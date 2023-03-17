Global Metal containers market is estimated to reach more than US$ 223 billion by the end of year 2033. Future Market Insights, Inc. Report

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, March 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Currently, in the year 2023, the sales of metal containers market around the world is estimated to be around US$ 124.9 billion. Further, the market report projects it to expand at a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period 2023 to 2033.



Containerization has enabled the transportation and shipping of products without creating a monetary burden. This has reduced the cost associated with shipping and enhanced margins for the players in the shipping industry.

Metal container with lids is significantly used in the food & beverage industry owing to features such as low weight. In addition to this, it is unbreakable, and light-proof with excellent barrier properties against oxidation and temperature are other advantages. Moreover, track-and-trace packaging is gaining momentum in the food supply chain and has almost become a necessity now.

Further, metal containers are used prominently in the chemicals industry as they are apt storage solutions for many industrial chemicals such as, sealants, and resins. They provide resistance to corrosion, have the ability to handle harsh solvents, and are available in a wide range of sizes and designs. Along with the regulations for air, rail, highway, and sea transportation, the need for safe transportation of hazardous products is expected to boost the demand.

Plastic containers are can be easily reconditioned in reconditioning facilities at a low cost adding to the list of desirable features in a bulk container. Another important factor that gives plastic containers an edge over metal containers is recyclability as the ultimate objective is cheap transit of goods.. Therefore, plastic containers are witnessing preference over metal containers, owing to reduced risk of wear and tear.

Key Takeaways from the Metal Containers Market Study Report

With a market valuation of US$ 19,891.1 million in the year 2023, the United States metal container market leads the global market. During the forecast years, this regional market is projected to grow at a limited rate of 4.8%.

Germany is the leading manufacturer of Metal containers in the European region with a market valuation of US$ 8,707.9 million for the year 2023. However, Poland is anticipated to be more lucrative where the demand for metal containers is poised to grow at 7.7% yearly through 2033.

Likewise, China is the prominent region for metal containers in the Asia Pacific region with a market valuation of US$ 6,075 million in 2023. On the other hand, the sales of metal containers by Indonesia are expected to witness a CAGR of 9.9% through 2033.



Competitive Landscape for the Metal Containers Market Players

Ball Corporation, Ardagh Group S.A., CCL Industries Inc., CPMC Holdings Ltd., Silgan Holdings Inc., Grief Inc., Toyo Seikan Co., Ltd., Crown Holdings, Inc., Mauser Packaging Solutions, Nampak Ltd., Montebello Packaging Inc., Balmer Lawrie & Co. Ltd., HUBER Packaging Group GmbH, NCI Packaging, and Great Western Containers Inc. among others are some of the major players in the global metal containers market.

Recent Developments by the Metal Containers Industries

Some new advances that have taken place in the market include the use of RFID technology for metal containers with lidFor instance, metal cans have codes printed on can bottoms that let food manufacturers add the data that can be used by retailers, consumers, and recyclers.

In June 2022, Ball Corporation expanded its operation by opening a new production plant in Peru for metal storage containers.

Key Segments Covered in Metal Containers Industry Research

Market Segments by Product Type:

Cans Cane Top Cans F-style Steel Cans Utility Cans Slip Cover Cans Other cans

Drums

Aerosol Cans

Pails

Intermediate Bulk Containers

Other Products



Market Segments by Material Type:

Steel

Aluminum

Tin

Other Metals

Market Segments by End-use:

Food and Beverage Industry

Chemical Industry

Automotive Industry

Pharmaceutical & Healthcare Industry

Cosmetics & Personal Care Industry

Building & Construction Industry

Other End Use Industries



Market Segments by Region:

North America Market

Latin America Market

Europe Market

East Asia Market

South Asia Market

Oceania Market

Middle East & Africa (MEA) Market



