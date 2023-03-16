PLBY Group Reports Fourth Quarter & Full Year 2022 Financial Results

LOS ANGELES, March 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLBY) (“PLBY Group” or the “Company”), a leading pleasure and leisure lifestyle company and owner of Playboy, one of the most recognizable and iconic brands in the world, today provided financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2022.



Comments from Ben Kohn, Chief Executive Officer of PLBY Group

“Last year was challenging on a number of fronts. We embarked on a strategic review to restructure and simplify our business. We have reduced leverage and are evolving our strategy to move to a capital light model entirely focused on our most valuable brands, Playboy and Honey Birdette. This restructuring will eliminate a minimum of $15 million of costs on an annualized basis. Our new strategy will provide us with a mix of robust cash flow through our licensing segment, significant growth potential through our creator platform, which is growing at 9% week-over-week, and Honey Birdette. Further, it reduces operational complexity by eliminating unprofitable business units and non-core assets.”

“We believe the capital markets prioritize simpler, more profitable business models compared to when we debuted on NASDAQ in 2021. The economic landscape has evolved, and so must we. Our new plan better aligns our achievable goals with our current investor base, who value the efficient use of capital, higher margins, and ample runway to execute our business priorities using less financial leverage.”

Financial Highlights

Fiscal year 2022 (“FY22”) revenue grew 8% year-over-year, to $266.9 million. On a constant currency basis, revenue would have been $269.1 million, with year-over-year growth of 9%. Fourth quarter of 2022 (“Q4’22”) revenue was $68.5 million and, on a constant currency basis, would have been $70.4 million.





Direct-to-consumer segment revenue was $186.6 million for FY22 and $48.3 million for Q4’22. Licensing segment revenue was $60.9 million for FY22 and $15.5 million for Q4’22. Digital segment revenue was $18.7 million for FY22 and $4.6 million for Q4’22.





FY22 net loss was $277.7 million and adjusted EBITDA loss was $6.6 million, largely driven by non-cash asset impairment charges related to the write-down of goodwill, trademarks and other assets of $308.2 million recorded in the third quarter of 2022.



PLBY Group, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net revenues $ 68,517 $ 95,699 $ 266,933 $ 246,586 Costs and expenses: Cost of sales (35,870 ) (47,562 ) (129,642 ) (116,752 ) Selling and administrative expenses (46,458 ) (102,536 ) (160,982 ) (197,472 ) Related party expenses — — — (250 ) Impairments (4 ) (964 ) (308,165 ) (964 ) Gain on sale of the aircraft (113 ) — 5,689 — Other operating income, net 482 — 482 — Total operating expense (81,963 ) (151,062 ) (592,618 ) (315,438 ) Operating (loss) income (13,446 ) (55,363 ) (325,685 ) (68,852 ) Nonoperating (expense) income: Interest expense (5,280 ) (4,140 ) (17,719 ) (13,312 ) Loss on extinguishment of debt (1,046 ) — (1,266 ) (1,217 ) Fair value remeasurement (loss) gain (1,502 ) — 9,401 — Other (expense) income, net 402 2,231 (494 ) 2,926 Total nonoperating expense (7,426 ) (1,909 ) (10,078 ) (11,603 ) (Loss) income before income taxes (20,872 ) (57,272 ) (335,763 ) (80,455 ) Benefit (expense) from income taxes 10,637 1,208 58,059 2,779 Net loss (10,235 ) (56,064 ) (277,704 ) (77,676 ) Net loss attributable to PLBY Group, Inc. (10,235 ) (56,064 ) (277,704 ) (77,676 ) Net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.22 ) $ (1.28 ) $ (5.86 ) $ (2.04 ) Weighted-average shares used in computing net loss per share, basic and diluted 47,258,177 43,765,515 47,420,376 38,105,736



