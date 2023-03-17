Disposable Toilet Seat Cover Market Size is Expected to Reach US$ 1.3 Bn by 2031, Rising at a Market Growth of 5.4% CAGR During the Forecast Period | Transparency Market Research, Inc.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, March 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. – The surge in demand for products from company-owned websites and e-commerce websites is expected to bolster the biodegradable toilet seat cover market. The rise in the utilization of cotton toilet seat cover materials is a key market trend that is expected to create lucrative opportunities for manufacturers.

The Disposable Toilet Seat Cover Market size stood at US$ 834.6 Million in 2022 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2023 to 2031.

High demand for disposable toilet seat covers in public restrooms is expected to propel the market. Flushable toilet seat covers, in particular, are gaining traction among travelers, as these are compact and easy to carry. Companies in the disposable toilet seat cover industry are incorporating eco-friendly materials in toilet seat covers and developing products that are environmentally sustainable.

For instance, manufacturers of cotton disposable seat covers are adopting advanced methods to develop non-woven fabrics with favorable material characteristics. Many baby product manufacturers are offering toilet seat covers made of waterproof and hard-to-tear materials in order to tap into the demand for disposable toilet seat covers.

Key Drivers

High awareness about toilet hygiene among the population in several countries is a key driver of the global Disposable Toilet Seat Cover Market. Good toilet hygiene is crucial for reducing the potential for pathogen transmission and risks of outbreaks of infectious agents‐associated diseases from toilets.

The rise in disposable income of the population in developing countries is expected to bolster market demand. Increase in utilization of public restroom facilities is likely to bolster the usage of disposable toilet seat covers.

Key Findings of Study

Rapid Adoption of Paper-made Toilet Seat Covers to Boost Market Size : The market research by TMR indicates that paper-made toilet seat covers accounted for leading share in 2022. Adoption of products in the segment is likely to propelled by rise in trend of use of biodegradable toilet seat covers, especially in public restrooms and commercial spaces.



Widespread popularity of environmentally friendly sanitation products has also positively impacted the paper-made toilet seat segment. The segment is therefore expected to retain its leading share in the global Disposable Toilet Seat Cover Market from 2023 to 2031.

: Online distribution channel is expected to offer sizable revenue to companies in the disposable toilet seat cover industry. E-commerce websites such as Amazon, Flipkart, and Walmart are being preferred by customers owing to the ease of availability of products and significant discounts offered. Additionally, customers can avail a variety of products through e-commerce. High Preference for Automatic Disposable Toilet Seat Covers: Hands-free, automatic sanitary toilet seat cover has become popular among customers in the global disposable toilet seat cover industry. Significant demand for hands-free hygienic toilet seat covers among several businesses is expected to propel the Disposable Toilet Seat Cover Market growth. Hospitals, airports, schools, hotels, and restaurants are utilizing automatic disposable toilet seat covers.



Ongoing R&D activities in toilet hygiene products have boosted the popularity of automatic toilet seat covers that prevent pathogenic enteric bacteria. However, low awareness about these products in less developed countries has hampered their adoption. Nevertheless, rise in adoption of toilet hygiene practices is expected to create substantial demand for such products in near future.

Regional Growth Dynamics

The Disposable Toilet Seat Cover Market in North America is anticipated to account for major share from 2023 to 2031. Growth of the market in the region is fueled by the presence of several prominent manufacturers of toilet seat covers.

is anticipated to account for major share from 2023 to 2031. Growth of the market in the region is fueled by the presence of several prominent manufacturers of toilet seat covers. Demand for disposable toilet seat covers is expected to rise rapidly in Asia Pacific , especially in Japan, China, and India. Companies in these countries are spreading awareness about the need for good toilet hygiene. They are also engaged in promotional programs in order to increase revenue. Awareness about disposable toilet seat covers is rising among businesses in order to protect toilet seats in public and office restrooms from harmful germs and disease-causing bacteria.

Competition Landscape

Companies are expanding their product portfolio and adopting innovative product launches in order to consolidate their position in the Disposable Toilet Seat Cover Market. Prominent players engage in mergers and acquisition to gain market share.

Key players operating in the Disposable Toilet Seat Cover Market are

Brill Hygienic Products Inc.,

Continental Western Corporation,

Delamo Manufacturing,

Draco Hygienic Products,

Essendant,

Essity,

Georgia–Pacific,

Kimberly–Clark,

TOLETTA, and Hospital Specialty Company.



Disposable Toilet Seat Cover Market

Product Type

Paper-made Disposable Toilet Seat Cover

Plastic-made Disposable Toilet Seat Cover

Price

Low

Medium

High/Premium



End-use

Residential

Commercial Corporate Offices Public Toilets Hotels & Restaurants Hospitals & Nursing Homes Transport Facilities (Airports, Metro Stations, etc.) Others (Shopping Centers, Resorts & Clubs, etc.)



Distribution Channel

Online Company-owned Websites E-commerce Websites

Offline Direct Sales Indirect Sales



