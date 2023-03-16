Sensus Healthcare announces the Sensus Cloud™; Unveils New Features at American Academy of Dermatology (AAD) Annual Meeting in New Orleans March 17-19

BOCA RATON, FL, March 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sensus Healthcare, Inc.(Nasdaq:SRTS), the leading manufacturer of advanced medical devices for non-surgical skin cancer and keloid scar treatment, is proud to announce Sensus Cloud. This powerful cloud-based platform offers new innovative features that will revolutionize how healthcare providers monitor treatment progression, manage assets, and safeguard patient data.

Sensus Cloud offers a comprehensive, cloud-based asset and EMR (electronic medical record) management platform that will provide patient information to physicians to assist with treatment plan development. Built on an intuitive, easy-to-navigate interface, Sensus Cloud provides real-time status information about device use, number of patients treated, treatment types, serums used, service/maintenance information, system reporting/analytics, and patient images. The software service collects pertinent information from each machine so there is no need to manually enter information or use two separate systems – one to treat patients and another to track them. This allows for automatic appointment scheduling and billing.

"We are proud to be leading the charge in providing an innovative, comprehensive patient care solution. The Sensus Cloud gives dermatologists and aesthetic practitioners unprecedented access to their patients' records, streamlining the care they can provide. Its innovative integration of asset management, EMR capabilities, and AI data collection is unparalleled in the industry – empowering providers with an all-in-one platform for more efficient patient care," said Joseph C. Sardano, Chairman and CEO at Sensus Healthcare. "We are confident that Sensus Cloud will be an invaluable resource for dermatology providers looking to enhance their practice and provide better outcomes for patients."

Unlock patient health insights with real-time chat GPT

Sensus Healthcare will host its private OpenAI engine with HIPAA-compliant training data models. This will allow providers to access critical patient health data in real-time with natural language queries integrated into asset and EMR management features. This groundbreaking technology, powered by OpenAI technology, enables healthcare providers to gain an unprecedented level of insight into their patients’ health status. This information assists clinicians to develop informed decisions about their patient’s care and treatment. With this innovative tool, healthcare providers can now make faster, more accurate decisions that could lead to improved and more targeted treatments for their patients.

Sensus Cloud will provide optional predictive analytics which allows healthcare providers to anticipate potential issues and treatment options based on current trends and patterns.

Furthermore, the platform allows healthcare providers to collaborate on treatments and develop evidence-based protocols, tailored to individual patients’ needs and preferences.

Sensus Cloud features multi-factor authentication, which adds an extra layer of security to protect user accounts in addition to encryption at rest technologies to ensure data safety. Sensus Cloud also includes monitoring features that can alert users when changes are made to their data or assets. This ensures that unauthorized access is detected quickly and corrective action can be taken, keeping patient information safe at all times.

Sensus Healthcare will be demonstrating Sensus Cloud at the American Academy of Dermatology (AAD) Annual Meeting in New Orleans on March 17 – 19, 2023. To get a firsthand look at the new features and learn more about what it can do for your practice, please visit us at Booth #130 Hall D during the conference. For more information, please visit our website: www.sensushealthcare.com.

About Sensus Healthcare

Sensus Healthcare, Inc. is a medical device company specializing in highly effective, non-invasive, minimally invasive and cost-effective treatments for both oncological and non-oncological conditions. Sensus offers its proprietary low-energy X-ray technology known as superficial radiation therapy (SRT), which is the culmination of more than a decade of research and development, to treat non-melanoma skin cancers and keloids with its SRT-100™, SRT-100+™ and SRT-100 Vision™ systems. With its portfolio of innovative medical device products, including aesthetic lasers and its needleless TransDermal Infusion System™, Sensus provides revolutionary treatment options to enhance the quality of life of patients around the world. For more information, visit www.sensushealthcare.com.

Disclaimer: Sensus Cloud is only available in regions when/if regulatory clearances/approvals are received.

