Intelligence Street Lighting Market to Rise at 19.36% CAGR during Forecast Period 2022-2023, Data By Contrive Datum Insights

Farmington, March 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Intelligence Street Lighting Market Is Expected To Grow At A CAGR Of 19.36% During The Forecast Period 2022-2030. Intelligence Street Lighting is public street lighting that uses how people move, how many bikes are on the road, and how busy the street is. With automatic on and off features, it helps to use less energy overall. In the past few years, the Global Intelligence Street Lighting market has grown quickly. The market is growing because these lights are being used more and more on public streets. Aside from this, the market is also growing because people around the world are becoming more aware of how to save energy. The market is also growing because of changes in technology and because many states are starting to use these new technologies. But the high cost of these street lights may slow the market's growth over the next few years.

Intelligence Street Lighting Market Recent Developments:

In February 2022 , Signavio GmbH, a provider of process management space and business process intelligence, was acquired by SAP SE. The integration of SAP's business process intelligence unit with Signavio will help transform and improve organizations' business processes at scale.

In February 2022, Signavio GmbH, a provider of process management space and business process intelligence, was acquired by SAP SE. The integration of SAP's business process intelligence unit with Signavio will help transform and improve organizations' business processes at scale.

February 2022: Hubbell Incorporated's commercial and industrial (C&I) lighting business is acquired by GE Current, creating a total lighting solutions business under the Current brand. The sharing business now offers a broad portfolio of fixtures and controls, lighting, roads, signage, transportation and horticulture markets.

In January 2022, Indian smart lighting solutions provider CITiLIGHT partnered with Internet of Things (IoT) solutions provider Kerlink to deploy large-scale LoRaWAN smart street lighting projects in India and internationally. CITiLIGHT's development strategy is to develop smart street lights and IoT solutions.

In December 2021, EQUANS announced a partnership with Itron, Inc. to bring smart city capabilities to cities in Belgium. Brussels-based electricity distribution network operator Sibelga deployed Itron's smart street lighting solution as a service to improve citizen safety and meet their energy-saving targets.

Intelligence Street Lighting Market Dynamics:

The International Intelligence In the past few years, the market for street lights has grown quickly. The market is growing because these lights are being used more and more on public streets. Aside from this, the market is also growing because people around the world are becoming more aware of how to save energy. The market is also growing because of new technologies and the fact that governments in different countries are using them. But the high cost of these street lights may slow the market's growth over the next few years.

This study gives a full look at each type, how it is used, and where it is used. There are lighting systems and video security systems in the Type section. During the forecast period, the segment of video security systems is expected to grow at the fastest rate, with a CAGR of 21.67%. The market is growing mostly because more and more video security systems and smart street lights are being put in. The application section is split into two parts: urban and rural. In 2019, 78.25% of the smart street lighting market was in urban places. This was a big share of the market.

Regional Outlook:

Europe has the most connected street lighting systems of any place in the world. Now, different lighting groups in Europe are working hard to get Intelligence Lighting systems used in both the private and public sectors. For example, in February 2022, a European technology provider Wellness Tec Group signed a contract with National Narrowband Network Company, operator of the Australian national Lora WAN network powered by Activity, to integrate IoT network coverage to nearly 70,000 Intelligence Street lights in Montevideo, Uruguay’s capital. The project covers 200 square kilometres and gives linked street lighting to more than 1.3 million people. It also cuts carbon emissions by 80% and makes the community and roads safer. This is likely to make the market for connected street lights in Europe grow even more. During the forecast period, North America is predicted to grow at a fast rate. In North America, rules and policies are being put in place to limit how much energy is used. This helps the adoption and development of smart lighting systems in North America.

Scope of Report:

Report Attributes Details Growth Rate 19.36% from 2023 to 2030 By Type Lighting System

Video Monitoring System

Other By Applications Urban Area

Countryside

Other By Companies Signify, Itron, Telensa, Echelon Corp, Rongwen, Currentï¼ˆGEï¼‰, Dimonof, Flashnet, Xylem Inc, gridComm, Philips Lighting, Infineon Technologies, and Others Base Year 2022 Historical Year 2017 to 2021 Forecast Year 2023 to 2030

Intelligence Street Lighting Market Key Segments Covered:

Top Market Players:

Signify, Itron, Telensa, Echelon Corp, Rongwen, Currentï¼ˆGEï¼‰, Dimonof, Flashnet, Xylem Inc, gridComm, Philips Lighting, Infineon Technologies, and Others.

Intelligence Street Lighting Market by Types:

Lighting System

Video Monitoring System

Other

Intelligence Street Lighting Market by Applications:

Urban Area

Countryside

Other

Regions and Countries Covered

North America: (US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)

(US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America) Europe: (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe)

(Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe) Asia-Pacific: (Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

(Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific) The Middle East & Africa: (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

(Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East & Africa) Latin America: (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

(Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Rest Of the World

