Press Release: Sanofi cuts U.S. list price of Lantus®, its most-prescribed insulin, by 78% and caps out-of-pocket Lantus costs at $35 for all patients with commercial insurance

Sanofi cuts U.S. list price of Lantus®, its most-prescribed insulin, by 78% and caps out-of-pocket Lantus costs at $35 for all patients with commercial insurance

Paris, March 16, 2023. Sanofi announces that it will cut the list price of Lantus (insulin glargine injection) 100 Units/mL, its most widely prescribed insulin in the U.S., by 78 percent. The company also will establish a $35 cap on out-of-pocket costs for Lantus for all patients with commercial insurance, underscoring its longstanding commitment to offer affordable access to medicines.

These moves, which go into effect January 1, 2024, will come in addition to decisions taken in June 2022 to lower diabetes medicines costs: the launch of an unbranded Lantus biologic at -60% versus Lantus list price, and a cap on out-of-pocket costs on insulin to $35 for all people without insurance. With all those decisions, now Sanofi’s suite of savings programs ensures that no patient will pay more than $35 for a monthly supply of Lantus. Finally, Sanofi will also cut the list price of its short-acting Apidra (insulin glulisine injection) 100 Units/mL by 70%.

“Sanofi believes that no one should struggle to pay for their insulin and we are proud of our continued actions to improve access and affordability for millions of patients for many years. We launched our unbranded biologic for Lantus at 60 percent less than the Lantus list price in June 2022 but, despite this pioneering low-price approach, the health system was unable to take advantage of it due to its inherent structural challenges. We are pleased to see others join our efforts to help patients as we now accelerate the transformation of the U.S. insulin market. Our decision to cut the list price of our lead insulin needs to be coupled with broader change to the overall system to actually drive savings for patients at the pharmacy counter.”

Sanofi Savings Programs

Sanofi will continue to provide different programs to ensure access and affordability to patients depending on their coverage situations and will continue to monitor policy and market changes. Our suite of innovative programs includes:

100% of commercially insured people are eligible for Sanofi’s copay assistance programs, regardless of income or insurance plan design, which, in 2022 limited out-of-pocket expenses for a majority of participating patients to $15 or less for their diabetes medicines for a 30-day supply.

people are eligible for Sanofi’s copay assistance programs, regardless of income or insurance plan design, which, in 2022 limited out-of-pocket expenses for a majority of participating patients to $15 or less for their diabetes medicines for a 30-day supply. 100% of uninsured people are eligible for the Insulins Valyou Savings Program – regardless of income level – enabling them to buy one or multiple Sanofi insulins at $35 for a 30-day supply. The Soliqua (insulin glargine and lixisenatide) injection 100 Units/mL and 33 mcg/mL cash offer also allows uninsured people to pay as little as $99 per box of pens, for up to two boxes of pens for a 30-day supply.

people are eligible for the Insulins Valyou Savings Program – regardless of income level – enabling them to buy one or multiple Sanofi insulins at $35 for a 30-day supply. The Soliqua (insulin glargine and lixisenatide) injection 100 Units/mL and 33 mcg/mL cash offer also allows uninsured people to pay as little as $99 per box of pens, for up to two boxes of pens for a 30-day supply. We also provide free medications to qualified low- and middle-income patients the Sanofi Patient Connection program. Some people facing an unexpected financial hardship may be eligible for a one-time, immediate month’s supply of their Sanofi medicine as they wait for their application to process.

Beginning in 2023, Sanofi insulins and Soliqua are included under the Inflation Reduction Act, where covered on Medicare formulary, which provides insulin savings, capping monthly cost at $35 for Seniors who have Medicare Part D. This ensures a predictable, stable co-pay, regardless of phase including the donut hole. Prior to the Inflation Reduction Act, Sanofi voluntarily participated in part of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services’ (CMS) Senior Savings Model which allowed patients enrolled in participating Part D plans to pay a $35 or less co-pay for each 30-day prescription of a Sanofi insulin throughout the year.







Every patient has unique circumstances, and Sanofi has live support specialists who can be reached at (855) 984-6302 to answer individual patient’s questions and navigate their unique situation to find the best resources and programs to help lower their out-of-pocket costs.



Learn more about Sanofi’s transparent approach to pricing in our 2023 Pricing Principles Report.

About Sanofi

We are an innovative global healthcare company, driven by one purpose: we chase the miracles of science to improve people’s lives. Our team, across some 100 countries, is dedicated to transforming the practice of medicine by working to turn the impossible into the possible. We provide potentially life-changing treatment options and life-saving vaccine protection to millions of people globally, while putting sustainability and social responsibility at the center of our ambitions.

Sanofi is listed on EURONEXT: SAN and NASDAQ: SNY

