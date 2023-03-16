One Lucky Canadian Could Really Win a Cool $10k From Osmow’s™

Toronto, ON, March 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canada’s most popular Middle Eastern and Mediterranean Shawarma spot Osmow’s™ wants Canadians to have a little faith in contests with a chance to actually win $10,000!



Shows of social media love with an @osmows follow and friend-tag between now and 11:59pm March 20, 2023 are all that is needed to be automatically entered to win.



“We wanted to give our loyal customers a chance to Roll up for ON THE ROCKS!, our signature menu item that has been a fan-favourite since the brand's inception over 20 years ago” says Osmow’s Vice President of Marketing Marina Baric. “Anyone who knows Osmow’s knows we love an honest game. So, we launched a contest. If you win, you win, no excuse, so don’t be shy to enter!”



Check the fine print.* The only surprise will be who gets the cash when a random draw among all entrants determines the winner, pocketing a massive $10,000 cash prize. Sink your teeth into that shawarma and enter today!



Osmow’s $10,000 prize winner will be announced on our social media platforms. See you there.



* Full contest details, rules and regulations are at osmows.com/social-contest.



-30 -



About Osmow’s

Founded in 2001 by Sam Osmow, the first Osmow’s™ store was located in Streetsville, Ontario, Canada and remains a successful operation to this day. Over 20 years ago, as a recent immigrant to Canada, Sam saw an opportunity to bring his Egyptian roots to the Canadian landscape blending traditional Egyptian cuisine balanced with a North American palate. Filling a void in the current fast-casual culinary marketplace, Osmow’s flavourful dishes with signature sauces such as the fan-favourite garlic sauce keeps bringing customers back to satisfy their cravings. Osmow’s™ has grown to more than 145 locations and is expanding across Canada and into the United States in the spirit of fun, diversity and cultural exploration.



