Finger Lakes Fabrics Celebrates BERNINA With An Appreciation Night

SKANEATELES, N.Y., March 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Finger Lakes Fabrics is thrilled to announce their BERNINA Appreciation Night taking place on Friday, March 31st from 4pm - 6pm. This free event is open to all for refreshments, raffles, demonstrations, and more revolving around a variety of BERNINA machines.







Owners Jolene Fitch and Amy McNamara

The local retailer opened this past January and has been on a mission to marry creativity and community for their customers. With the staff being seasoned sewists and quilters, Finger Lakes Fabrics is a full-service shop that includes popular BERNINA models, certified machine repair, as well as youth and adult classes to instill the joy of the craft in any skill level.

“We’re living our mission,” said owner Jolene Fitch, “all while enjoying sewing classes, machines, and embracing all that is included in a sewing store.”





Not only are Fitch and the staff excited to bring the community together through Finger Lakes Fabrics, they’re delighted to spotlight BERNINA at their location. “Almost all the staff own a BERNINA machine,” shared Fitch, “we sell what we love.”

In addition to the upcoming appreciation night, Finger Lakes Fabrics is a destination for fabrics, notions, accessories, and all things BERNINA.

The event will take place on Friday, March 31st from 4pm - 6pm at Finger Lakes Fabrics located at 1400 East Genesee St, Skaneateles, NY 13152. For more information and to RSVP, visit fingerlakesfabrics.com or call (315) 291-7054.

ABOUT BERNINA

BERNINA is the world's premier manufacturer of quality state-of-the-art sewing, quilting and embroidery machines, overlockers and embroidery software. Since being founded over 125 years ago, BERNINA has maintained a strong commitment to serving the creative community. This dedication threads through the Swiss precision found in every machine, the training and education available through our over 400 fully trained independent BERNINA Dealers and the endless tutorials and content shared on BERNINA's blog and social media channels. BERNINA products are designed for beginning to advanced sewists and priced to meet a variety of budgets, with new products being introduced every year.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f64be5fc-e94c-4306-8d61-3f753b444b84

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4d517593-cf48-49bf-a5c0-cf160228b42c