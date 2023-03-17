Emergency Eyewash and Safety Shower Station Market to Rise at 4.7% CAGR during Forecast Period 2023-2030, Data By Contrive Datum Insights

Farmington, March 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Emergency Eyewash And Shower Stations Market Was Valued At USD 361.5 Million In 2022 And Is Projected To Grow At A CAGR Of 4.7% From 2022 To 2030. An Emergency Eyewash and Safety Shower Station is a place where workers can use a shower to get rid of chemicals. It is placed indoors or outdoors to reduce the chance of chemical pollution and keep chemicals, flammable materials, and air pollutants from causing accidents or hurting people. Outdoor emergency showers and eyewash stations have ceiling nozzles that can be taken off and drain on their own. OSHA rules say that installed portable safety showers and eyewash stations must be able to give at least 0.4 gallons of clean water per minute. They have to be within 55 feet of a possible danger and get there in less than 10 seconds.

Emergency Eyewash and Safety Shower Station Market Recent Developments:

In November 2021 - Honeywell International has discovered a commercially viable technology to repurpose low-grade plastic waste into refinery-friendly oil.

In April 2019 - Justrite Safety Group has acquired Florida-based Accuform Manufacturing, Inc. (Accuform). The company is a leading manufacturer of facility security identification products, including hang tags, tags, labels, 5S/Lean products, lockout tagout equipment and more.

In 2021, Haws Corporation, a leading manufacturer of emergency eyewash and shower equipment, announces the release of the new AXION Advantage system. The new system features a redesigned eyewash head, providing first responders with a more comfortable, effective and user-friendly experience.

In 2021, Bradley Corporation, a supplier of plumbing fixtures and bathroom accessories, acquired Keltech, Inc., a manufacturer of electric tankless water heaters. The acquisition will allow Bradley to expand its emergency safety shower product line and offer customers a broader range of safety solutions.

Bradley Corporation, a supplier of plumbing fixtures and bathroom accessories, acquired Keltech, Inc., a manufacturer of electric tankless water heaters. The acquisition will allow Bradley to expand its emergency safety shower product line and offer customers a broader range of safety solutions. In 2020, Speakman Company, a supplier of emergency eyewash and shower equipment, introduced the new GravityFlo portable eyewash system. This system is designed for use in remote locations or areas without a fixed eye wash station and provides up to 15 minutes of continuous flow.

Emergency Eyewash and Safety Shower Station Market Dynamics:

Drivers:

Since the beginning of the last decade, the need for emergency showers and eyewash stations in North America has been on the rise. This is because standards are being made and followed to make sure that workers are safe and healthy at work. According to statistics from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) from 2010, about 15,110 U.S. workers were affected by chemical exposure. Of these, 4,580 workers got eye injuries from chemical exposure on a regular basis. Also, emergency showers and eyewash equipment are being used more and more across the country because these things are taken into account during the making process. This trend is expected to continue over the next ten years. As an important enforcement tool in North America, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) Institute uses ANSI (American National guidelines Institute) guidelines. Several states use the ANSI/ISEA Z358.1-2014 standard, the International Plumbing Code (IPC), and the Uniform Plumbing Code (UPC) to spot hazards from corrosive and pathogenic exposures in emergency showers and eyewash equipment.

Restraints:

Emergency Showers and Eyewashes are one part of a series of emergency safety equipment. They meet the standards for fixtures in the OSHA Worker Safety Regulations and the industry standard for keeping temperature-activated mixing valves for emergency fixtures in good working order. But a lot of end users (especially bosses) are still misinformed and don't know much about emergency showers and eyewash stations.

In the current market situation, it's clear that many industrial and business employers don't know about this device and the benefits that can be gained from using it. Even though the United States has been a developed country for the past 50 years, many makers in industries like electronics and semiconductors, chemicals and pharmaceuticals, and oil and gas don't know about emergency showers and eyewash stations. Even businesses like building and mining don't know that these stations can help keep people from getting hurt seriously.

Regional Outlook:

During the forecast period, the market for emergency showers and eyewash stations is likely to be led by Asia Pacific. The market in this area is driven by a large number of chemical companies and a rise in eye injuries in the industrial, chemical, and construction industries. Several governments in the Asia-Pacific area are putting in place strict rules to improve health and safety on the job. In the coming years, the demand for emergency showers and eyewash stations is also expected to be driven by growth in the health care and pharmaceutical industries. Chemicals are likely to get into the bodies of frontline workers, healthcare workers, patients, and people who make drugs in these businesses.

Scope of Report:

Report Attributes Details Growth Rate 4.7% from 2023 to 2030 Market Size in 2022 USD 361.5 Million By Type Vertical Eye Wash Station, Combination Eye Wash Station, Wall-Mounted Eye Wash Station, Portable Eye Wash Station, Safety Shower Station, Laboratory Bench Mounted Eye Wash Station By Applications Chemical Industry, Electronic Industry, Pharmaceutical, Oil & Gas, Others By Companies HUGHES, Haws, Guardian Equipment, Speakman, Bradley, Honeywell International, Encon Safety Products, CARLOS, Sellstrom, STG, XULONG, Shanghai Bohua, Wenzhou Growth, Shanghai Taixiong, Shanghai Daao, Shanghai Yike, and Others Base Year 2022 Historical Year 2017 to 2021 Forecast Year 2023 to 2030

Emergency Eyewash and Safety Shower Station Market Key Segments Covered:

Top Market Players:

HUGHES, Haws, Guardian Equipment, Speakman, Bradley, Honeywell International, Encon Safety Products, CARLOS, Sellstrom, STG, XULONG, Shanghai Bohua, Wenzhou Growth, Shanghai Taixiong, Shanghai Daao, Shanghai Yike, and Others.

Emergency Eyewash and Safety Shower Station Market by Types:

Vertical Eye Wash Station

Combination Eye Wash Station

Wall-Mounted Eye Wash Station

Portable Eye Wash Station

Safety Shower Station

Laboratory Bench Mounted Eye Wash Station

Emergency Eyewash and Safety Shower Station Market by Applications:

Chemical Industry

Electronic Industry

Pharmaceutical

Oil & Gas

Others

Regions and Countries Covered

North America: (US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)

(US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America) Europe: (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe)

(Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe) Asia-Pacific: (Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

(Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific) The Middle East & Africa: (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

(Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East & Africa) Latin America: (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

(Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Rest Of the World

