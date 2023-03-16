Aerojet Rocketdyne Stockholders Approve Proposed Acquisition by L3Harris

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., March 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AJRD) (or the “Company”) announced that at a special meeting held today, its stockholders voted to approve the Company’s proposed acquisition by L3Harris Technologies (NYSE: LHX). 99.7% of votes cast were in favor of the transaction.



“We are pleased with the strong support of our stockholders for this transaction with L3Harris,” said Eileen P. Drake, CEO and president of Aerojet Rocketdyne. “Today’s stockholder approval is another milestone in the process of bringing together our two world-class organizations to accelerate innovation and strengthen competition for national security and space exploration propulsion solutions. We remain focused on completing this transaction and delivering the significant expected benefits for our employees, customers, partners and the communities in which we operate.”

The companies continue to expect to close the transaction in 2023, subject to required regulatory approvals, clearances and other customary closing conditions.

About Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc., headquartered in El Segundo, California, is an innovative technology-based manufacturer of aerospace and defense products and systems, with a real estate segment that includes activities related to the entitlement, sale, and leasing of the Company’s excess real estate assets. More information can be obtained by visiting the Company’s websites at www.rocket.com or www.aerojetrocketdyne.com.