PLBY Group, Inc.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

December 31, 2022 2021 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 31,640 $ 69,245 Restricted cash 2,072 2,211 Receivables, net of allowance for credit losses 18,420 14,129 Inventories, net 33,089 39,881 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 17,760 13,416 Total current assets 102,981 138,882 Restricted cash 1,737 4,030 Property and equipment, net 17,375 26,445 Operating right of use assets 41,265 38,746 Digital assets, net 327 6,836 Goodwill 123,217 270,577 Other intangible assets, net 236,281 418,444 Contract assets, net of current portion 13,680 17,315 Other noncurrent assets 15,600 14,132 Total assets $ 552,463 $ 935,407 Liabilities, Redeemable Noncontrolling Interest, and Stockholders’ Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 20,631 $ 20,577 Accrued salaries, wages, and employee benefits 4,938 4,623 Deferred revenues, current portion 10,762 11,036 Long-term debt, current portion 2,050 2,808 Contingent consideration, at fair value 835 36,630 Operating lease liabilities, current portion 9,977 9,697 Other current liabilities and accrued expenses 33,739 32,417 Total current liabilities 82,932 117,788 Deferred revenues, net of current portion 21,406 42,532 Long-term debt, net of current portion 191,125 226,042 Deferred tax liabilities, net 25,293 91,208 Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 36,678 35,534 Mandatorily redeemable preferred stock, at fair value 39,099 — Other noncurrent liabilities 886 20 Total liabilities 397,419 513,124 Commitments and contingencies (Note 14) Redeemable noncontrolling interest (208 ) (208 ) Stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value per share, 5,000,000 shares authorized, 50,000 shares designated Series A preferred stock, of which 50,000 shares were issued as of December 31, 2022; 0 shares issued or designated as of December 31, 2021 — — Common stock, $0.0001 par value; 150,000,000 shares authorized at December 31, 2022 and 2021; 47,737,699 shares issued and 47,037,699 shares outstanding at December 31, 2022; 42,996,121 shares issued and 42,296,121 shares outstanding at December 31, 2021 5

4

Treasury stock, at cost: 700,000 shares and 700,000 shares at December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively (4,445 ) (4,445 ) Additional paid-in capital 617,233 586,349 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (24,145 ) (3,725 ) Accumulated deficit (433,396 ) (155,692 ) Total stockholders’ equity 155,252 422,491 Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interest, and stockholders’ equity $ 552,463 $ 935,407

EBITDA Reconciliation

This release presents the financial measure earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, or “EBITDA,” and Adjusted EBITDA, which are not financial measures under the accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“GAAP”). “EBITDA” is defined as net income or loss before interest, income tax expense or benefit, and depreciation and amortization. “Adjusted EBITDA” is defined as EBITDA adjusted for stock-based compensation and other special items determined by management, as described below. Adjusted EBITDA is intended as a supplemental measure of our performance that is neither required by, nor presented in accordance with, GAAP. We believe that the use of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA provides an additional tool for investors to use in evaluating ongoing operating results and trends and in comparing our financial measures with those of comparable companies, which may present similar non-GAAP financial measures to investors. However, investors should be aware that when evaluating EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA, we may incur future expenses similar to those excluded when calculating these measures. In addition, our presentation of these measures should not be construed as an inference that our future results will be unaffected by unusual or nonrecurring items. Our computation of Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures computed by other companies, because all companies may not calculate Adjusted EBITDA in the same fashion.

In addition to adjusting for non-cash stock-based compensation, fair value remeasurements of certain liabilities and non-recurring impairment and inventory charges, we typically adjust for nonoperating expenses and income, such as management fees paid to one of our stockholders, merger related bonus payments, non-recurring special projects including the implementation of internal controls, expenses associated with financing activities, gain on the sale of assets, the expense associated with reorganization and severance resulting in the elimination or rightsizing of specific business activities or operations as we transform from a print and digital media business to a commerce centric business.

Because of these limitations, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for performance measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. We compensate for these limitations by relying primarily on our GAAP results and using EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA on a supplemental basis. Investors should review the reconciliation of net loss to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA below and not rely on any single financial measure to evaluate our business.

The following table reconciles the Company’s net loss to EBITDA (loss) and Adjusted EBITDA (loss) or income:

GAAP Net Loss to Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation

