commit to continual improvement, building the management systems necessary to ensure ongoing legal compliance.

The Copper Mark multi-metals approach includes the Zinc Mark as well as Molybdenum Mark and Nickel Marks. Producers of these metals are able to use the Copper Mark assurance framework to achieve their respective “Mark”.

About Teck

As one of Canada’s leading mining companies, Teck is committed to responsible mining and mineral development with major business units focused on copper, zinc, and steelmaking coal. Copper, zinc and high-quality steelmaking coal are required for the transition to a low-carbon world. Headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, Teck’s shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbols TECK.A and TECK.B and the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol TECK. Learn more about Teck at www.teck.com or follow @TeckResources.

