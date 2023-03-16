The Holistic Health & Healing Expo, presented by Natural Awakenings Magazine, Comes to Mt. Laurel, New Jersey, Sunday, March 19

Evesboro, March 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Evesboro, New Jersey -

South Jersey and Philadelphia Mainline: The Holistic Health & Healing Expo, presented by Natural Awakenings Magazine, is coming to The Westin Mt. Laurel, 555 Fellowship Road, Mt. Laurel, New Jersey, on Sunday, March 19th, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. This one-of-a-kind event empowers individuals to live a healthier lifestyle on a healthier planet, educates communities on the latest in natural health and sustainability, and inspires them to lead more balanced lives.

At the Holistic Health & Healing Expo, attendees can sample products, experience therapies, and learn from experts about the latest advancements in holistic health, mindfulness, and spiritual growth. Presentations and workshops will be ongoing throughout the day. The exhibit will close promptly at 5:00 p.m. Admission is FREE for attendees. Attendees are encouraged to sign up for a skip-the-line pass on Eventbrite. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/holistic-health-healing-expo-tickets-443779926707 Free parking is available at the hotel.

As a holistic health practitioner, the organizer Shae Marcus is thrilled to host this incredible event. The Holistic Health & Healing Expo is a unique opportunity for attendees to learn about alternative healing modalities, holistic coaching, integrative medicine, and more.

The expo brings the pages of Natural Awakenings Magazine to life, providing attendees with access to the latest natural wellness products and services, organic food, sustainable farming, and green living initiatives.

The Holistic Health & Healing Expo is dedicated to connecting, educating, and inspiring our attendees. It is designed to increase the community's awareness and knowledge of integrative healthcare and whole-body wellness through presentations, hands-on workshops and experiences, and an exhibit hall showcasing cutting-edge products and services. The expo highlights products, spiritual services, and environmental choices for a healthy planet.

The exhibitors at the Holistic Health & Healing Expo will display products, services, and packages that will offer attendees a chance to learn about alternative healing, chiropractic medicine, electric automobiles, green living, handmade products, including lotions, candles, and personal care products, healthy kids, holistic coaching, holistic practitioners, homeopathy, integrative medicine, intentional jewelry, and crystals. Intuitive readings & energy work, midwifery, and doula care. mindful movement, music and art therapy, natural pets, naturopathic health, organic food, organic skincare, cosmetics and hair salons, Regenerative healthcare, sustainable farming, various workshops, and yoga and Pilates. All initiatives are provided directly to attendees dedicated to a natural approach toward healthier living and a healthier planet.

The Holistic Health & Healing Expo allows attendees to join this community, connect with like-minded individuals and experts, and learn how to live a healthier, more balanced life. With the exhibitors' and presenters' support and guidance, attendees can discover new products and services that support a natural approach to wellness and sustainability.

One of the event's highlights is learning about regenerative healthcare. This emerging field focuses on simultaneously healing the body and the planet by promoting practices that support human health and environmental sustainability. Attendees will also be able to discover the latest in sustainable farming and electric automobiles, providing them with the tools and knowledge to make informed decisions about their impact on the planet.

In addition to exhibitor booths, the Holistic Health & Healing Expo will feature a variety of workshops and demonstrations. Attendees can learn about mindful movement, music and art therapy, yoga, and Pilates. Intuitive readings and energy work will also be available, allowing attendees to connect with their spiritual selves and receive guidance and healing.

The Holistic Health & Healing Expo is a family-friendly event, with activities and workshops for kids focused on healthy living and sustainability. Parents can discover resources for holistic parenting, including natural pet care and healthy kids’ initiatives.

The Holistic Health & Healing Expo is the go-to resource for natural wellness and green living in South Jersey and Philadelphia Mainline. It is an opportunity to experience the efforts of Natural Awakenings Magazine, the go-to resource for natural wellness, organic food, healthy pets, spirituality, sustainability, and green living in the region. Take a chance to participate in this exciting event and join the exhibitors and attendees in promoting a healthier, more sustainable future for themselves and the planet.

Shae Marcus, the founder of the Holistic Health & Healing Expo, brings endless energy, passion, and extensive exposition organizing experience to the event. "This event draws people together wherever they are in their journey to a holistic lifestyle," Shae says. "Building an authentic community informing, inspiring, and nurturing one another while embracing wellness and strong, spiritual, and eco-friendly connections has been the goal and mission of this event."

With more than two decades of expertise in publishing, purchasing the Natural Awakenings South Jersey magazine was the perfect fit for this dynamo mom of two. "With skill as a publisher and a love for holistic health, they together form a unique amalgamate which helps fuel the energy behind this exciting HHH Expo!"

Along with her devotion to her kids, Shae is an avid animal lover who has three rescue dogs—and often, at any given time, one or two foster dogs waiting for their forever homes. "In the belief that Universal and abundant love is available to all. And, when shown how, each person has the ability to live that truth out completely and rise to our fullest potential."

The Holistic Health & Healing Expo tickets are available online or at the door. For more information, contact Shae Marcus at 856-797-2227 or email info@hhhexpo.com.

About Natural Awakenings Magazine.

Natural Awakenings Magazine is the go-to resource for natural wellness, organic food, healthy pets, spirituality, sustainability, and green living in South Jersey and Philadelphia Mainline. The magazine is committed to providing readers with the latest information on natural health and wellness and promoting sustainable living practices supporting a healthier planet. For more information, visit https://hhhexpo.com.

Contact: Shae Marcus, Publisher for Natural Awakenings Magazine Email: info@hhhexpo.com

###

For more information about Natural Awakenings South Jersey, contact the company here:



Natural Awakenings South Jersey

Shae Marcus

856-797-2227

publisher@nasouthjersey.com

230 N Maple Ave



STE B1 #302



Marlton, NJ 08053