Subsea7 announces proposed nominations to the Company’s Board of Directors

Luxembourg – 17 March 2023 - Subsea 7 S.A. (Oslo Børs: SUBC, ADR: SUBCY) today announced the following proposed changes to the membership of the Board of Directors, with new appointments being subject to approval at the AGM on 18 April 2023:



Mr Dod Fraser, currently Independent Director and Chairman of the Audit Committee, will not be standing for re-election at the AGM. Mr Fraser served on the Board for more than 13 years and the Board would like to thank him for his valuable contribution to Subsea7.

The Board of Directors proposes Ms Elisabeth Proust for election at the AGM as Independent Director and also the election as a Non-Independent director, of Treveri S.à r.l., a Luxembourg company, with Mr Kristian Siem, its 100% owner, to be its permanent representative on the Board of Directors.

In addition, the Board also proposes that Ms Louisa Siem and Mr Eldar Sætre be re-elected as Directors of Subsea 7 S.A. at the AGM.

Biographical details of those standing for election are included in the published AGM materials.

